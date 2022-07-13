The name’s Bond? Director Matthew Bauer discusses his 007-related doco

What if you shared a name with one of the most famous (fictional) men in the world? And what if that name is Bond, James Bond?

These are the questions Australian filmmaker Matthew Bauer’s new documentary The Other Fellow seeks to answer. Featuring stories from a Swedish 007 super-fan with a WWII past, a gay New York theatre director, an African American Bond accused of murder, and two resilient women caught up in it all, the film examines masculinity, gender, race, and life in the shadows of a pop culture icon.

We spoke to Bauer about how the film came to be, his inspirations as a filmmaker, and what it’s really like to be James Bond.

Hi Matthew. Tell us a little about your film, The Other Fellow.

The Other Fellow Is an energetic exploration of male identity via the lives and adventures of several men around the world whose names are James Bond. Although it’s a film about men around the world called James Bond, that concept is very dramatically shaken up halfway through the film – it will definitely catch you off guard.

What was the inspiration behind the film?

The inspiration was really just the characters, the James Bonds who I met. You know, I tried just reaching out to these guys and asking them, is there anything about having the name James Bond that would be of interest?

And obviously, we had a lot of the expected stories of martinis and guns and womanising and Aston Martin kind of jokes. But quite quickly, it became clear there was a much more serious side that really affected these guys and their identity as men.

Also, there were a lot of stories involving encounters with the police, and imprisonment, and stalkers and being wanted for murder, which showed me quite quickly that there was something more akin to a thriller here, even though the film started more like a comedy.

What was the most surprising thing that you learned while making it?

The most interesting part during the interviews was that four of my characters, from all around the world, all told me the exact same story. They were different people of different races and ages but they all told me that, when your name is James Bond, you must carry ID with you on all times. It’s because every few years, we all have an encounter with the police and they will ask you for your ID. If you don’t have your ID, they will say, ‘Well tell me what your name is’.

If you respond ‘James Bond’ to that question, you end up getting arrested, because the police think you’re trying to be a smart-ass and mess with them. These guys kind of understand the rules of living as James Bond, and they often have to plan four, five moves ahead in order to get through their day.

Your film is premiering at the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival in July and it’s also seeking distribution – what are your hopes for it going forward?

This year is the 60th anniversary of the James Bond films, and our film very much encompasses that. It starts 60 years ago, when the Bond films first started, and goes all the way through to the release of No Time to Die, so we are hoping to get it out probably on a streamer some time this year in order to coincide with that 60th anniversary. I can’t really go into details, but that’s looking quite promising.

I’ve seen a couple of clips from the film, and the tone is quite different from what you expect from a film about men called James Bond. Was this kind of sincere documentary style always your intention, or were you planning on taking on a more comedic angle?

I definitely wanted to make a sincere documentary. My inspirations are the twisty 90s thrillers that I grew up on: David Fincher’s The Game, Bryan Singer’s The Usual Suspects, M Night Shyamalan films, TV series like 24, and Lost. I really like those quite intricate puzzle-piece thrillers that have a big reveal or twist at the end. And you’ll have to see the film to find out, but that’s actually more how this film operates underneath the hood.

It’s very much a film where, when you see it for the second time, it’s like watching a different film because you know what happens at the end.

The Other Fellow premieres at The Melbourne Documentary Film Festival in July. Find out more.