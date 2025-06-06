Apple Arcade: Every big new game launching in July 2025

Apple Arcade is getting a bundle of new games in July 2025, including some returning classics, and new twists on old formulas. The headliner here is a new take on Angry Birds, called Angry Birds Bounce, which mixes the franchise’s slingshot gameplay with ‘arcade-style brick-breaker mechanics.’ But that announcement may pale in comparison to the arrival of a Bluey and Fruit Ninja crossover.

As announced, Fruit Ninja Classic+ by Halfbrick Studios, a developer based out of Brisbane, Australia, has teamed up with the creators of Bluey to introduce new themed levels to the game. From 19 June, Apple Arcade subscribers will be able to pop in for an exclusive crossover event featuring ‘special Bluey-themed wands, wand powers, dojos and many easter eggs.’

It’s a lovely bit of synergy, particularly given Halfbrick Studios is such a prominent name in the local Australian game development scene.

Here’s the full list of games coming to Apple Arcade in July 2025.

Apple Arcade: The latest new games

Angry Birds Bounce (Rovio) launches 3 July – ‘Angry Birds Bounce combines the classic charm of Angry Birds with an innovative arcade brick-breaker twist. When the pigs take over their islands, the birds must bounce back — literally — combining into powerful flocks and launching themselves to defeat an army of piggies and reclaim their home.’

Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance TD+ (Ironhide Game Studio) launches 3 July – ‘The latest game in the award-winning tower defence saga builds upon the lightning-paced and captivating gameplay of its predecessors, but raises the stakes with more power, chaos and strategy than ever before.’

Suika Game+ (XGIMI) launches 3 July – ‘The goal of Suika Game+ is to combine matching fruits into bigger creations, culminating into the ultimate fruit: a watermelon. The game’s energetic physics add a fun challenge.’

Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets+ (Red Games Co.) launches 3 July – ‘Creativity meets responsibility as players immerse themselves in vibrant 3D worlds to colour, care and play with over 90 adorable digital pets.’

New updates for Apple Arcade games

In addition to getting these new games, several existing Apple Arcade titles will be getting updates in June 2025:

Fruit Ninja Classic+ (Halfbrick Studios) – ‘On 19 June, Bluey takes over Fruit Ninja Classic+ in this limited-time, Apple Arcade-exclusive crossover event. Featuring special Bluey-themed wands, wand powers, dojos and many easter eggs, players of all ages will slice fruits and unlock exclusive rewards.’

Bloons TD 6+ (Ninja Kiwi) – ‘On 19 June, the popular tower defence game adds the all-new Desperado monkey tower, map and legend.’

WHAT THE CLASH? (Triband) – ‘On 26 June, 50 new golf mini-games, cosmetics, missions and achievements based on Triband’s other Arcade hit title, WHAT THE GOLF?, are introduced to the game.’

Smaller updates are also on the way for Sonic Dream Team, Crayola Create and Play+, Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, Tomb of the Mask+, Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Asphalt 8: Airborne+ and more.

Apple Arcade is a game subscription service providing access to a vast library of games for Apple mobile and iOS devices. You can learn more about this platform on the Apple website.