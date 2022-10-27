Weekend guide: top streaming, cinema and festivals 28-31 October

Here is your Australian guide to what’s on this Halloween/Cup Day weekend.

Streaming

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix). An American horror anthology series created by Guillermo del Toro for Netflix. It features eight unique horror stories that challenge the classical horror genre. Two of the episodes are co-written by del Toro himself, while the others are written and directed by various filmmakers

Wendell & Wild (Netflix). The devious demon brothers Wendell and Wild have to face their arch-enemy with the help of the nun Sister Helly, who is notorious for expelling demons. However, the brothers are not only plagued by her, but also by her altar boys.

The White Lotus S2 (Binge). The Emmy-winning series The White Lotus, from Mike White, returns for a second, seven-episode season 31 October on BINGE. The next chapter of the social satire is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort, in Italy, and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (Disney+). The background and origin of Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice, Ahsoka Tano, as well as the story of Count Dooku as he slowly drifts away from the path of the Jedi and eventually succumbs to the dark side of the Force.

Charlie’s Angels (Stan). Revisit the cultural phenomenon from 2000 on Stan. Natalie, Dylan and Alex are three beautiful and uniquely talented tough girls are given the task of finding the kidnapped owner of Knox Enterprises, Eric Knox, by their millionaire boss, Charlie.

Star Trek: Prodigy new episodes (Paramount+). When a group of teenagers find an abandoned spaceship, they decide to use it for their exploration of the vast universe. But they soon land in trouble when the vessel’s owner returns.

The Cabin in the Woods (Amazon Prime Video). In this twisted thriller from 2012, five friends arrive at a secluded cabin with clear instructions for their anticipated mountain getaway. But when the rigid rules are broken, punishment is swift and everyone will pay. Starring Chris Hemsworth.

The Devil’s Hour (Amazon Prime Video). A woman wakes up every night at exactly 3:33am, in the middle of the so-called devil’s hour between 3am and 4am.

Hatching (Shudder). A young gymnast, who tries desperately to please her demanding mother, discovers a strange egg. She hides it and keeps it warm, but when it hatches, what emerges shocks them all.

Cinema

Bros. Bobby is a neurotic podcast host who’s happy to go on Tinder dates and content not to have a serious relationship. That all changes when he meets Aaron, an equally detached lawyer who likes to play the field. Repeatedly drawn to each other, both men begin to show their vulnerable sides

Woman King. In the 1800s, a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Faced with a new threat, Gen. Nanisca trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that’s determined to destroy their way of life.

Decision to Leave. A detective investigating a man’s death in the mountains ends up meeting and developing feelings for the dead man’s mysterious wife in the course of his dogged sleuthing.

Black Adam. In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend.

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris. In 1950s London, a widowed cleaning lady falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, deciding she must have one of her own. After working to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris that will change not only her own outlook but the very future of the House of Dior.

Festivals this weekend

Brisbane International Film Festival. Celebrating its 28th year, the Brisbane International Film Festival (BIFF) will light up screens over 11 days from 27 October to 6 November, with an impressive line-up of World, Australian and Queensland premieres, exclusive preview screenings, industry panels, filmmaker Q&As, and special events.

Russian Resurrection Film Festival. The 2022 Russian Resurrection Film Festival presents five incredible Russian films over three days at Cinema Nova in Melbourne and the Actors Centre Australia.

Jewish International Film Festival. The JIFF 2022 season boasts 30 feature films, 20 documentaries, episodes from two TV series, and three critically acclaimed short films from 21 different countries, alongside 47 Australian premieres, one world premiere and an international premiere.