SBS on Demand: new films and shows streaming June 2024

Not sure what to watch on SBS on Demand this month? Here are our highlights.

1 June

Pride

Six-part series. Pride chronicles the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America from the 1950s through the 2000s. Seven renowned LGBTQ+ directors explore heroic and heartbreaking stories that define America as a nation, from FBI surveillance during the 1950s Lavender Scare to the ‘Culture Wars’ of the 1990s and beyond.

2 June

Good Time

Film. (US, 2017). A bank robber stops at nothing to free his brother from prison, launching himself into a

nightlong odyssey through New York’s dark and dangerous criminal underworld. Directed by

Josh and Benny Safdie, starring Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Buddy Duress.

3 June

It Snows In Benidorm

Film. (UK, 2020). Peter has worked all his life at a Manchester bank. When he is awarded an early retirement, he decides to visit his brother in Benidorm, only to discover that his brother has disappeared.

Directed by Isabel Coixet, starring Timothy Spall, Sarita Choudhury, Ana Torrent.

4 June

Nowhere Special

Film (UK, 2020). A 35-year-old window cleaner who has dedicated his life to raising his young son on his own searches for the perfect replacement family when he learns he only has months left to live. Directed by Uberto Pasolini, starring James Norton, Daniel Lamont, Eileen O’Higgins.

5 June

The Road Dance

Film. (UK, 2021). A young woman from a small island community dreams of the larger world, but tragedy

strikes when her boyfriend is sent to fight in World War I. Directed by Richie Adams, starring Hermione Corfield, Morven Christie, Mark Gatiss.

Nicole Kidman: Eyes Wide Shut

Documentary. At the top, and insatiable for 40 years, Nicole Kidman moved beyond stereotypes by constantly renewing her range of characters, and taking on roles with Gus Van Sant, Jane Campion, and Stanley Kubrick. She also laid down the foundations for an issue she would increasingly explore over more than 30 years and 70 films – the place of women in society. To tell this story are Nicole Kidman’s own words from an unpublished interview.

6 June

Emily

Film. (UK, 2022). Rebel. Misfit, Genius. Delve into the imagined life of one of the world’s most famous authors, Emily Brontë as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic, ‘Wuthering Heights’. Directed and written by acclaimed Australian actor Frances O’Connor, starring Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead.

Bosch: Legacy

> Bosch: Legacy. Image: SBS.

Ten-part series. After leaving the LAPD, Harry Bosch becomes a private investigator and finds himself

working with his one-time enemy and top-notch attorney Money Chandler. Their deep and coloured history informs the show while they work together to do what they can agree on: finding justice.

Wisting – Season 3

Norwegian Noir four-part series. On an idyllic summer evening, six-year-old Clifford Greenwood disappears without a trace from his hotel room. The next morning a hotel employee is found dead. With a young British citizen missing, detective William Wisting and his colleagues are under immense pressure to solve the murder and find the boy before it’s too late.

7 June

Snatch

Film. (UK, 2000). An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. Directed and written by Guy Ritchie, starring Jason Statham, Brad Pitt, Stephen Granham.

8 June

The Secrets We Keep

Film (2020). In post-World War II America, a woman kidnaps her neighbour and seeks vengeance for the

heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her. Directed by Yuval Adler, starring

Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, Chris Messina.

9 June

Homesteads (NITV)

NZ Documentary series. Homesteads uncovers the stories of seven homesteads through the eyes of the ahi kā that occupy them, highlighting the culturally significant role they’ve played in maintaining and strengthening Māori ties to their tūrangawaewae.

John Ware Reclaimed (NITV)

Documentary. Is it possible to love someone who died before you were born? Cheryl Foggo believes so. John Ware Reclaimed follows author, playwright, and filmmaker Foggo on her quest to uncover the rich and complex story of John Ware, the iconic and larger-than-life Black cowboy who settled in Alberta prior to the turn of the 20th century.

10 June

Tiny Beautiful Things

American dramedy, eight-part series. Based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things is about a woman, Clare (Kathryn Hahn), who becomes a revered advice columnist when her own life is falling apart.

Forged In Fire – Season 9

Six-part documentary series. Four master bladesmiths are challenged to re-create some of history’s most iconic edged weapons. A panel of judges will test the weaponry, and the final contestant to survive elimination will win the title of champion.

11 June

Unbroken

Crime series. Heavily pregnant Chief Inspector Alex Enders (Aylin Tezel) goes on maternity leave and suddenly disappears. She wakes up a week later, bloodied, her baby gone, and with no memory of the birth.

Dark Side Of The Ring – Season 5

Professional wrestling is the only sport whose stars live in two worlds, balancing their in-ring characters

with real life. Dark Side of the Ring examines the complex intersections of fantasy and reality while uncovering wrestling’s dark, untold history.

12 June

Hunt For Truth: Tasmanian Tiger

Docu-series. Award-winning filmmaker and journalist Tim Noonan investigates the ultimate wildlife mystery to find out if the world’s rarest, most elusive animal – the Tasmanian Tiger – is gone for good or just very good at playing hide and seek.

Fly With Me

Docu-series. Tells the story of the pioneering women who became flight attendants at a time when single women were unable to order a drink, eat alone in a restaurant, own a credit card or get a prescription for birth control. The job offered unheard-of opportunities for travel and independence. These women were on the frontlines of the battle to assert gender equality and transform the workplace.

Hugh’s Three Good Things (SBS Food)

> Three Good Things. SBS.

Cooking series. Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall wants to introduce you to a brilliant way of cooking that gives you maximum taste and creativity with minimum fuss. It all boils down to a blissfully simple formula … when it comes to great cooking, three turns out to be a magic number.

Masters Of Taste with Gary Mehigan (SBS Food)

Cooking series. Fifteen parts. Join celebrated chef Gary Mehigan as he travels India to celebrate its complex and delicious flavours, seeking trendsetting restaurants and chefs making their mark in the national food scene.

Watandar, My Countryman

Documentary. In 2015 photographer and Human Rights Activist Muzafar Ali is resettled in Australia, and becomes the first in five generations of his family to no longer be a refugee. When he discovers that Afghans have been in Australia for 160 years, he’s compelled to photograph the stories of their descendants. Then, on August 15th 2021, the Taliban take over Afghanistan.

13 June

Coach

Icelandic drama, eight-part series. Years after burning out and falling from grace, a middle aged, 90s handball legend seeks to redeem himself by returning to his childhood club to coach the women’s

team, where he clashes with a new generation of women in a post #MeToo society.

The Fortress

Seven-part dystopian thriller series. In 2037, the inhabitants of Norway enjoy sheltered lives in a self-sufficient Nordic paradise. Having chosen to sever all ties with the rest of the world, and surrounded by

an enormous wall, the fortunate inhabitants enjoy a life of well-being and safety. But when there’s an outbreak of a fatal disease, they soon find themselves trapped behind the wall built to protect them. Starring Russell Tovey, Selome Emnetu and Tobias Santelmann.

14 June

Big Zuu Goes To Mecca

Documentary. Double BAFTA-winning TV chef and rapper, Big Zuu makes a pilgrimage to Mecca on a personal spiritual journey to try and understand more about his faith and what it means to be ‘a good Muslim’.

15 June

Sundown

Film. (2021). A wealthy man is vacationing with loved ones at a resort in Acapulco, Mexico until he receives a phone call. There’s been a death in the family, everyone must return home, and simmering

tensions begin to rise. Directed and written by Michel Franco, starring Tim Roth, Charlotte

Gainsbourg, Samuel Bottomley.

16 June

Breaking News In Yuba County

Film. (2021). A woman takes advantage of her growing celebrity status when the police and the public

think her dead husband is just missing. Directed by Tate Taylor, starring Allison Janney, Mila

Kunis, Regina Hall.

WWE Legends – Season 2, (premiere SBS Viceland Wed 9:30pm)

Nine-part series. Discover the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE’s most memorable legends and events. Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, the series explores a different legend and their immense impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture.

19 June

The New Corporation (premieres on Viceland, Wed 10.45pm)

Documentary film revealing how the corporate takeover of society is being justified by the sly

rebranding of corporations as socially conscious entities. From Joel Bakan and Jennifer Abbott, filmmakers of the multi-award-winning global hit, The Corporation.

20 June

Before We Die – Season 2

British crime drama. Five episodes.This season, two matriarchs are battling for supremacy: Detective Hannah Laing (Lesley Sharp), a woman determined to fight corruption, and her antagonist Dubravka, the figurehead of the Mimica crime family and mother of Bianca, the lover of Hannah’s son.

22 June

Broken City

Film. (US, 2013). When disgraced cop turned private detective, Billy Taggart, is hired by NYC’s mayor to tail his wife, he uncovers a city-wide conspiracy of corruption, sex, and murder. Directed by Allen

Hughes, starring Mark Wahlberg, Russell Crowe, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

More highlights to come as schedules become available.