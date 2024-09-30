SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

The Old Man (1 October)

Series. The Old Man centres on Dan Chase, who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he must reconcile his past. At the same time, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence is called to hunt Chase down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Can Chase outrun his secrets, or will they catch him first? From the maker of The Handmaid’s Tale, this meaty action thriller stars Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow. Watch the trailer.

2 October

Four Years Later

Four Years Later. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Can you find your way back to someone you love after being apart for so long? From Easy Tiger, the producers of The Twelve and Colin from Accounts, and created by Mithila Gupta, comes Four Years Later. Set across the two vastly different worlds of India and Australia, this intimate and compelling eight-part series delves into the complex ways love can change over time and distance. Starring Shahana Goswami and Akshay Ajit Singh as Sridevi and Yash, who must endure four years apart right after their wedding when Yash lands a highly coveted medical traineeship in Australia. Supporting cast includes Kate Box, Taj Aldeeb,, Roy Joseph and Luke Arnold. Read more on ScreenHub.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey (24 September)

Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Adventure and revelry abound as Shaun Micallef travels overseas with popular Australian comedians Aaron Chen, Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, Lizzy Hoo, Dilruk Jayasinha, Nina Oyama and Arj Barker in Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey. Shaun’s trademark intellect and wit combines with the comedians’ discovery of parts of their heritage that have remained a mystery to them until now to create a rich series that is entertaining and insightful in equal measure. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey, SBS review: comedians take a trip

Documentary (two parts). In December 1952 one of the deadliest peacetime tragedies in history struck London. Over four days, a stinking, yellow smog smothered the city, so dense people couldn’t see their hands in front of their faces. The capital and all its essential services ground to a halt. But far worse, the smog was loaded with poisonous gases and there would be devastating consequences. Doctor Xand, Van Tulleken and Raksha Dave tell the story of how this catastrophe unfolded, moment by moment, as it took the capital by surprise and left tragedy in its wake. And we’ll reveal the shocking death toll this four-day deadly emergency – a figure far higher than the 4,000 deaths that Churchill’s government admitted at this time.

The Hunt (26 September)

Dutch period thriller series. Inspired by a true crime that gripped a nation for more than a decade. In the spring of 1999, the body of a 16-year-old girl was found on the outskirts of a small village in The Netherlands, next to an asylum seekers’ centre. The Hunt depicts how the long and frustrating search for the perpetrator confronted the inhabitants and asylum seekers of this little Dutch town with xenophobia, racism, and bizarre and persistent conspiracy theories, fuelled by social media. Starring Aus Greidanus Jr, Hans Kesting and Eefje Paddenburg.

Discover more recent SBS highlights on ScreenHub.