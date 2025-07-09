Apple Arcade gets Worms and Play-Doh games in August 2025

Apple Arcade is getting four new exclusive games in August 2025, with each offering something a little bit different. The headliner here is Worms Across Worlds, which is described as the ‘next evolution’ of the quirky, beloved Worms franchise, but there’s also other compelling picks in the lot.

That includes a Play-Doh-inspired game called Play-Doh World. This is a crafting adventure game that lets players create their own weird and wonderful objects, replicating the freedom of using Play-Doh in a digital environment. Per Apple, this game will let you craft anything, from weird and off-putting zoo animals, to stylish hairdos. The only limit, as with most things in life, is your imagination and your skill.

Elsewhere, subscribers will also get access to Let’s Go Mightycat! which follows an everyday cat transformed into ‘the universe’s most adorable conqueror.’ Players can customise their cat, and then must guide it through various stages, to conquer planets. This is actually a spin-off from tower defence game The Battle Cats, although it seems to integrate more puzzles.

The final new game coming to Apple Arcade is Everybody Shogi, which is a fresh take on the traditional Japanese strategy game of shogi, complete with more immersive visuals, and a range of ways to play.

Read: Apple Arcade: Every big new game launching in July 2025

Here’s the full list of new games coming to Apple Arcade in August 2025, courtesy of Apple:

Play-Doh World (Scary Beasties) – ‘Play-Doh brings its magic to the digital space with Play-Doh World, allowing players to craft their own characters and watch them spring to life. From inventing wild zoo animals to styling outrageous salon hairdos, every corner of this colorful universe responds to the player’s creative whim.’

Worms Across Worlds (StoryToys / Behaviour Interactive) – ‘Worms Across Worlds is the next evolution of the award-winning series. When Professor Worminkle’s experiments threaten reality, the beloved invertebrate warriors find themselves hurtling through five wildly different dimensions.’

Image: StoryToys / Behaviour Interactive

Let’s Go Mightycat! (PONOS Corporation) – ‘An everyday feline becomes an unlikely galactic hero when an all-powerful being transforms it into the universe’s most adorable conqueror. In this spinoff of hit tower defence game The Battle Cats, players can customise their heroic cat with stylish capes, rescue interstellar friends, and launch Mightycat through colorful planetary stages.’

Everybody Shogi (AltPlus Inc.) – ‘Everybody Shogi is a beautifully reimagined take on the traditional Japanese strategy board game. Blending colorful visuals, intuitive controls, and engaging puzzle-style stages, the game introduces shogi in a casual yet strategic way.’

You can learn more about all of these titles, and Apple Arcade, on the Apple website.