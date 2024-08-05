Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

Paramount+: new to streaming

Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (10 August)

Animated series. Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple. Reprising their roles from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael and Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil.

Paramount+: recently added

Turtle Power: The Definitive History Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (3 August)

Documentary (2014). Directed by Randall Lobb, this 2014 documentary tells the history of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle franchise, starring its co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. In 1984, the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book was introduced and presented a new breed of superheroes. Now, peek under the shell and see how this ‘happy accident’ quickly became a worldwide pop culture phenomenon.

SpongeBob SquarePants – Season 14 (15 July)

Series. Incurable optimist SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward, are back and ready to plunge into all-new adventures.

Mafia Spies – Season 1 (15 July)

Docuseries. This eight-part series, based on the book by Thomas Maier (Masters of Sex), talks to the key players, giving their first-hand accounts of what was happening in the United States and Cuba. Relying heavily on recently declassified material and premium cinematic recreations, the series charts a Cold War game of cat and mouse from Vegas to Miami to Havana, pitting Washington’s strongest players against the 20th century’s most notorious gangster and exploring the secret connections among the CIA, the mob and Sinatra’s Rat Pack that still resonate today.

Monster High – Season 2 (17 July)

Series. It’s a new semester in the 20-episode second season. The boo crew find themselves navigating a variety of monstrous situations, including a vacation at Scare-adise Resort that takes a mysterious turn, a mythological showdown during a music festival, a magic-powered competitive game night, and more.

Reno 911! – Season 8 (18 July)

Series. Deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department take viewers behind the scenes as they patrol the Biggest Little City in the World, keeping the streets safe from everyone but themselves. Join the ride as Reno’s finest are back to fight crimes (and occasionally commit them) on a brand-new season.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years – Season 2 (10 July)

Series. In theis exclusive 13-part season, SpongeBob and all his friends return to Kamp Koral for another spirited summer of fun. Camp activities include staying up all night, monster lessons, digging up a prehistoric creature and having the best summer ever.

Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken (10 July)

Music documentary. Directed by Brian Morrow and Amy Scott, this two-part music documentary series centres around the Grammy-Award-winning rockstar and activist who penned an original song inspired by letters she received from incarcerated women in her Kansas hometown.

Fake – Season 1 (4 July)

Asher Keddie and David Wenham in Fake. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Eight-part series exploring love in a world of liars, cheats, fantasists and phonies. Inspired by Stephanie Wood’s memoir Fake, it follows Birdie Bell, a magazine features writer who thinks she’s found her perfect match when she meets successful grazier Joe Burt on a dating app. But as the relationship intensifies, Birdie is torn between Joe’s magnetic pull and the instinct that her boyfriend isn’t all he has led her to believe. Starring Asher Keddie and David Wenham.