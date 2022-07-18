The Umbrella Academy is a masterclass in adaptation

Last month saw the release of the third season of The Umbrella Academy, a Netflix-produced adaptation of the comic series of the same name by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and Brazilian comic artist Gabriel Bá.

The Netflix series, under the direction of creators Jeremy Slater and Steve Blackman, changes and expands on its source material to create something that is clearly an adaptation but also unique. And that’s why I’m here to argue The Umbrella Academy proves something I’ve been saying for years: when an adaptation is different to its source material it rules, actually.

Obviously, I’m being hyperbolic. I don’t think it’s always better when an adaptation makes a change, or always worse when it stays the same. The Umbrella Academy is an example of an adaptation that is widely liked (if its 8/10 audience rating on IMDB and active social media fan community are anything to go by) and that plays fast and loose with accuracy to the source material.

That’s why I think it’s the perfect example of how an adaptation should always be considered a unique experience to the source material, even when, or maybe especially when, looking at what changed in the adaptation process.

The central concept of each version is the same: 30 years ago, a number of babies were born under mysterious circumstances, and all of these babies developed superpowers. Seven of these babies were adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who fashioned them into the titular Umbrella Academy, a team of crime-fighting super-children who were all traumatised by the experience.

Seasonal change

Season 1 sticks fairly close to the events of Volume 1: The Apocalypse Suite, in which the surviving Hargreeves children are reunited by Sir Reginald’s death, and one of them has musical ambitions that might cause an apocalypse.

Since then, Seasons 2 and 3 have each departed further from their sources, setting their plot in the same place and time as their respective volumes (Dallas, Texas in the early 1960s and a highly questionable hotel, respectively), but telling a story that may as well be completely new.

The adaptation also had to factor in real-life events that the comic has not. Series star Elliot Page came out as transgender in December of 2020, about a year after the release of Hotel Oblivion, the most recent of the comics in which his character appears. The Netflix series gracefully incorporated Page’s transition, but it remains to be seen whether the comics will take the same route.

Fidelity criticism

In the academic field of adaptation theory the impulse to analyse an adaptation according to faithfulness to the source material has a name: fidelity criticism. That said, it’s rare to find anything written in the field that actually uses fidelity criticism as a guiding principle, at least deliberately.

The book A Theory of Adaptation (2012) by Linda Hutcheon and Siobhan O’Flynn is almost defensive on the topic, as though fidelity criticism is a cousin who’s famous for something really embarrassing.

Something important to consider when it comes to analysing an adaptation (and which adaptation theory is not embarrassed by) is medium specificity. There are things every medium can do that other mediums can’t.

A novel has more room for plot than a feature film, so it’s common for adapted narratives to be streamlined. Under The Skin (2013) is very different from the novel it adapts, and the differences demonstrate the best qualities of each medium.

Tom Hopper and Elliot Page in The Umbrella Academy. Image: Netflix.

The plot of the film would have made for an unbearably boring novel, and the plot of the novel, faithfully rendered, would have required special effects well beyond the capacity of low-budget indie film.

In comparison, a common criticism made of Zack Snyder’s Watchmen (2009) is that some elements didn’t make sense to people who weren’t familiar with the graphic novel. The Guardian wrote that the plot ‘doesn’t quite hang together’, and The Atlantic described Snyder as ‘loyal to his source material to a fault’ in making a film that is ‘imprisoned by its own legend’.

To be clear, those are both otherwise positive reviews. I would call this an example of an adaptation being too invested in fidelity, not wanting to depart from the source, but constrained by the runtime of a feature film.

Fleshing out

Being multi-season series, The Umbrella Academy had the opposite challenge: you can fit much more plot into ten hours of a live-action series than into seven issues of a comic. Comics have to be efficient, conveying as much information as possible in pictures and speech bubbles. The series was therefore able to flesh out the characters, such as time-travelling assassins Hazel (Cameron Britton) and Cha-Cha (Mary J. Blige), who are given whole backstories that they didn’t have in the comic.

Comics and live-action television are both visual media, relying on images and dialogue working in concert to tell a story, but one thing that television has that comics do not is sound. This means that the Netflix Umbrella Academy can have a truly inspired soundtrack (I personally would not have set a home invasion scene to ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’, but now that I’ve seen it I know it’s the only correct choice). Comics, even ones written by a musician and featuring a musician protagonist as The Umbrella Academy does, can only describe music through how it affects the characters.

Adaptation theory describes the relationship between an adaptation and its source material as ‘palimpsestic’. In archeological terms, a palimpsest is a document that has been erased and then written over.

Before paper could be manufactured at scale, parchment was expensive and hard to come by. It was therefore common practice to scrape the ink off so the parchment could be reused, leaving the previous text visible but unreadable.

An adaptation is like a palimpsest because it can never quite escape its status as a product of its source material. Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy might be a palimpsest of its source material, but it is also entirely its own experience. The series creators have been faithful to the comics where it works best to do so, but did not limit themselves in the name of fidelity, leading to a really special series, and a great example of what can be done in an adaptation.

The Umbrella Academy is currently streaming on Netflix.