Super Mario Party Jamboree’s Switch 2 upgrade is absolutely worth it

Super Mario Party Jamboree was already the best modern Mario Party game on Nintendo Switch consoles. With its Jamboree TV update for Nintendo Switch 2, it’s now even better.

What makes this game such a blast, in multiplayer and solo modes, is the sheer amount of content packed in. When Super Mario Party launched on Nintendo Switch and was immediately met with criticism for its overall lack of content and replayability, Nintendo seemingly took this as a challenge.

When Super Mario Party Jamboree arrived, it was overflowing with unique game boards, a raft of new mini-games, and additional ways to play, in various standalone mini-games. There’s even a bright, compelling story mode for players who prefer to travel alone.

Jamboree TV is another great add-on to this rich offering.

What is Super Mario Party Jamboree‘s Jamboree TV?

Screenshot: ScreenHub / Nintendo

Jamboree TV is a separate, paid add-on (AUD $30 in Australia) for Super Mario Party Jamboree, specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s packed into the Nintendo Switch 2 re-release of Jamboree for new players.

In a new menu, set up like a game show, you’ll find four new ways to play this Super Mario Party: Bowser Live, Carnival Coaster, Mario Party (classic, with twists), and Free Play. The core difference is that Jamboree TV integrates new mini-games that use mouse mode, as well as camera and microphone input. There’s around 20 new mini-games here, all using these new pieces of tech in different ways.

You’ll find the funniest (and funnest) new additions in Bowser Live. This is a standalone game show where you’ll use the Nintendo Switch 2 camera to demonstrate your love for Bowser. Shouting, jumping, cheering, or yelling ‘GO!’ will get you across the line here, with mini-games designed to make you move your body, and release some pent-up anger. What’s most novel is integration of the Nintendo Switch 2 camera allows you to become part of the action, in a style reminiscent of PlayStation’s EyeToy.

Here’s me balancing Goombas on my head, for illustrative purposes.

Capture is limited in Super Mario Party Jamboree. I did my best to photograph the madness. (Image: ScreenHub)

The setup is delightfully retro, in that it captures the silliness of early gaming technology, and the whimsy that accompanied the EyeToy. But of course, the camera is crispier and more accurate than its spiritual predecessor, with input being sharp and intuitive, in my experiences.

Read: Donkey Kong Bananza review: a smashing new frontier for DK

You will need to let go of certain anxieties about being made to look foolish to enjoy Bowser Live to its fullest extent, but if I’ve learned anything in 2025, it’s that letting go is cathartic. Sometimes, what you really need is to yell, full blast, at your TV screen, and watch Bowser choose you as his favourite.

There’s not a lot of variety in the mini-games included in Bowser Live, overall. I would’ve liked to have seen quite a few more camera and microphone-led mini-games here. But it’s only because of the moreish fun and nostalgic charm already present that I want more.

Using mouse mode in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Mouse mode is much better served in this add-on, with over a dozen new games allowing you to push, pull, and grab using mouse controls. You can play these games in the ‘twist-filled’ new Mario Party rounds (these change up pace, and provide new rules for players), or within the Canival Coaster mode.

Briefly: Carnival Coaster is a motion-based mode where you’re completing mini-games while riding a coaster. As your coaster travels through various themed worlds, you’ll be able to play a shooting gallery game, as well as tackle mini-games that can add to your time limit, and let you complete your track with a high score. It’s a small new addition but one that adds replayability, and a nice rush of action.

Mouse mini-games included in this mode and elsewhere in Jamboree TV add a real sense of franticness to victory. In Shell Hockey, you’ll be playing a virtual game of air hockey that really evokes afternoons at Timezone. There’s also a lovely ice cream-scooping mini-game where you work with a partner to create the perfect scoop.

Screenshot: ScreenHub / Nintendo

Another game lets you wind up toy cars, and shoot them across a tricky obstacle course. One of my favourite mini-games actually evoked Infamous: Second Son. It’s called Bob-omb Makeover, and it lets you wield the Joy-Cons as spray paint cans, using the triggers to spray paint, and then shaking them to refill your can.

Adding these new forms of movement helps to diversify the mini-games on offer, with their sprinkling throughout Super Mario Party Jamboree adding in a new sense of flavour and spice, particularly for returning players.

While mouse mode remains an odd little gimmick overall, and one that may not be used to the fullest extent in the life cycle of the Nintendo Switch 2, it adds a lot to the variety of gameplay here. And it’s important to note that while it doesn’t feel necessary per se, we could all do with some frivolity in our day-to-day lives.

That’s really the feeling that defines Jamboree TV. In Super Mario Party Jamboree, Nintendo already had an excellent mini-game collection, packed with well-designed modes. Adding new modes and mini-games for Nintendo Switch 2 wasn’t necessary at all. But with this add-on defined by a feeling of fun and carefreeness, it gives you plenty of reasons to dive back into the world of Mario Party, and indulge in more silly, stress-relieving antics.

A code for Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV was provided to ScreenHub for the purposes of this review.

