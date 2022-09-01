News

20 TikTok accounts to follow for film lovers

From underseen film recs to in-depth scene breakdowns, there's a TikTok account for movie lovers of all kinds.
1 Sep 2022
Images: Columbia Pictures/A24/Canva

TikTok may be a vertical-based platform, which seems somewhat counterintuitive for film, but it can be a beautiful and quick way to check out some movie recommendations, behind-the-scenes work, and cinematic analysis.

We’ve compiled a list of 20 great TikTok accounts to follow if you’re a fan of film.

Film recommendations

Looking for something to watch and having trouble deciding? These accounts recommend their faves:

Films At Home

@filmsathome Reply to @crispyyy_c These aren’t Back to the Future. They’re real #timetravel gems. #moviestowatch #whattowatch #bluray #movietok #filmtok #netflix #streaming #timetraveler #dvd #collector ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

Wonders of Ghibli

@wondersofghibli favorite cat breed? 😀 (if i missed a cat in any of the movies I’m sorry) #studioghibli #ghibli #ghibliedit #edit #foryou #fypシ #thecatreturns #whisperoftheheart #myneighbortotoro #catbus #princelune #yuki #jiji #thesecretworldofarrietty #arrietty #muta #baronhumbertvongikkingon ♬ rises the moon – liana flores

Tyler J On Film

@tylerjonfilm Draculas lament 🧛‍♂️🩸 #forgettingsarahmarshall #sarahmarshall #jasonsegel #dracula #underated #underatedmovie #film #fypシ #letterboxd #starwars #romantic #comedy ♬ original sound – Tyler Jon

Cinema Joe

@cinema.joe #fyp #foryou #movies ♬ original sound – Cinema.Joe

Maddi Koch

@maddikoch THE LOBSTER 🦞 #movierecommendation #movie #moviesuggestion #netflix #amazonprime ♬ original sound – Maddi Moo

Cinematic Colours

@cinematicolors the wolf of snow hollow >>> #foryou ♬ blue monday – favsoundds

Behind the scenes

Take a look at how ‘movie magic’ is made with these accounts.

VicScreen

@wearevicscreen Have fun, make content! Have you watched @scatteredseries yet? 💕 #Melbourne #WebSeries #FilmTikTok ♬ sakura kiss me more by nina1am on soundcloud – nina1am

SteadiRed

@steadired #steadired #steadicam #cameracontrol #film #cine #director #behindthescenes #videography #movie #cinematic #musicvideo #music #36SecondsOfLightWork ♬ original sound – SteadiRed

Egghead and Twinkie

@eggheadtwinkiefilm onto the next phase! 👏 #lgbtq #filmmaking #comingofage ♬ Wii Shop Channel – McTweet

Brandon B

@brandonb Reply to @meisgood3457 Ayo answered. #vfx #behindthescenes ♬ original sound – BrandonB

Analysis

A deep dive into what makes our favourite movies so good … and our least favourite movies so bad.

Three Tickets To…

@threeticketstopodcast The panic in his eye 🤣 #lordoftheringstiktok #starwarstiktok #sauron #moviepodcasts #podcastclips #fyp #lordoftheringsedit ♬ original sound – threeticketstopodcast

Supes

@supes Why Some of Your Favorite Movies Aren’t Made Anymore!😢 #supes #movies #film ♬ Night Trouble – Petit Biscuit

Black PNW Lady

@blackpnwlady #greenscreen #drstrangelove #stanleykubrick #film #analysis #patreonvideo ♬ Strayer – Stories

This is the Take

@thisisthetake do you love a little conflict? #EnemiesToLovers #EnemiesToLoversTrope #TropeAnalysis #Bridgerton #Kanthony #TVTok #MovieTok ♬ I Like You (A Happier Song) – Post Malone

Straw Hat Goofy

@straw_hat_goofy

♬ original sound – Straw Hat Goofy

The big guns

Official accounts that will keep you up to date with the latest releases and classic re-releases.

Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

@tcm Meeting new people is exhausting. 😩 #filmtok #audreyhepburn #oldhollywood ♬ original sound – Turner Classic Movies

Studio Canal

@studiocanaluk Looks good to me 🤷 #Sharknado #FYP #ForYouPage ♬ original sound – studiocanaluk

Lionsgate

@lionsgate is there anything this man can’t do? #johnwick ♬ original sound – Lionsgate

Universal

@universalpics Dracula is more of a Bloody Mary guy. @universalmonsters ♬ original sound – Universal Pictures

Warner Bros.

@warnerbrosmovies “Everyone is acting like I’m crazy, and I’m not crazy.” #DontWorryDarling ♬ Dont Worry Darling In Theaters September 23rd – Warner Bros. Movies
Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

