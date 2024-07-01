SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Under the Banner of Heaven – Season 1 (3 July)

Series. Latter-day Saint police detective Jeb Pyre has his faith challenged when he has to investigate a brutal mother-and-daughter murder linked to his church. Based on Jon Krakauer’s 2003 non-fiction book of the same name. Starring Andrew Garfield.

Hudson & Rex – Seasons 3-6 (6 July)

Hudson & Rex. Image: SBS.

Series. Former K9 dog Rex and detective Hudson are bark/ back to tackle more crimes. As per always, the duo will sink their teeth into the toughest of crimes.

Recently added to SBS On Demand

Plat du Tour – Season 5 (30 June)

Top chef Guillaume Brahimi takes us back to the wonders of French and Italian cuisine, with the Tour de France as both backdrop and inspiration. As always, expect some delicious dishes made from local produce, some words with local artisans and the breathtaking backdrop of Le Tour.

Plat du Tour – Season 5 premieres Sunday 30 June on SBS On Demand with new episodes daily. Episodes air on SBS Food weekly on Thursday 18 July and 25 July at 8:30PM. Seasons 1-4 are now streaming.

The Cook Up With Adam Liaw – Season 7 (SBS Food, 24 June)

A new line-up of familiar faces for a fabulous new season of heart-warming meals and friendly conversation with Adam Liaw. Every weeknight, two foodie friends join Adam. Chefs, comedians, authors, journalists, singers, actors, sports personalities, and everything in between: if they love food and a chat, Adam welcomes them into the kitchen.

The Nine Lives Of … (SBS Viceland, 29 June)

The untold stories of how our favourite icons have struggled, been cancelled, screwed up, or fallen, only to rise again. From Arnold Schwarzenegger to Dave Chappelle, Paris Hilton and Tiger Woods, this season covers the lows and highs of the people who have established themselves as the best of the best – despite facing crises that would cause others to crumble.

The Arc de Triomphe: A Nation’s Passion (30 June)

Documentary. Mornings of parades, afternoons of riots and evenings of jubilation. At the heart of one of the most beautiful urban environments in the world, the Arc de Triomphe is an enigmatic structure. Its original purpose and meaning has been subverted, diverted or betrayed, and it remains a witness to historic moments ranging from the Napoleonic Empire’s victories, to the Tour de France and the World Cup.

Tour de France (SBS Sport live from Sunday, 30 June at 8.30pm)

The iconic cycling race the Tour de France is covered extensively by SBS along with a month-long ‘focus on France’.

Geoff Dixon: Portraits of Us

Documentary film following New Zealand visual artist Geoff Dixon as he makes work for an exhibition and unravels his past, dissecting the seemingly contradictory obsessions which have shaped his unique artistic style and vision. Directed by Glenis Giles and Clare O’Leary.