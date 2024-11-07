News

 > Features

Three great film & TV podcasts to listen to now

Pearl Tan's Diversity Work, Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin and See-Saw's The Sandbox are three new podcasts to get in your ears.
7 Nov 2024 14:31
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Pearl Tan, Diversity Work.

All Screen

Pearl Tan, creator of award-winning podcast Diversity Work. Image: Newsworthy.

Share Icon

From Pearl Tan’s comic take on diversity tokenism, to Rick Rubin’s deep dive with actor Joaquin Phoenix and See-Saw’s production chat about Slow Horses, these three podcasts will give you fresh insights into the creative process with a focus on screen.

Diversity Work

Anyone who’s observed tokenistic efforts to increase diversity in the Australian screen industry will laugh and groan at Pearl Tan’s award-winning mockumentary podcast Diversity Work.

Short and sharp (five episodes of around 30 minutes each), Diversity Work is a fictional podcast that invites you into a television writers’ room embroiled in a social media storm. After a TV network is accused of racism, a diverse group of writers is brought together and tasked with coming up with an idea that ‘ticks all the diversity boxes’ at once. They soon realise they’re being used for their identities and are forced to deal with the personal and professional consequences.

From the satirically botched Acknowledgement of Country, to the send up of the types of organisations that might focus on photographing diverse writers rather than genuinely resourcing or engaging with their ideas, Diversity Work is funny, tragic and instructive.

Pearl Tan is an Australian screen creative and academic and founder of Pearly Productions – a boutique agency focusing on diverse stories – so she knows intimately the world she’s satirising. The series has just won three awards at the 3rd annual Signal Awards and is also nominated for ‘Rising Star’ at the upcoming Australian Podcast Awards, to be announced 21st November. 

Listen to Diversity Work

Spotify
Apple Podcasts

Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin

Not strictly a screen podcast but more a deep dive into creativity of all kinds, Tetragrammaton is billed as ‘in-depth interviews that may blow your mind’ – and it lives up to the hype.

Rick Rubin is a legendary music producer and the author of the bestselling book The Creative Act. As someone with his own fame and success across fields, he’s able to converse deeply and intimately with his often very famous guests.

The recent episode that had me hooked was the fascinating and candid two-hour chat with the intense and versatile Joaquin Phoenix. This conversation ranges from Phoenix’s unconventional childhood and complex family life, to his performance process and experiences working with directors like Ridley Scott, Todd Phillips and Paul Thomas Anderson.

We hear about portraying Johnny Cash, winning the Oscar, and self-sabotaging his own career with the faux documentary art project I’m Still Here. It’s a magic exchange of ideas about the terror and adventure of creative work.

Listen to Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin

Spotify
Apple Podcasts

ScreenHub: Heartstopper, Netflix review: just lovely

The Sandbox: a See-Saw podcast on creativity

See-Saw Films is the British-Australian film and television production company founded by Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, with productions including The King’s Speech, Lion, The Power of the Dog, Slow Horses and Heartstopper.

The Sandbox is the company’s podcast, hosted by Sherman and focusing on the key creatives from its productions, including most recently episodes on Heartstopper and Slow Horses. It’s very much an industry insider chat and will be of interest to those wondering how shows get made – from adapting a series of hit novels into a show that honours its source material in the case of Slow Horses, or representing diverse teen voices and supporting a first time screenwriter in the case of Heartstopper.

Listen to The Sandbox: a See-Saw podcast on creativity

Spotify
Apple Podcasts

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is Screen Content Lead at Screenhub. She is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema and was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates'. Rochelle has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, is out with Midnight Sun on October 1, 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

Related News

News Film Television Digital Features Career Advice Opinions & Analysis Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts
More
AIDC archival photo. Image: Caitlyn Miles (CommonState)
News

AIDC first look at 2025 program 'Future Telling'

The Australian International Documentary Conference's (AIDC) 2025 program preview has been released.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Photo by Soundtrap on Unsplash
News

Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) awards nominees: full list

The 2024 CGA Awards nominee have been announced, with the winners to be decided by 15 November.

ScreenHub staff
Mad Max: Fury Road. Image: Warner Bros.
News

Australia to be Country of Focus at International Film Festival of India

Australia has been named 'Country of Focus' at IFFI 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Andrea Solonge
News

Andrea Solonge announced as Heath Ledger Scholarship recipient

The Australian actress known for roles in Prosper and Time Bandits will receive support to develop a Hollywood career.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). Image: Legendary Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures
Features

Godzilla at 70: a brief history of movies' most memorable monster

We speed-run you through Godzilla's 70-year cinematic history, from his origins to his Oscar wins.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login