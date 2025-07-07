Best new video games out this week – PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch

If you’ve got a clear schedule and a hankering for new video games, the good news is there’s fresh hits launching every week, with a range of developers showing up to keep you moving on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Whether you’re looking for a solo adventure, or something to play friends, there’s usually a smorgasbord on offer. This week is no exception, with a range of major video games on the way, from retro skateboarding adventures, to retro baseball adventures, and more.

Here’s all the new titles you should keep your eye on between 7 July and 14 July 2025.

Backyard Baseball ’01

Platform(s): Steam

Release Date: 8 July 2025

‘Relive the second baseball game in the Backyard Sports video games franchise, now enhanced to run on Steam. Whether you’re picking your dream team, playing a pick-up game, or diving into a full season, step up to the plate and experience the game that made baseball fun for everyone!’

‘Backyard Baseball ‘01 teams up the Backyard kids with Backyardified MLB legends. Create your own Backyard team, customise your uniforms, and strategise to win the Championship. Play a single pick-up game, play through an entire season, or play against other Backyard Baseball players around the country. Backyard Baseball ‘01 features intuitive controls for all ages!’

The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature Expansion Pack

Platform(s): PC, Xbox, PlayStation

Release Date: 10 July 2025

Entire generations of young girls grew up with fairy paintings or embroidery on their walls. The picturesque, idyllic world of fantasy art was enrapturing as a child: the idea of living (and flying) free in a world of magic and beauty, surrounded by nature. The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature feels inspired by this sense of whimsy, with artful design work and the arrival of Fairy Sims making this Expansion Pack a blissful video games experience.

Read: The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature review: spread your wings

Entering the new town of Innisgreen, you can adventure through a world that feels entirely new, and packed with possibilities. In one part of the land, the Fairy realm resides, comprising the home of the Fairy Council, a magical lake with deep emotions, a tree housing the spirit of the Green Man, and all sorts of other secrets to uncover.

Mycopunk

Platform(s): PC

Release Date: 10 July 2025

‘A ragtag squad of robot rejects is hired by the SAXON corporation and given one last shot at profitable glory (and avoiding the scrap heap). They are the New Atlas Hazard Crew, a ramshackle squad of exterminators sent to uncover the mysteries behind a planet-wide fungal catastrophe.’

‘Embark on a series of dangerous planet-side missions to drive back the mycological menace. Could this be a simple natural disaster like they claim? And did SAXON really misfile your taxes? Or was that your own fault?’

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2

Release Date: 11 July 2025

‘Get hyped for the legendary franchise to return with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Everything you loved is back, but revamped with more skaters, new parks, gnarlier tricks, eardrum shattering music, plus a whole lot more.’

‘Reunite the crew with cross-platform online multiplayer for up to 8 skaters in new and returning game modes. Drop in to new parks or tear it up across the timeless parks from both Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 & Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, authentically remade in jaw dropping 4K resolution with streamlined goals and the epic 2-minute format. Hit ‘em with some drip in the expanded Create-A-Skater and Create-A-Park modes, including the ability to create custom goals to share with friends for the first time ever. Shred harder than ever with more challenging goals and an enhanced New Game+ mode.’

Patapon 1+2 Replay

Platform(s): PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: 11 July 2025

‘A delicate and mysterious species of creatures like an eyeball, the Patapon are guided through their adventures by the rhythm of four drums. There are various classes of Patapon, each with distinct roles and combat styles such as the flag-waving Hatapon who leads the charge, the shield-bearing Tatepon who protects allies, and the bow-wielding Yumipon who strikes from afar. Use their traits to form your squad and conquer multiple stages!’

‘As the player, you become the God of the Patapon, leading their grand march towards the Earthend.’

Islanders: New Shores

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Release Date: 11 July 2025

‘The next chapter in the beloved minimalist city-building video games franchise is here. Islanders: New Shores invites you back to a world of tranquil creativity, now reimagined with expanded gameplay, stunning visuals, and a host of fresh features that build on the charm of the original. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer, prepare to explore, build, and strategise like never before.’

‘Explore over 44 building types across 6 diverse biomes, each available in 4 vibrant colour variations, letting you customise your strategy and create truly unique cities. Choose your mode of play; High Score Mode for those who love a competitive twist, or Sandbox Mode to let your creativity run wild.’

EA Sports College Football 26

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: 11 July 2025*

‘Prove your program belongs at the top with enhanced college football gameplay featuring new offensive and defensive mechanics. Experience new stunts and twists, then make dynamic substitutions when it counts. With over 2,800 new plays, 10,000 players, and over 300 real-world coaches with true-to-life schemes, this is the most authentic college football experience yet.’

‘The ultimate student-athlete journey starts here. Rise from high school recruit to Heisman glory, with every decision shaping your career. Build your highlight tape to earn an offer from your dream school. Rise in class rankings and secure scholarships before other recruits. Earn Coach Trust, build team chemistry, and navigate the competitive recruiting process.’

*Early access is available from 8 July 2025.

