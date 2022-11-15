Screen Music Awards: The Drover’s Wife, River and New Gold Mountain clean up

Composer Salliana Seven Campbell has taken home a well-deserved Feature Film Score of the Year for her original music for Leah Purcell’s The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson.

Campbell, a multi-instrumentalist and arranger, used fiddles, banjos, mandolins, piano and electric guitars to create a raw soundtrack to match the film’s Western genre and powerful energy.

2022 Feature Film Score of the Winner Salliana Seven Campbell. Image: Rick Clifford @rcstills

You can listen to the award-winning score here:

The 2022 Screen Music Awards returned to a rousing in-person format last night, with performances from all nominated scores led by Jennifer Wells and the Screen Music Awards Orchestra, William Barton, Fred Leone, and the Gospo choir. Hosts Akina Edmonds, Anne Edmonds and Aaron Pedersen led the precedings.

In TV, Caitlin Yeo scored two wins for her work on New Gold Mountain, a revisionist western set in

the gold mining days in 1857 Ballarat and told largely from the perspective of Chinese gold miners.



Featuring a blend of strings, traditional Chinese instruments, a mixture of percussion, and even a

gold pan as a percussive instrument, Caitlin’s score received the awards for Best Television Theme and Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie.

And winning their first ever Screen Music Awards are didgeridoo player and composer William Barton and Australian Chamber Orchestra Artistic Director Richard Tognetti, who along with Piers

Burbrook de Vere have taken out Best Soundtrack Album for Jennifer Peedom’s River, and Best

Original Song Composed for the Screen with ‘Spirit Voice of the Enchanted Waters’ from River.

As previously reported, revered composer Nigel Westlake received the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award for his fantastic body of work across film and television. His long-time collaborator, the director, producer, and screen writer Robert Connolly was on hand to present the honour, while musical director Jennifer Wells led the orchestra in a beautifully arranged medley.

The ceremony closed with a touching tribute to the late Uncle Jack Charles and Uncle Archie Roach, with a rendition of ‘Song to Sing’, sung by Fred Leone and gospel vocal ensemble Gospo (accompanied by William Barton on didgeridoo and the Screen Awards Orchestra).

List of Screen Music Award winners 2022

Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award

Nigel Westlake

Feature Film Score of the Year

The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

Composed by Salliana Seven Campbell

Best Television Theme

New Gold Mountain

Composed by Caitlin Yeo

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Total Control

Composed by Antony Partos & Matteo Zingales

Published by Sonar Music

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

New Gold Mountain

Composed by Caitlin Yeo

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Soundtrack Album

River

Composed by Richard Tognetti with William Barton* & Piers Burbrook de Vere

Published by G Schirmer Australia*

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Spirit Voice of the Enchanted Waters from River

Composed by William Barton, Piers Burbrook de Vere & Richard Tognetti Published by G Schirmer Australia

Best Music for a Documentary

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Composed by Hylton Mowday

Published by We Love Jam Studios

Best Music for a Short Film

Still Life

Composed by Wil Hughes

Best Music for Children’s Programming

The Deep

Composed by Nerida Tyson-Chew

Published by A Stark Production

Best Music for an Advertisement

Destination NSW: Feel New

Composed by Lance Gurisik

Published by Massive Publishing

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks

For: MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composer: Neil Sutherland

For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet