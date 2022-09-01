20 TikTok accounts to follow for film lovers

TikTok may be a vertical-based platform, which seems somewhat counterintuitive for film, but it can be a beautiful and quick way to check out some movie recommendations, behind-the-scenes work, and cinematic analysis.

We’ve compiled a list of 20 great TikTok accounts to follow if you’re a fan of film.

Film recommendations

Looking for something to watch and having trouble deciding? These accounts recommend their faves:

Behind the scenes

Take a look at how ‘movie magic’ is made with these accounts.

Analysis

A deep dive into what makes our favourite movies so good … and our least favourite movies so bad.

The big guns

Official accounts that will keep you up to date with the latest releases and classic re-releases.