Acclaim announces major showcase to reveal its future

Iconic game publisher Acclaim, newly-resurrected with games industry veteran Alex Josef at the helm, is set to reveal its future in a new showcase airing on 10 September 2025. A teaser video has called back to the early days of the company, with cameo appearances by a range of classic Acclaim-published titles, like NBA Jam and Mortal Kombat. In voiceover, the transmission also includes clips from The Crow (1994) and The Matrix (1999), calling back to the heyday of Acclaim.

Notably, this new version of the company is decades divorced from its predecessor. Acclaim was a prominent and well-regarded publisher that began in 1987, and achieved great success with mainstream titles in the mid-to-late 1990s. Following a string of financial disappointments, the publisher was forced to file for bankruptcy in 2004, and its biggest properties were subsequently sold off.

A group of investors, including wrestling star and entrepreneur Jeff Jarrett, resurrected the name in early 2025, announcing Acclaim would return to its original purpose, to elevate and support great video games. In the months since this announcement, it appears the resurrected company has been working on big things, which will be revealed very shortly.

‘On 10 September 2025, Acclaim will reveal new surprises, exclusive content, and announcements you won’t want to miss. This is your first glimpse of what’s ahead,’ the publisher announced. ‘For decades, Acclaim has been part of gaming history. Now we’re bringing the energy back with fresh ideas, bold creativity, and unforgettable experiences.’

It’s worth noting that, with Acclaim’s biggest franchises sold off, it’s unlikely that classic titles will return – but that should mean some big new surprises. As announced, this is a new chapter for the company, and one that aims to do justice to a long legacy, without being strictly beholden to the past.

How to watch the Play Acclaim Showcase

For those keen to see what’s next, the Play Acclaim Showcase will air at the following times:

Australia – 4:30 am AEST | 4:00 am ACST | 2:30 am AWST (11 September)

– 4:30 am AEST | 4:00 am ACST | 2:30 am AWST (11 September) New Zealand – 6:30 am NZST (11 September)

– 6:30 am NZST (11 September) United States – 11:30 am PT | 2:30 pm ET (10 September)

– 11:30 am PT | 2:30 pm ET (10 September) United Kingdom – 7:30 pm BST | 8:30 pm CEST (10 September)

The showcase will air on Acclaim’s newly-established YouTube channel, revealing the titles that’ll ‘mark the beginning of a bold new era.’ Per Acclaim, it’s ‘not just back, it’s levelling up.’ Stay tuned to see what’s next for the iconic publisher.

Big Games Night Out returns to Melbourne this October



Big Games Night Out will officially return as part of Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) 2025, on 9 October, with this year’s show set to feature major game exhibits, immersive shows, opportunities for tabletop adventuring, and even a space for young gamers.



The centrepiece of the show will be the Electric Arcadia exhibit, designed by Callum Preston and Louie Roots, which will ‘transport fans to the classic era of the 80s and 90s and highlight the enduring impact games culture has on our lives.’ It’s described as a tribute to Amusement Plaza, and will allow visitors to immersive themselves in gaming history.



Indiginerd is also on board with a special 80s-themed Dungeons & Dragons one-shot adventure inspired by Stranger Things. Visitors will be able to take part directly, and there’s also an immersive photo opportunity attached. Per the Big Games Night Out team, tabletop games will be a major focus, with life-sized playable games available, as well as a special Games Market. The intention here is to remind everyone of ‘the power of tabletop games to foster connection in the digital age.’

