What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, BritBox, Stan, Prime Video, SBS, ABC iview and more

Here are the highlights of what’s new to streaming on Australian providers this week. Looking for our monthly guide? Head over here.

Netflix

Tires (23 May)

Series. At his father’s auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line.

Atlas (24 May)

Film. A brilliant but misanthropic data analyst (Jennifer Lopez) with a deep distrust of AI finds it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, and Sterling K. Brown.

Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez. Image: Netflix

My Oni Girl (24 May)

Anime series. A shy teenage boy’s inability to say no is tested when a headstrong girl drags him on a mystical journey amid summer snow to find her missing mum.

Stan

Insomnia (23 May)

Insomnia. Image: Stan.

Series. Based on Sarah Pinborough’s sleep deprivation thriller novel of the same name, Insomnia follows a successful career woman Emma Averill, who fears she is losing her mind after suffering from sleep deprivation two weeks before turning 40. Her mother, who had a similar experience at the same age, suffered a violent psychotic breakdown on the night of her 40th birthday. But even as she relives the experience of her mother, Averill believes other forces may be at work. Only by investigating the truth of her painful past, can she find the answers to her present.

Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof (26 May)

Documentary. Led by an all-female creative team, written and directed by Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe and produced by Cody Greenwood, the Stan Original Documentary Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof follows Renee Gracie, the first Australian woman to compete full-time in Supercars in fourteen years, as she attempts to re-enter V8 racing since retiring from the sport in 2017.

Renee Gracie. Image: Stan.

Gaga Chromatica Ball (26 May)

Concert film. Lady Gaga delivers a career-defining performance at Los Angeles’s Dodger Stadium during her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour. Gaga Chromatical Ball delivers breathtaking live performances of some of Gaga’s biggest and most cherished hits, including Stupid Love, Bad Romance, Just Dance, Poker Face, Shallow, Rain On Me, and more. The film delivers huge show-stopping moments and intimate piano numbers, complete with heart-stopping choreography, intense pyrotechnics and an array of iconic outfit changes as only Gaga does.

Binge

Styled – Season 1 (20 May)

Styled follows the staging and renovation adventures of Nicole Babb and Caffery Vanhorne, best friends and design experts, as they transform spaces from drab to fab.

Frozen Planet II – Season 2 (21 May)

Frozen Planet II. Image: Binge/BBC

Frozen Planet II is a 2022 British nature documentary series co-produced by the BBC and The Open University as a sequel to Frozen Planet. The series is presented and narrated by Sir David Attenborough with music composed by Hans Zimmer, Adam Lukas and James Everingham, including a theme featuring the vocals of singer-songwriter Aurora.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (22 May)

Film. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

Who Murdered Marea? (23 May)

Investigative journalist Denham Hitchcock re-examines the cold case murder of 69-year-old Healesville mother of three Marea Yann, who was violently killed in her home in September 2003.

MH370: The Final Search (24 May)

Eight years after flight MH370 mysteriously disappeared, Peter Stefanovic speaks to experts about new information and technology that may aid in solving the aviation tragedy.

BritBox

RHS Chelsea Flower Show (20 May)

RHS Chelseas Flower Show. Image: BritBox.

Be prepared to see new plants from all around the world, experience celebration and fine dining, and learn more about this inspiring event that has been around for over 100 years. This year is expected to be the most sustainable yet. Featuring beloved British horticulturist Monty Don. Streaming on BritBox 20 May 2024 with daily episodes expressed from the UK.

McDonald & Dodds – Season 4 (23 May)

DS Dodds and DCI McDonald are back, and this time they’re investigating the mysterious death of a middle-aged woman who was discovered in a rented flat. Although there is a seemingly simple cause of death, a gunshot wound, there is always more to the story. Despite every trace of her identity being removed from the scene of the crime, it’s later discovered she has been missing for over 35 years. Starring Jason Watkins, Tala Gouveia and Lily Sacofsky.

Apple TV+

Trying – Season 4 (22 May)

UK drama series. We’re back with Nikki and Jason as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Last season, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest were tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting – while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity. This season, more drama awaits. Starring Esther Smith and Rafe Spall.

AMC+

Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter, AMC+ (24 May)

Series. Hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji, each episode showcases a dynamic ensemble of actresses, actors, directors, songwriters and producers and delves deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies and behind-the-scenes narratives that define the industry.

DocPlay

AFTRS Shorts (20 May)

Six of Australia’s finest emerging documentary filmmakers present new works that span diverse stories including the pro-life movement; migrant mothers; the Australian poet Robert Adamson; and one man’s mission to teach a million people how to perform CPR.

For Sama (23 May)

This Oscar-nominated documentary follows one woman’s journey through love, motherhood, war and survival during the Syrian conflict.

Kash Kash (23 May)

A portrait of Beirut, and its surprising community of pigeon lovers.

Disney+

The Kardashians – Season 5 (23 May)

Series. Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavours. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone’s favourite matriarch, Kris.

The Beach Boys (24 May)

Documentary. A celebration of the legendary band that revolutionised pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come. The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with band members and other luminaries in the music business.

Prime Video

The Blue Angels (23 May)

The Blue Angels. Image: Amazon.

Documentary. From producers J.J. Abrams and Glen Powell, The Blue Angels takes audiences soaring with the US Navy’s elite Flight Demonstration Squadron as never before. Filmed for IMAX, the immersive footage puts you in the cockpit for a firsthand view of the Blue Angels’ precision flying, while the aerial shots deliver a spectacular showcase of the breathtaking manoeuvres that have made them the world’s premier jet team.

The Test – Season 3 (24 May)

Season 3 follows the Australian men’s cricket team as they embark on a gruelling tour of England and face off against cricket’s two great superpowers: India, with a star-studded lineup featuring the legendary Virat Kohli; and England, who have redefined their game under Ben Stokes with their hyper-aggressive ‘BazBall’ style of play. Features okayers such as Captain Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon and Alex Carey.

Paramount+

The X Files – S5–S8 (20 May)

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two special FBI agents, probe into cases that have been left unresolved. While Mulder believes in the paranormal, Scully settles for a more scientific approach. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza (22 May)

Docu-series. In the summer of 1991, the Lollapalooza music festival was born. What started as a farewell tour for the band Jane’s Addiction, rose from the underground to launch a cultural movement and change music forever.

Evil – Season 4 (24 May)

Final season of series. Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (25 May)

Film (2022). This comedy drama feature tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London, who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own. Starring Lesley Manville.

South Park: The End of Obesity (25 May)

The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action. The first six special episodes and all 26 seasons of South Park are currently available to stream.

Bros (25 May)

Film (2022). This romantic comedy follows Bobby and Aaron, two gay men in New York who have commitment problems but are drawn to each other and decide to attempt a relationship. Starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane.

SBS on Demand

Who Do You Think You Are? – Season 15 (Episode 3, Tuesday 21 May)

Series. Eight new prominent Australian personalities trek across the globe to delve into the mystery of their ancestral pasts in a brand-new season of Who Do You Think You Are?. In Episode three, feminist author Kathy Lette is thrilled to discover formidable females in Norway, and a resilient First Fleet convict who fought in one of the bloodiest battles of the American War of Independence.

Alone Australia – Season 2 (episode 9, Wednesday 22 May)

The record-breaking smash hit survival series. This time, 10 Australian survivalists will be dropped into the extreme and wild terrain of New Zealand’s South Island (Aotearoa’s Te Waipounamu), where they face the ultimate test of human will. In this episode, with winter setting in, the final contestants face food shortages and desperation. Who among them will be the winner?

This Town (22 May)

Drama series. From acclaimed British screenwriter Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) comes an electrifying new series that tells a story of family ties, teenage kicks, and redemption. Opening in 1981, at a moment of huge social unrest, it tells the story of a group of young people fighting to choose their own paths, each in need of the second chance that music offers. All six episodes available.

24 Hours In Aldi (22 May)

Documentary. Discover how Aldi went from a small-town German discount supermarket to one of Britain’s cheapest supermarket chains with global reach. In 24 hours in Aldi, we’ll explore the tips and tricks of this budget giant and learn the secrets of how they really keep their customers.

ABC iview

Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things (21 May)

Five-part factual series. Presenter and host Tony Armstrong hits the road on his bike to learn about the untold history of Australia. He travels the length and breadth of the country to meet everyday Aussies with ordinary things that hold extra-ordinary stories. All episodes available.

Secret Science (premieres Tuesday 21 May, 9pm on ABC TV and iview)

A new smart and entertaining series exploring a range of topics. Learn how men can improve their sperm count, how we can all improve our capacity to learn – as well as ways we can exploit our emotions. Hosts for the series include Myf Warhust, Matt Okine and Sammy J.

Gruen – Series 16 (new episode, Wednesday 22 May)

The world’s gone ad, but the algorithm has delivered a brand new season of Gruen. Returning for an unprecedented and ill-advised 16th season (10 episodes) Wil Anderson and a panel of know-it-alls will pull you out from under the influence.

Restoration Australia – Series 6 (23 May)

Host and Professor of Architecture Anthony Burke adventures far and wide to capture all the trials and tribulations of dedicated home restorers, from a whirlwind restoration of a family farmhouse in remote King Island, an important settler’s mud hut in the Adelaide Hills, a crumbling police barracks in remote NSW, a tumble-down terrace in inner Melbourne, a decrepit beach house in Sydney and on to Brisbane and one of the grandest and most important restorations in the country. All six episodes available.

Grand Designs UK – Series 21 (23 May)

In Wye Valley Rosa and Craig convert an inherited, decommissioned steam railway reservoir into a home. Faced with a pandemic, numerous money crises, pregnancy and a schedule that balloons from 12 months to over three years – will it all be worth it? All five episodes available.