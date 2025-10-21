PAX Aus 2025: 7 standout indie games from the show floor

PAX Aus 2025 was a brilliant showcase for new and upcoming indie games, particularly those made in Australia and New Zealand. With a range of booths supported by industry bodies, it was a chance to learn more about cool ideas brewing in the local and international game development scenes, and to see just how different games can be.

Browsing the show floor, you could spot multiplayer party games, horror-infused dungeon-crawlers, bizarre body horror puzzlers, cosy decorating games, and so much more.

What was brilliant to see at PAX Aus 2025 was that, throughout the weekend, each and every booth was packed. Even with other temptations at the show, from blockbuster game demos to compelling tabletop adventures, so many folks were hanging around PAX Rising and nearby demo booths, waiting to chat to developers and dive into their latest projects.

Those who took the time to enjoy the demos available at PAX Aus 2025 certainly found something to love – there were so many brilliant, moreish games on show, and so many worth keeping an eye on in future.

Here’s just a few the ScreenHub team played and loved over PAX Aus 2025 weekend.

BraveCart

BraveCart. Image: Hojo Studio.

BraveCart (Hojo Studio) was a standout at PAX Aus 2025, with a consistent queue at its demo station, and for good reason. There’s just something so incredibly brain-tickling about this game, with simple but moreish puzzle mechanics making it ultra-fun to play – particularly when there are people at your back cheering you on.

The basic premise is that you are a brave shopping cart attempting to defy a supermarket duopoly by freeing abandoned shopping carts that are destined to be destroyed and replaced. You’ll team up with a peppy shopping receipt to complete your quest and take down the duopoly, one snappy movement puzzle at a time.

BraveCart doesn’t currently have a firm release date, but you can now wishlist it on Steam.

Momento

Momento. Image: Fat Alien Cat / Nomo Studio.

Momento (Fat Alien Cat / Nomo Studio) was a breath of fresh air at PAX Aus 2025. In this game, you are decorating and rearranging lovely little rooms, ensuring each and every item has a place – whether on a wall, shelf, desk or on the floor.

It’s all about vibing and relaxing, and the colourful and cartoon-like artwork creates a sense of cosy discovery. While the game’s demo is relatively simple, teases that item placement will have an impact on an unfolding story sparks intrigue about what’s next.

As noted by developers Fat Alien Cat and Nomo Studio, this is a game all about the ‘power of everyday things’ and in its PAX Aus 2025 demo, that power and beauty was clear.

Momento doesn’t currently have a firm release date, but you can now wishlist it on Steam.

Bits & Bops

Bits & Bops. Image: Tempo Lab Games.

Bits & Bops (Tempo Lab Games) is a toe-tapping rhythm game that invites you into a flow state to solve bite-sized puzzles. It’s a wonderful feeling to sit down and feel yourself being transported into an entirely new world – one where all that matters is two tiny little birds attempting to be friends through the magic of song.

Across an array of mini-games, Bits & Bops is incredibly moreish. You’ll want to take your time, learn each new musical pattern as it arrives and ensure you’re tapping, tweeting and bopping in exactly the right rhythm for success.

Bits & Bops is set to launch later in 2025.

Key Fairy

Key Fairy. Image: Owl Machine.

Key Fairy (Owl Machine) is a gorgeous, minimalist, hand-drawn game that wields its primarily black-and-white colour scheme incredibly well.

You play as a tiny little pacifist creature attempting to chart a dark and unforgiving world. While you encounter strange monsters in your journey through winding paths, rather than attacking them, you must wield your unique swing-based movement to ‘dance’ around opponents and lull them into submission.

Not only is Key Fairy a very unique-looking game, it’s also well-buoyed by the core concept of being a small, nice creature in a harsh world.

Key Fairy doesn’t currently have a firm release date, but you can now wishlist it on Steam.

Your Holy & Virtuous Heretic

Your Holy & Virtuous Heretic. Image: i will bite raw coffee beans.

Your Holy & Virtuous Heretic (i will bite raw coffee beans) is a spooky, low-fi occult adventure with shades of Shin Megami Tensei / Persona in its approach to exploration and combat.

The game’s aesthetic is entirely compelling, pairing rich 2D art with a blocky 3D world in a way that creates a discombobulating, intentionally creepy space to roam. Around each corner of the game’s demo, you could discover some new horror in your fight to survive increasingly hostile (but consistently beautiful) terrains.

Your Holy & Virtuous Heretic doesn’t currently have a firm release date, but you can now wishlist it on Steam.

Cow Chess

Cow Chess. Image: lablab.

Cow Chess (lablab) is a zany game that combines the speed and combat of Super Smash Bros. with the destructive, environment-breaking of Worms, making a frantic and very fun ‘artillery party game’ that is fantastic and explosive in action.

This game has a real sense of flow and freedom in its movement system, backed by a fluid, minimalist art style that makes every skirmish pop. There’s some incredibly bright, creative ideas in this game, and after checking it out at PAX Aus 2025, we can’t wait to see how it grows.

Cow Chess doesn’t currently have a firm release date, but you can now wishlist it on Steam.

Loftia

Loftia. Image: Qloud Games.

Loftia (Qloud Games) is an upcoming MMO set in an idyllic future world where everyone works together to create sustainable, beautiful spaces.

At PAX Aus 2025, players were able to pop into a brief demo with a farming mini-game, revealing one of many activities you’ll be able to play through in this game.

While not representative of the full game, which is designed to be more open and freeform, the demo was a lovely taste of this project’s vibes and intention. If you’re looking for a light-hearted, cosy MMO you can play with friends, then Loftia is certainly a game you’ll want to watch.

Loftia is currently set to launch in early access later in 2025.

