20 TikTok accounts to follow for film lovers

TikTok may be a vertical-based platform, which seems somewhat counterintuitive for film, but it can be a beautiful and quick way to check out some movie recommendations, behind-the-scenes work, and cinematic analysis.
We’ve compiled a list of 20 great TikTok accounts to follow if you’re a fan of film.
Film recommendations
Looking for something to watch and having trouble deciding? These accounts recommend their faves:
Films At Home
@filmsathome Reply to @crispyyy_c These aren’t Back to the Future. They’re real #timetravel gems. #moviestowatch #whattowatch #bluray #movietok #filmtok #netflix #streaming #timetraveler #dvd #collector ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
Wonders of Ghibli
@wondersofghibli favorite cat breed? 😀 (if i missed a cat in any of the movies I’m sorry) #studioghibli #ghibli #ghibliedit #edit #foryou #fypシ #thecatreturns #whisperoftheheart #myneighbortotoro #catbus #princelune #yuki #jiji #thesecretworldofarrietty #arrietty #muta #baronhumbertvongikkingon ♬ rises the moon – liana flores
Tyler J On Film
@tylerjonfilm Draculas lament 🧛♂️🩸 #forgettingsarahmarshall #sarahmarshall #jasonsegel #dracula #underated #underatedmovie #film #fypシ #letterboxd #starwars #romantic #comedy ♬ original sound – Tyler Jon
Cinema Joe
@cinema.joe #fyp #foryou #movies ♬ original sound – Cinema.Joe
Maddi Koch
@maddikoch THE LOBSTER 🦞 #movierecommendation #movie #moviesuggestion #netflix #amazonprime ♬ original sound – Maddi Moo
Cinematic Colours
@cinematicolors the wolf of snow hollow >>> #foryou ♬ blue monday – favsoundds
Behind the scenes
Take a look at how ‘movie magic’ is made with these accounts.
VicScreen
@wearevicscreen Have fun, make content! Have you watched @scatteredseries yet? 💕 #Melbourne #WebSeries #FilmTikTok ♬ sakura kiss me more by nina1am on soundcloud – nina1am
SteadiRed
@steadired #steadired #steadicam #cameracontrol #film #cine #director #behindthescenes #videography #movie #cinematic #musicvideo #music #36SecondsOfLightWork ♬ original sound – SteadiRed
Egghead and Twinkie
@eggheadtwinkiefilm onto the next phase! 👏 #lgbtq #filmmaking #comingofage ♬ Wii Shop Channel – McTweet
Brandon B
@brandonb Reply to @meisgood3457 Ayo answered. #vfx #behindthescenes ♬ original sound – BrandonB
Analysis
A deep dive into what makes our favourite movies so good … and our least favourite movies so bad.
Three Tickets To…
@threeticketstopodcast The panic in his eye 🤣 #lordoftheringstiktok #starwarstiktok #sauron #moviepodcasts #podcastclips #fyp #lordoftheringsedit ♬ original sound – threeticketstopodcast
Supes
@supes Why Some of Your Favorite Movies Aren’t Made Anymore!😢 #supes #movies #film ♬ Night Trouble – Petit Biscuit
Black PNW Lady
@blackpnwlady #greenscreen #drstrangelove #stanleykubrick #film #analysis #patreonvideo ♬ Strayer – Stories
This is the Take
@thisisthetake do you love a little conflict? #EnemiesToLovers #EnemiesToLoversTrope #TropeAnalysis #Bridgerton #Kanthony #TVTok #MovieTok ♬ I Like You (A Happier Song) – Post Malone
Straw Hat Goofy
@straw_hat_goofy ♬ original sound – Straw Hat Goofy
The big guns
Official accounts that will keep you up to date with the latest releases and classic re-releases.
Turner Classic Movies (TCM)
@tcm Meeting new people is exhausting. 😩 #filmtok #audreyhepburn #oldhollywood ♬ original sound – Turner Classic Movies
Studio Canal
@studiocanaluk Looks good to me 🤷 #Sharknado #FYP #ForYouPage ♬ original sound – studiocanaluk
Lionsgate
@lionsgate is there anything this man can’t do? #johnwick ♬ original sound – Lionsgate
Universal
@universalpics Dracula is more of a Bloody Mary guy. @universalmonsters ♬ original sound – Universal Pictures
Warner Bros.
@warnerbrosmovies “Everyone is acting like I’m crazy, and I’m not crazy.” #DontWorryDarling ♬ Dont Worry Darling In Theaters September 23rd – Warner Bros. Movies