Why film distribution company Umbrella is now publishing games

Australia-based film distribution company Umbrella announced it would enter the world of game publishing in August this year. At the time, it unveiled its first title, Pro Jank Footy, and confirmed a commitment to supporting ‘bold, original games’ from Australia and New Zealand’s ‘most creative minds.’

At SXSW Sydney 2025, Hudson Sowada, Sales Manager at Umbrella, doubled down on this intention, explaining to a panel audience that the company’s experiences working on local film distribution could have a significant impact on local game production. It was this idea that motivated the creation of the company’s gaming division, and the signing of its first major title.

How Umbrella plans to support local video game developers

By applying a traditional film distribution model to supporting local Australian developers, Umbrella Gaming aims to ‘bridge gaps between cinema and interactive media’ and provide wider support for those in the games industry.

Sowada particularly noted the crossover potential between film collectors, who make up the bulk of the company’s core audience, and those who play and enjoy video games.

While in recent times, there has been a movement towards purchasing games digitally – in the same way that movie watchers are now watching films on streaming services – there remains appetite for high quality, unique physical media releases.

Sowada said Umbrella sees potential in branching out into this audience, leaning into the collector market for new releases.

He also confirmed the work of companies like Limited Run Games and Super Rare was on his radar, with consideration for how Umbrella could provide a point of difference, or otherwise be inspired by the output of these presumed rivals.

The first major challenge in harnessing this audience is the release of Pro Jank Footy, which initially caught Umbrella’s eye, thanks to its sense of humour and inherent Aussie-ness. Working alongside developers at Powerbomb Games and Tinker Town was a learning experience – and the game has become a testing ground for the company’s game publishing support.

‘No one size fits all processes,’ Sowada said.

In working to support the Pro Jank Footy team, Umbrella has needed to figure out where it can best help developers, and what success actually looks like. Sowada was candid in admitting this remained a challenge, and that the company is still investigating how it can be a useful partner.

The process for developing games and films is completely different, as Sowada explained. Funding models are entirely separate, and films are ‘almost half done’ by the time funding comes in, to bring them over the line. In the case of games, funding is typically provided earlier in the process, and more is needed to help developers advance to release.

Umbrella has learned much about game development and publishing in the process of working alongside Powerbomb Games and Tinker Town. While there’s still some way to go before it answers its most pressing questions – where the company can best support developers, and provide value – it’s staying firmly put on the road ahead.

‘Just as Umbrella has championed independent film, we’re now bringing that same passion and experience to the world of indie games – backing distinctive voices, supporting end-to-end releases, and helping local stories reach global audiences,’ Ari Harrison, Umbrella General Manager said in a press release.

Going forward, Umbrella is committed to bringing its passion to the world of games, and figuring out what role it will play in the future of Australian game development and distribution.

