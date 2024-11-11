SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

Michael Mosley’s Wonders of the Human Body (13 Nov)

Michael Mosley’s Wonders of the Human Body. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Michael Mosley: Wonders of the Human Body features a special tribute to the late TV presenter by his wife Dr Clare Bailey. Dr Michael Mosley takes us on extraordinary journey around the human body, putting his body to the test to help you at home understand yours, as he tracks down answers to lots of burning questions.

Such as, why do we get creaky joints? What happens when we catch the flu? Can we help our brains stay fit as we age? How do doctors replace a hip? We meet people from around England with stories to share that shed light on the hidden marvels of our bodies.

My Brilliant Friend – Season 4 (14 Nov)

Series. This fourth season delves into the adult lives of Elena and Lila. They find themselves entangled in the turmoil of Italy in the late 80s, nearing the end of decades of political violence and social unrest. Elena is preoccupied by the painful separation from Pietro, the success of her novel, and her tumultuous relationship with Nino.

She yearns to reclaim lost time with her daughters, who now seem more obedient to Pietro’s parents. Amid motherhood and career demands, betrayals, threats, disappearances, and natural disasters, Elena and Lila once again reside in the same neighbourhood. They must now navigate new and formidable challenges – clashing, confronting, and supporting each other along the way.

Blondie: Glass Heart (14 Nov)

Blondie: Glass Heart. Image: SBS On Demand.

Documentary/ The story of legendary rock band Blondie, fronted by the inimitable Debbie Harry, and the band’s rise from small clubs in New York City to selling out shows around the globe. Though today they have fallen out of the spotlight, with over 40 million albums sold and having influenced many artists working today, it’s hard to deny that Blondie has fully entrenched itself into pop culture.

This is the story of how Debbie Harry went from zero to hero, becoming a star big enough to be compared to Marilyn Monroe.

The Complete Taylor Swift Story (15 Nov)

The Complete Taylor Swift Story. Image: SBS On Demand.

Documentary. Taylor Swift’s career has lasted longer than that of the Beatles, and has even broken the band’s once-deemed ‘unbeatable’ records. Critics laud her ability to remain culturally relevant and successful eighteen years into her music career, writing that the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen were past their prime at that stage. Her career may have had its highs and lows, but now, there really is no stopping Taylor Swift. Watch the trailer.

Secrets of Miss America (15 Nov)

Series. This revelatory series delves into the long-kept secrets of America’s oldest beauty pageant and exposes the shocking scandals at the core of the Miss America competition.

Secrets Of The Royal Palaces – Season 4 (16 Nov)

Series. Recounting the lesser-known stories about the British royals, their history and their homes, Secrets of the Royal Palaces features revelations concerning the Queen’s funeral and Charles’ coronation, to more shocking ancient royal dramas including the revolting truth behind the burial of William the Conqueror and the deeply suspicious death of King Henry VI.

This colourful series also explores the secrets and scandals of royal visits to beautiful foreign royal palaces such as Versailles in France and the Imperial Palaces in Tokyo.

A Taste Of Australia In Vietnam with Luke Nguyen (16 Nov)

Luke Nguyen travels through Vietnam meeting with inspiring Australians who are making a difference across the country, while cooking with Australian produce and enjoying Vietnamese regional dishes. Season One, Episode One: Hanoi Luke starts his journey through Vietnam in the capital, Hanoi, where he enjoys the city’s signature dish of Chả Cá.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Homeland – Seasons 1–8

Homeland. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Carrie Mathison, a CIA operations officer, conducts an unauthorised operation in Iraq and is reassigned to the CIA’s Counterterrorism Centre in Langley, Virginia. Nicholas Brody, a U.S. Marine Sergeant who had been reported as missing in action since 2003, is rescued from a compound belonging to terrorist Abu Nazir. Brody is heralded as a war hero, but Carrie comes to suspect that he is planning a terrorist attack against the United States. This multi-Emmy award-winning series stars Claire Danes, Damian Lewis and Mandy Patinkin.