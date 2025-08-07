The War of the Worlds: 10 ill-fated films that got a big old zero on Rotten Tomatoes

When the trailer for War of the Worlds (2025) dropped just days before its surprise premiere on Prime Video, audiences weren’t sure what to expect. Now they know.

This low-budget, ‘screenlife‘ adaptation of H.G. Wells’ sci-fi classic landed on 30 July and promptly made headlines – not for its innovation, but for its catastrophic reception.

With a current 0% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Rich Lee’s War of the Worlds joins a shameful pantheon of cinematic disasters.

Starring Ice Cube as a Department of Homeland Security official too distracted by digital feeds and family drama to notice an incoming alien invasion, the film combines undercooked CGI with a muddled premise and inconsistent use of its screenlife conceit. Though producer Timur Bekmambetov helped popularise the genre with hits like Unfriended and Searching, this one does neither concept nor cast any favours.

In honour of War of the Worlds’ inglorious debut, we’re counting down the 10 worst-rated films of all time (according to Rotten Tomatoes, where all of these films have a 0% rating) each with their own flavour of failure.

1. War of the Worlds (2025)

I’m as confused as you are, Ice Cube. War of the Worlds. Image: Prime Video/Universal Pictures.

Director: Rich Lee

Genre: Sci-fi, Screenlife Thriller

Cast: Ice Cube, Eva Longoria, Michael O’Neill

Synopsis: A U.S. government analyst monitoring virtual threats is blindsided by an alien invasion. Cue meteors, tripods, and a lot of blinking lights on a monitor.

Why it bombed: Critics and audiences alike were left bewildered by its awkward framing, uneven performances, and baffling narrative choices. As reported in The Guardian, it just ‘unfolds near Will’s computer screen’ – which is as damning as it sounds.

2. Pinocchio (2002)

Silence, old man! Pinocchio (2002). Image: Miramax/Medusa Film.

Director: Roberto Benigni

Genre: Fantasy, Family

Cast: Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi, Carlo Giuffré

Synopsis: A woodcarver’s puppet creation comes to life and dreams of becoming a real boy. Yes, again.

Why it bombed: Benigni cast himself – then 50 – as the wooden boy (read that one more time), in a film that plays more like a fever dream than a children’s classic. In Rotten Tomatoes, the critics consensus is that it’s an ‘unfunny, poorly-made, creepy vanity project’.

3. Gotti (2018)

An image that haunts your dreams. Gotti. Image: Paramount Pictures.

Director: Kevin Connolly

Genre: Biopic, Crime

Cast: John Travolta, Stacy Keach, Pruitt Taylor Vince

Synopsis: The life and crimes of mob boss John Gotti, from street kid to Gambino family patriarch.

Why it bombed: Gotti attempts to mimic Goodfellas but ends up more like Grease 2. Critics derided it as a hagiography dressed up in bad wigs and worse dialogue. As Rotten Tomatoes put it: ‘Fuhgeddaboudit.’

4. Left Behind (2014)

The flight safety manual didn’t account for taste. Left Behind. Image: Freestyle Releasing.

Director: Vic Armstrong

Genre: Apocalyptic Thriller

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Chad Michael Murray, Nicky Whelan

Synopsis: Millions vanish in a Biblical rapture, and the chaos that follows is captured mid-flight by Cage’s bewildered pilot.

Why it bombed: Boring, bleak and awkwardly preachy, it tanked both critically and commercially. According to Rotten Tomatoes, it ‘hath begat a further scourge of devastation upon Nicolas Cage’s once-proud filmography’.

5. The Ridiculous 6 (2015)

The kind of photo you see in a criminal trial of frat boys. Ridiculous 6. Image: Netflix.

Director: Frank Coraci

Genre: Comedy, Western

Cast: Adam Sandler, Taylor Lautner, Steve Buscemi, Will Forte

Synopsis: A white man raised by Native Americans discovers he has five outlaw brothers. Together, they embark on a wildly offensive quest.

Why it bombed: Lazy, tone-deaf and tedious. Critics saw it as a symbol of Netflix’s early content bloat – offensive without provocation, dull without remorse.

6. Dark Crimes (2016)

This film is a crime. Dark Crimes. Image: Saban Films.

Director: Alexandros Avranas

Genre: Crime Thriller

Cast: Jim Carrey, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Marton Csokas

Synopsis: A detective investigates a murder that closely resembles the plot of a novelist’s book.

Why it bombed: Carrey goes dark – too dark – in a misfire that wastes its cast and its chilling true story roots. Critics slammed its cold, joyless tone and murky execution.

7. The Nutcracker in 3D (2010)

Kill it with fire. The Nutcracker (2010). Image: Freestyle Releasing

Director: Andrey Konchalovskiy

Genre: Fantasy, Musical

Cast: Elle Fanning, Nathan Lane, John Turturro

Synopsis: Young Mary’s Christmas takes a magical turn with a nutcracker who battles rat soldiers in a dark alternate realm.

Why it bombed: This reimagining of the classic ballet had critics aghast at its tone-deaf direction and nightmarish visuals. One RT reviewer called it ‘a war crime against holiday cheer’.

8. Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

That’s two strikes, Travolta! Look Who’s Talking Now. Image: Columbia Tristar.

Director: Tom Ropelewski

Genre: Family Comedy

Cast: John Travolta, Kirstie Alley, Danny DeVito

Synopsis: The Ubriacco family returns, this time with talking dogs instead of babies.

Why it bombed: Devoid of charm, jokes or point, this third entry felt like a straight-to-VHS cash-in. Rotten Tomatoes put it best: ‘Look away.’ On the plus side, it gave us this iconic gif:

Look Who’s Talking Now. Image: Columbia Tristar.

9. Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)

My eyes!! Highlander II: The Quickening. Image: Republic Pictures.

Director: Russell Mulcahy

Genre: Sci-fi, Fantasy

Cast: Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, Virginia Madsen

Synopsis: Immortals return … now as aliens … from a dying planet… or something.

Why it bombed: Like so many films on this list, this one sounds exceptionally fake. It’s my great displeasure to inform you that it is real. A franchise sequel so incoherent it sparked fan outrage. Even Mulcahy disowned it, and multiple cuts later, it remains infamous for killing the original’s mystique.

10. Armor (2024)

Armor. Image: Lionsgate Films.

Director: Justin Routt

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Jason Patric, Sylvester Stallone, Dash Mihok

Synopsis: A haunted ex-soldier dons a prototype exo-suit to protect his family from mercenaries.

Why it bombed: Low-rent CGI, limp action sequences, and wasted talent condemned Armor to late-night streaming obscurity. A misfire that even Stallone couldn’t save.

Whether it’s overblown vanity (Pinocchio), direct-to-streaming duds (Armor), or misguided franchise fodder (Highlander II), these cinematic catastrophes serve as cautionary tales.

And with War of the Worlds (2025) now leading the pack, it’s a reminder that sometimes, even alien invasions can be rotten.

