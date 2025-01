Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Stan: new to streaming

The Neon Demon (7 Jan)

Film (2016). Los Angeles newbie and aspiring model Jessie stokes jealousy and rivalry within the fashion industry. Starring Elle Fanning, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves.

Lie With Me – Season 1 (9 Jan)

Series. A British couple seeks a fresh start in Australia after infidelity, but the young nanny they hire spells trouble. Starring Charlie Brooks and Phoebe Roberts. Watch the trailer.

Protection (10 Jan)

Series. Following a witness protection officer at the centre of a breach, Protection shows how even the smallest leak of information could jeopardise witness safety. Following an extramarital romance, the series fights to unearth the real cause of corruption within the witness protection unit.

Studio 54: The Documentary (12 Jan)

Documentary. The story of the infamous 1970s nightclub in New York.

Stan: recently added

Black Snow – Season 2 (1 Jan)

Travis Fimmel in Black Snow Season 2. Image: Stan.

Series. What happened to Zoe Jacobs? In this returning season, cold case Detective Cormack (Travis Fimmel) tackles two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, as he investigates the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (Jana McKinnon), who hasn’t been seen since her own 21st birthday party in 2003. And the other is personal, as Cormack searches desperately for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children. Watch the Stan trailer.

Burlesque (4 Jan)

Film (2010). A woman from a small town finds herself in LA and joins the troops at a neo-burlesque club run by a former dancer. Starring Cher, Christina Aguilera and Alan Cumming.

Next Goal Wins (23 Dec)

Next Goal Wins. Image: Searchlight Pictures. Streaming December 2024 on Stan.

Film (2023). Following the story of the famously bad American Samoa football team, who lost a professional soccer match in 2001 by 31-0. Starring Michael Fassbender and Oscar Knightley.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (25 Dec)

Film (2012). Bilbo Baggins sets out to the Lonely Mountain with a spirited group of dwarves to reclaim their mountain home and the gold within it from the dragon Smaug.

Starring Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen.

Also streaming on 25 Dec: The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014).

Bump – Season 5 (26 Dec)

Bump. Image: Stan.

Series. The fifth and final season of the hit comedy-drama series, in what Stan calls a ‘Christmas tradition for Australian households’.

Created by Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro, and produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond, the popular series focuses on a contemporary, complicated and very diverse Sydney family that includes characters from Chile, Columbia and Argentina – as well as a matriarch (Karvan) who pursues midlife same-sex attraction. Read more …

Watch the trailer.

300 (28 Dec)

Film (2006). King Leonidas and 300 Spartans fight against Xerxes and his massive Persian army in the ancient battle of Thermopylae. Starring Gerard Butler and Lena Headey.

Evil Dead Rise (18 Dec)

Evil Dead Rise. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Best 5 films to stream.

Film (2023). The reunion of two sisters takes a turn for the worse with the arrival of flesh-possessing demons. Starring Mirabai Pease and Richard Crouchley. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review:

‘After an opening involving the traditional cabin in the woods and a fairly effective reminder that the Deadites do not mess around when it comes to messing up the people they’ve possessed (or anyone else close by) we flash back to the day before, where a completely unrelated set of characters are hanging around a gloomy Los Angeles apartment block.

‘Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) is a single mother with three kids: teenagers Danny (Morgan Davies) and Bridget (Gabrielle Echols), and youngster Kassie (Nell Fisher). Dad recently split and their apartment (in fact, the whole building) is condemned, so the mood is pretty grim when Ellie’s younger sister Beth (Lily Sullivan) shows up after months on the road as a guitar tech.

‘She wants to hang and decompress, Ellie is pissed at her sister’s lack of support during her recent rough stretch, then there’s an earthquake and before you know it Danny’s climbed through a crack in the basement car park floor and found a vault that contains an evil book that seems to have teeth. Uh-oh.’

Read more …