The Switch 2 GameCube app highlights Nintendo’s most underrated console

I don’t remember much about my Year 9 school camp. I have vague impressions of stretches of bushland, and another class being made to perform the Nutbush while mine was spared, but the part I remember with the greatest clarity is that the camp ended on May 17, 2002 – the same day that the Nintendo GameCube launched in Australia.

I got back from camp and my parents took me right to the mall to pick up my preorder. I’d somehow gathered enough savings to buy a console at launch, along with copies of Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader and Super Monkey Ball, and I spent much of the next four and a half years (until the Wii released) enjoying the console’s increasingly sparse slate of releases.

Commercially, the GameCube was a flop, selling just 21.74 million systems worldwide – about a seventh of what the Nintendo Switch has sold, but still more than the poor Wii U managed. It’s not necessarily a niche or obscure system, but it is one that many people missed out on. Now, 23 years after the end of that one specific camp I don’t remember, the GameCube is (sort of) back, and once again I get to champion Nintendo’s funny little system.

The GameCube library, available through a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription on the Switch 2, is one of the highlights of the system launch for a handful of specific people – those of us who hold a candle for the old console and have long since retired the various cables, memory cards, and CRT displays we’d need to get the most out of it.

But I also think that the system is going to gain new fans over the next few years. Maybe the folks who subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online for the Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Advance titles will soon discover that the GameCube, while not having as diverse a catalog as the PlayStation 2, was home to some absolute bangers.

The GameCube is part of the same console generation as the PlayStation 2 and Xbox, which is, I think, the generation where the future direction of 3D gaming really took shape. With more processing power came a wave of 3D games that hold up better today and feel less compromised than most 3D games available on the Nintendo 64 and original PlayStation. There’s a reason why there’s so much nostalgia for this period, where the increased potential of these new consoles was felt most keenly, and this was as true for the GameCube’s library as it was on the more successful consoles.

A lot of AAA output in 2025 is still working from a modified version of the blueprints that were created back then – I don’t know if I’ll ever be as blown away by anything, visually, as I was by the GameCube remake of Resident Evil.

Back in the day, if you only had a GameCube your access to third-party titles was limited, with an increasing number of titles skipping the system as the PlayStation 2 and Xbox surpassed it in sales and popularity. That matters far less in 2025, in an entirely different gaming landscape, and odds are that no one is too upset that their GameCube Classics collection won’t include cancelled ports like Colin McRae Rally 3, Driver 3, Mace Griffin: Bounty Hunter or Tiny Toons Adventures: Defenders of the Universe.

If the Switch 2 is anything like the first Switch, having a drip-feed of Nintendo’s best games from this period releasing across the console’s life should be an additional bit of colour for an already diverse and deep library (including HD re-releases of many classics from this era).

The GameCube app’s launch titles

The app has launched with three titles – a thin offering, yes, but all three games are true doozies. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker was my favourite Zelda game – nay, maybe my favourite game full-stop – before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. After the dark tones of the much-loved Nintendo 64 entries in the series, Wind Waker recentred Zelda as a series about childhood exploration – the primary drive isn’t so much saving the world, as it is the thrill of discovering a world much bigger than the one you’ve known your whole life.

It’s the easiest Zelda game ever made, but also maybe the most charming, and the cel-shaded visual style still looks gorgeous. As much as I liked the HD version released on the Wii U, a part of me prefers the bolder, brighter colours of the GameCube version.

F-Zero GX is, for my money, still probably the best futuristic arcade game ever released. The sense of speed is as exhilarating as it ever was, and no matter how much time has passed I’m still impressed by how it looks (turn on the optional CRT filter and see how the slight fuzz makes the environments feel more authentic). It’s a challenging, frustrating game that demands a high degree of precision (or perfection at higher difficulty levels), but the sense of accomplishment that comes from perfectly drifting and boosting through a track into first place is immense.

I’d never played Soulcalibur II before, but I distinctly recall reading a review at the time of its release which opined that the 3D fighter genre might have been pushed as far as it would ever go here. Was it actually possible to make a 3D fighter that did more than Soul Calibur II? Playing it now, I can see the logic – even without digging too deep into the systems, there’s a logic and clarity in the game’s animations and basic attacks, and it still feels impressively fluid all these years later. The GameCube specific addition of Link is a fun gimmick.

To get the full experience, I bought one of Nintendo’s new Switch 2 GameCube controllers too – my first new GameCube controller in 22 years. It’s still one of my favourite controllers ever. There are many things I like about it – the way it sits snuggly in my hands, the analogue shoulder buttons, the fun bright purple colour – but the thing I’ve missed the most is that huge “A” button right in the middle of the button configuration.

Is there any button, on any controller, more inherently satisfying to press than the huge “A” on the GameCube controller? I don’t think so. I’ve even started using it in Mario Kart World, just for the satisfaction of holding that button down.

The GameCube was my console of choice during a particularly hard period in my life: think long-overdue parental divorce, awkward teen years, and a bunch of awful stuff you don’t want to think about when you’re imagining a cute little console with a handle on the back of it. Perhaps that has enhanced my nostalgia – I certainly think Wind Waker is a true “got me through a tough time” game that I attach more feelings to than most – but coming back to these games and finding that they’ve lost none of their power or charm has been wonderful.

I’ll admit that it’s a little ridiculous to be this enthused about a thin selection of games from a $300 console that was released 23 years ago, launching behind a subscription paywall on a brand-new system that I spent $700 on. But I can’t deny that starting up the app and diving into these games has warmed my heart.

This is a console generation that has held up well, and games that have largely disappeared. There were around 650 titles released for the GameCube, and while a lot of them weren’t great – or are unlikely to appear on here – the list of titles that could feasibly re-release that I’d love to revisit is long and deep.



Just make sure you hold up on the stick after you select the app to trigger the “GameCube start-up screen” Easter Egg. It’s not the same experience without it.