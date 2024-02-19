Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

New this week

The Family Stallone – Season 2 (22 Feb)

The return of the reality TV series about the famous Stallone family. With their daughters now living away from them in New York and Miami, Sly and Jen try to get used to life in Palm Beach as empty nesters.

Added last week

NCIS – Season 21 (13 Feb)

Torres gambles everything when he confronts the man who terrorised his family when he was growing up, but – naturally – the NCIS team is there to help.

NCIS: Hawai’i – Season 3 (13 Feb)

New adventures await the team of Naval criminal investigators on the Hawaiian islands.

The Neighbourhood – Season 6 (13 Feb)

We’re back in Los Angeles with Dave and the Johnsons as they try to get used to their new lives outside the Midwest.

Willie Nelson & Family (13 Feb)

Documentary exploring the life and loves of the iconic musician, from his humble beginnings in Texas to global stardom.

FBI – Season 6 (14 Feb)

An explosion on a bus kills innocent passengers and the team responds quickly in their search for the terrorists behind the blast.

FBI: International – Season 3 (14 Feb)

The team has plenty to deal with after a huge explosion devastates their headquarters.

FBI: Most Wanted – Season 5 (14 Feb)

The team races against the clock to untangle a dangerous new mystery.

100 Days to Indy (15 Feb)

This six-part documentary series goes behind the scenes with the key players in the NTT IndyCar Series in the run up to the Indianapolis 500.

Ghosts – Season 3 (16 Feb)

The otherworldly inhabitants of Woodstone Mansion return.

So Help Me Todd – Season 2 (16 Feb)

Todd and Margaret need to take a long hard look at their working relationship when Todd says he’s opening his own PI business.

Blue Blood – Season 14, Part One (17 Feb)

The fourteenth and final season of the long-running police series starring Tom Selleck as New York police commissioner Frank Reagan.

Fire Country – Season 2 (17 Feb)

Bode finds himself back in prison, threatening to upend his newfound sense of direction.