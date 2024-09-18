The Deb: Rebel Wilson’s film gets positive reactions at TIFF

The early reviews for Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut The Deb are out, and since premiering at TIFF this weekend the film has already earned an 80% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The musical movie focuses on two teenage girls, private school student Maeve and her cousin Taylah, attending a debutante ball in a small country town. It’s based on the stage musical of the same name by Hannah Reilly, with songs by Megan Washington.

There’s no trailer yet for The Deb, but actors Natalie Abbott and Charlotte Macinnes debuted a musical number from the film at the 2024 AACTA Awards, announced by Rebel Wilson, which you can watch below.

Choreographer Michaeljon Slinger also recently revealed the opening number of the film, titled ‘FML’, and posted a clip of it to Instagram.

The Deb: what the critics say

Pete Hammond from Deadline raved about The Deb, calling it ‘a toe-tapping, dazzling, fun and young musical entertainment with an exceptional cast in the kind of showcase that makes future stars’.

Marya E. Gates of RogerEbert.com wrote: ‘Reilly’s script takes playful jabs at every form of cancel culture, performative allyship, and a certain form of modern feminism that often seems more rooted in a need for attention than in doing any tangible good in the world.’

Ferdosa Abdi of Screen Rant wrote: ‘Rebel Wilson leans into her comic roots with The Deb, a cheeky, outrageous musical comedy that leaves a strong impression.’

The Deb. Image: Unigram/Camp Sugar Productions/Bunya Productions/Access Entertainment.

Variety‘s Peter Debruge enjoyed it too, adding that, to US audiences, The Deb ‘might feel engineered to be Wilson’s splashy coming-out party: a chance for the multi-threat to present her gifts, both comedic and creative, in a whole new light. Australians, on the other hand, should already be familiar with this side of Wilson’.

The Deb: some doubts

Lovia Gyarke of The Hollywood Reporter called it ‘overstuffed’ and wrote: ‘It’s a campy movie musical whose cultural self-awareness when it comes to teenage life might draw comparisons to this year’s Mean Girls musical adaptation but whose narrative owes much to Muriel’s Wedding.’

Collider‘s Jason Gorber gave it a 6/10 and wrote: ‘The plot is wrapped in a comforting if predictable tale of rebellious youth and the vagaries of popularity, with several wild swings that bring the characters closer and farther apart as things go inevitably awry.’

IndieWire‘s Matthew Creith graded it with a C+, writing: ‘Rebel Wilson’s insistence on casting herself in almost every scene makes it challenging to respect the plights of her two leads, displacing the attention to her offbeat brand of humour rather than where the story is meant to be focused. Gen Z’s modern issues of isolation, difficulty fitting in, and disengagement are practically mocked through the use of song.’

Chase Hutchinson of The Wrap wrote of The Deb: ‘It’s no Pitch Perfect‘ … ‘At best, the film is only occasionally fine. There are brief flashes of what could be a fun musical, but it never strings together enough of them to truly soar.’

The Deb has no Australian premiere date as of yet, so local audiences will have to wait to form an opinion on the film.

