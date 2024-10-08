News

 > Features

SXSW Sydney 2024: the Australian films showing at the screen festival

10 Aussie films will screen at SXSW Sydney this month – check out our guide to each one.
8 Oct 2024 13:11
Silvi Vann-Wall
Salt Along The Tongue. Image: Fantasma Picture House.

Film

Salt Along The Tongue. Image: Fantasma Picture House.

Share Icon

From fresh comedies like Audrey to surprising horrors like Salt Along The Tongue, these ten Australian films showing at the SXSW Sydney screen festival – which takes place this month – are essential watches for all viewers.

Add these ten flicks to your Letterboxd watchlist, then head to SXSW Sydney to find out more.

A Grand Mockery

Poster For A Grand Mockery. Image: Salubrious Pictures.
Poster for A Grand Mockery. Image: Salubrious Pictures.

World Premiere
Genre: Comedy
Run time: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Classification: CTC
Director: Sam Dixon, Adam C. Briggs
Stars: Kate Dillon, Sam Dixon, Fiarrah Poole

Synopsis: Josie leads a life of passive mundane displeasure before his psychic ills deform him and sees him roaming the rainforest hinterlands of Queensland. A Grand Mockery is simultaneously singular and a flashback to underground filmmaking before it became codified. Filmed on soft luminous super-8, tonally playful and structured as a diptych, A Grand Mockery begins as a work of morbid comic realism before the film transforms along with Josie.

Andamooka

Poster For Andamooka. Image: Woman Woman Films.
Poster for Andamooka. Image: Woman Woman Films.

Genre: Drama
Run time: 1 hour, 22 minutes
Classification: CTC
Director: Mara Jean Quinn, Danni Oglivie
Stars: Mara Jean Quinn, Georgina Neave, Pirate Nicholas Rossiter

Synopsis: Andamooka tells the story of a young woman named Alex whose life falls apart in the city just before her thirtieth. She decides to drive to the Australian desert to spend her birthday with her best friend in the tiny opal mining town of Andamooka. Along the way she meets all sorts of characters, encounters Aboriginal culture and has to face her inner struggles.

Audrey

Poster For Audrey. Image: Invisible Republic/Orange Entertainment Co.
Poster for Audrey. Image: Invisible Republic/Orange Entertainment Co.

Genre: Comedy
Run time: 1 hour, 37 minutes
Classification: CTC
Director: Natalie Bailey
Stars: Jackie van Beek, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Hanna Diviney

Synopsis: Self-appointed Mother of the Year, Ronnie, has given her daughter, Audrey, everything, so when Audrey selfishly falls into a coma, Ronnie has no choice but to keep their dreams alive by assuming her identity.

Carnage for Christmas

Poster For Carnage For Christmas. Image: One Manner Productions/Dark Star Pictures.
Poster for Carnage for Christmas. Image: One Manner Productions/Dark Star Pictures.

Australian Premiere
Genre: Horror
Run time: 1 hour, 10 minutes
Classification: CTC (18+)
Director: Alicia Maio Mackay
Stars: Jeremy Moineau, Dominique Booth

Synopsis: When true-crime podcaster and sleuth Lola visits her hometown at Christmas for the first time since running away and transitioning, the vengeful ghost of a historical murderer and urban legend seemingly arises to kill again. Lola must solve the case before her community is slaughtered. She’s up against not only a psychotic killer, but a town haunted by secrets.

Future Council

Image: Madman Entertainment
Image: Madman Entertainment

Genre: Documentary
Run time: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Classification: CTC
Director: Damon Gameau
Stars: Damon Gameau

Synopsis: Damon Gameau takes eight kids on the ultimate school excursion: a road trip across Europe to seek solutions to the climate crisis.

Inside

Inside. Image: Miff.
Inside. Image: SXSW Sydney/Bonsai Films

Genre: Drama
Run time: 1 hour, 44 minutes
Classification: MA
Director: Charles Williams
Stars: Guy Pearce, Vincent Miller, Cosmo Jarvis

Read the ScreenHub review.

Synopsis: After being transferred from juvenile to adult prison, Mel Blight (Vincent Miller) is taken under the wing of both Mark Shepard (Cosmo Jarvis), Australia’s most despised criminal, and Warren Murfett (Guy Pearce), a soon-to-be-a-paroled inmate. As a paternal triangle grows between them, we see that even the worst of men have a little bit of good inside that will be their undoing.

Like My Brother

Poster For Like My Brother. Image: Mushroom Studios
Poster for Like My Brother. Image: Mushroom Studios

Genre: Documentary
Run time: 1 hour, 29 minutes
Classification: CTC
Director: Sal Balharrie and Danielle MacLean
Stars: Jessica Stassi, Freda Puruntatameri

Synopsis: This coming-of-age story follows Rina, Freda, Juliana and Jess on their journey from the remote Tiwi Islands to Melbourne and back again as they dare to dream, taking up opportunities, to play football at an elite level. Each girl has unique desires – to have fun, to be a leader, to be a teacher, to make a father proud.

Queens of Concrete

Poster For Queens Of Concrete. Image: Screen Australia/Concrete Dreams
Poster for Queens of Concrete. Image: Screen Australia/Concrete Dreams

Genre: Documentary
Run time: 1 hour, 27 minutes
Classification: CTC
Director: Eliza Cox
Stars: Hayley Wilson, Ava Godfrey, Charlotte Heath

Synopsis: Big dreams wrestle bitter truths as three teenage girls pursue Olympic history. Shot over seven years, this coming-of-age documentary chronicles the journey from childhood to adulthood and the moments that define us.

Salt Along The Tongue

Poster For Salt Along The Tongue. Image: Fantasma Picture House.
Poster for Salt Along The Tongue. Image: Fantasma Picture House.

Australian Premiere
Genre: Horror
Run time: 1 hour, 54 minutes
Classification: CTC (18+)
Director: Parish Malfitano
Stars: Dina Panozzo, Laneikka Denne

Synopsis: After her mother’s unexpected passing, Mattia finds herself thrust into the care of her estranged aunt and her mother’s identical twin. As Mattia grapples with the loss of her mother, a treacherous secret begins to unfold, threatening her life. From beyond the grave, Mattia’s mother possesses her daughter in an attempt not only to protect her from the same fate that befell her but also to find reconciliation with her sister, using food as a gateway.

Hard-Ons: The Most Australian Band Ever!

Hard-Ons: The Most Australian Band Ever! Image: Living Eyes/Play Vintage
Hard-Ons: The Most Australian Band Ever! Image: Living Eyes/Play Vintage

Australian Premiere
Genre: Music Documentary
Run time: 1 hour, 46 minutes
Classification: CTC
Director: Jonathan J. Sequeira
Stars: Henry Rollins, Angry Anderson, Tim Rogers

Synopsis: Three ethnic school kids from Sydney’s western suburbs form a punk band in the 80s. The Hard-Ons fight racism, the music industry and the rise of grunge with their pop punk noise, irreverent humour and absolute commitment to just being themselves.

SXSW Sydney takes place from 14-20 October 2024. Visit the SXSW Sydney website for more info.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Digital Television Features Reviews Feature Games Documentary Writing and Publishing Performing Arts
More
Still from Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. Image: Universal Pictures International
Features

New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

From Ghostlight to The Apprentice: your guide to new films in cinemas from 7 to 13 October.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Joker: Folie a Deux. Image: Warner Bros. Entertainment
Reviews

Joker: Folie à Deux review: the joke's on us

Joker: Folie à Deux lacks impact, mixing dull courtroom drama with half-hearted musical numbers.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Audrey. Image: Rialto.
News

Audrey: trailer drops for Australian 'pitch black comedy' ahead of national release

The trailer has been released for Audrey, a 'pitch black Australian comedy' coming to cinemas in November.

Paul Dalgarno
Seven Samurai. Image: Madman Entertainment.
Features

Seven Samurai: the greatest action film of all time turns 70

It is hard to think of an action film that resonates as poignantly with audiences as Seven Samurai, even 70…

The Conversation
Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story. Image: MQFF
Features

Melbourne Queer Film Festival confirms headline films

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival has released an exciting lineup for 2024.

ScreenHub staff
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login