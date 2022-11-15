Screen Music Awards: The Drover’s Wife, River and New Gold Mountain clean up

News

The APRA AMCOS Screen Music Awards returned last night, with several female composers taking home top gongs.
16 Nov 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

William Barton, Piers Burbrook de Vere and Caitlin Yeo. Image: Rick Clifford

Composer Salliana Seven Campbell has taken home a well-deserved Feature Film Score of the Year for her original music for Leah Purcell’s The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson.

Campbell, a multi-instrumentalist and arranger, used fiddles, banjos, mandolins, piano and electric guitars to create a raw soundtrack to match the film’s Western genre and powerful energy.

2022 Feature Film Score of the Winner Salliana Seven Campbell. Image: Rick Clifford @rcstills

Read: The Drover’s Wife review: a terrific Outback Western

You can listen to the award-winning score here:

The 2022 Screen Music Awards returned to a rousing in-person format last night, with performances from all nominated scores led by Jennifer Wells and the Screen Music Awards Orchestra, William Barton, Fred Leone, and the Gospo choir. Hosts Akina Edmonds, Anne Edmonds and Aaron Pedersen led the precedings.

In TV, Caitlin Yeo scored two wins for her work on New Gold Mountain, a revisionist western set in
the gold mining days in 1857 Ballarat and told largely from the perspective of Chinese gold miners.


Featuring a blend of strings, traditional Chinese instruments, a mixture of percussion, and even a
gold pan as a percussive instrument, Caitlin’s score received the awards for Best Television Theme and Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie.

Read: TV Review: New Gold Mountain is a captivating achievement

And winning their first ever Screen Music Awards are didgeridoo player and composer William Barton and Australian Chamber Orchestra Artistic Director Richard Tognetti, who along with Piers
Burbrook de Vere have taken out Best Soundtrack Album for Jennifer Peedom’s River, and Best
Original Song Composed for the Screen with ‘Spirit Voice of the Enchanted Waters’ from River.

Read: River director Jennifer Peedom: ‘Our attempts to control rivers have begun to backfire’

As previously reported, revered composer Nigel Westlake received the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award for his fantastic body of work across film and television. His long-time collaborator, the director, producer, and screen writer Robert Connolly was on hand to present the honour, while musical director Jennifer Wells led the orchestra in a beautifully arranged medley.

Read: Want to be a film and TV composer? Nigel Westlake says ‘check your ego’

The ceremony closed with a touching tribute to the late Uncle Jack Charles and Uncle Archie Roach, with a rendition of ‘Song to Sing’, sung by Fred Leone and gospel vocal ensemble Gospo (accompanied by William Barton on didgeridoo and the Screen Awards Orchestra).

List of Screen Music Award winners 2022

Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award
Nigel Westlake

Feature Film Score of the Year
The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson
Composed by Salliana Seven Campbell

Best Television Theme
New Gold Mountain
Composed by Caitlin Yeo
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
Total Control
Composed by Antony Partos & Matteo Zingales
Published by Sonar Music

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
New Gold Mountain
Composed by Caitlin Yeo
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Soundtrack Album
River
Composed by Richard Tognetti with William Barton* & Piers Burbrook de Vere
Published by G Schirmer Australia*

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
Spirit Voice of the Enchanted Waters from River
Composed by William Barton, Piers Burbrook de Vere & Richard Tognetti Published by G Schirmer Australia

Best Music for a Documentary
Puff: Wonders of the Reef
Composed by Hylton Mowday
Published by We Love Jam Studios

Best Music for a Short Film
Still Life
Composed by Wil Hughes

Best Music for Children’s Programming
The Deep
Composed by Nerida Tyson-Chew
Published by A Stark Production

Best Music for an Advertisement
Destination NSW: Feel New
Composed by Lance Gurisik
Published by Massive Publishing

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia
Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks
For: MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas
Composer: Neil Sutherland
For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

