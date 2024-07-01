New to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, SBS, Binge and more

New to streaming

Netflix

Sprint (2 July)

Documentary series. Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world’s fastest humans.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (3 July)

Film. Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos. Starring Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige and Judge Reinhold.

The Man With 1000 Kids (3 July)

Documentary. A group of families learn the sperm donor they had trusted was also father to hundreds – or perhaps thousands – of other children across the world.

Stan

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (1 July)

Series. Based on the best-selling novels by Holly Jackson and produced by the multi-award winning Moonage Pictures, the six-part series opens in the aftermath of schoolgirl Andie Bell’s murder by her boyfriend Sal Singh. But smart and single-minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure he’s guilty and she’s determined to prove it. Starring Emma Myers, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton and Zain Iqbal.

Friends – S1-S10 (1 July)

All ten seasons of the iconic comedy starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Friends: The Reunion (1 July)

This special finds Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer joined by James Corden and a star-studded roster of special guests as they relive the show’s fan-favourite and unforgettable moments.

Strath Lets Flats – S1-3 (2 July)

Series. An incompetent Greek-Cypriot lettings-agent works for his family business, Michael and Eagle in this British comedy. Starring Jamie Demetriou, Al Roberts and Natasia Demetriou.

StartUp – S1-3 (3 July)

Series. A Haitian-American gang lord, a desperate banker and a Cuban-American hacker have to pull forces work to create a new iteration of the American dream. Starring Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi and Otmara Marrero.

The Killing Kind (5 July)

Series. Follows Ingrid Lewis, an attorney who successfully defends a client, John Webster, against stalking charges. They subsequently have a brief relationship, which ends badly, only for him to come back into her life a year later. When a colleague is run down, Webster claims he is the only one who can protect her from the killer, setting up a deadly game of cat and mouse. Starring Emma Appleton and Colin Morgan.

The Zone of Interest (6 July)

Film (2023). Commandant Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig embark on a ‘dream life’ for their family in a house and garden beside the infamous concentration camp in German-occupied Poland. Starring Christian Friedel, Sandra Hüller and Johann Karthaus.

Menendez Brothers: Murder by Media (7 July)

Docuseries. Eight episodes. When a wealthy Beverly Hills couple was murdered in cold blood while watching TV in their living room, America was shocked … but that was only the beginning of this tragic story. When it was revealed that the culprits were their two beloved sons, a media circus and national obsession were born.

DocPlay

Second to None – Episode Three (1 July)

Series. After years of riding in the shadow of men, one team of incredible athletes must band together, overcome the low, and ride the highs to claim their place at the top of the professional cycling world. Episode 3 follows Australian Olympian and national champion Amanda ‘Spratty’ Spratt as she prepares to race the notorious Tourmalet hill stage.

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (4 July)

The definitive musical biography of Paul Simon – one of the greatest songwriters, and performers, in the history of rock ‘n roll. From Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney.

Disney+

Sharkfest (1 July)

A collection of shark-related specials, namely: Shark Attack 360; Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast; Baby Sharks in the City; Supersized Sharks; Attack of the Red Sea Sharks; Sharks Gone Viral; Sharks vs. Ross Edgley.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – Season 4 (3 July)

Series. The return of the celebrity chef and his travels to remote locations on the hunt for inspiration, adventure and special culinary experiences.

Life Below Zero: Next Generation – Seasons 6-7 (3 July)

Series. Reality TV show following people who have rejected other living options in favour of a life of freedom in the Alaskan wilderness.

Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir (3 July)

Animated series. Marinette and Adrien come to terms with their new powers while their evil versions, Shadybug and Claw Noir, visit Paris in search of the Butterfly Miraculous.

Brats (5 July)

Documentary. A look back at the iconic films of the 1980s that shaped a generation and the narrative that took hold when their young stars were branded the Brat Pack. Director Andrew McCarthy reunites with his fellow Brat Packers – friends, colleagues and former foes, including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, and Timothy Hutton, many of whom he had not seen for over 30 years – to answer the question: What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?

ABC iview

Speechless – Season 3 (1 July)

Series. Maya DiMeo is a mum who will do anything for her family and her son JJ, who has cerebral palsy. Grappling with her children growing up and JJ soon going to college, Maya finds herself with a lot more time on her hands.

Grand Designs: The Streets – Season 3 (4 July)

Series. Returning to the innovative new communities in Graven Hill and Glasgow as well as a brand-new site in York, Kevin McCloud and Natasha Huq follow new residents adding their self-built dream homes into the mix.

Troppo – Season 2 (5 July)

Series. Six months on, Ted and Amanda investigate a bizarre local murder and an exotic drug ring. Amanda tangles with an old enemy and a new love, and Ted’s past stalks him and his family. Starring Thomas Jane and Nicole Chamoun.

Love Your Garden – Season 10 (5 July)

Alan Titchmarsh and his team of horticulture experts transform the outdoor spaces of some very special people who are struggling to build their dream garden.

NAIDOC Awards 2024 (6 July)

Hosted by Narelda Jacobs, Rob Collins and Steph Tisdell, the National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony will be telecast live from Kaurna Adelaide.

The Last Daughter (6 July)

After being raised by a white family, a young girl is taken away and returned to the Aboriginal family she didn’t know. Decades later, she’s on a journey to discover where she truly belongs.

Prime Video

Space Cadet (4 July)

Space Cadet. Image: Prime Video.

Film. Tiffany ‘Rex’ Simpson has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn’t going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine, her doctored application lands her in NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program. Starring Emma Roberts, Tom Hopper and Poppy Liu.

SBS On Demand

Under the Banner of Heaven – Season 1 (3 July)

Series. Latter-day Saint police detective Jeb Pyre has his faith challenged when he has to investigate a brutal mother-and-daughter murder linked to his church. Based on Jon Krakauer’s 2003 non-fiction book of the same name. Starring Andrew Garfield.

Hudson & Rex – Seasons 3-6 (6 July)

Series. Former K9 dog Rex and detective Hudson are bark/ back to tackle more crimes. As per always, the duo will sink their teeth into the toughest of crimes.

BritBox

Agatha Christie’s Poirot: Complete Boxset (1 July)

Series. Based on Agatha Christie’s crime novels and short stories. Hercule Poirot, a famous Belgian detective, who has an impeccable knack for getting involved in a mystery, solves crimes along with Captain Hastings and Scotland Yard Chief Inspector James Japp. Starring David Suchet, Philip Jackson and Hugh Fraser.

Grace – Season 4 (2 July)

Grace – Season 4. Image: BritBox.

This new season of Grace begins with a vicious robbery at a secluded Brighton home, where thousands of pounds worth of beautiful antiques are stolen. Grace and Branson are drawn into a puzzling crime, and as Grace digs deeper, he unearths a web of ancient grudges. This web leads him down a dark, murderous trail through the world of Brighton antiques to untangle who is at the heart of this robbery. Starring John Simm and Richie Campbell.

British Gardens in Time (4 July)

Series. Exploring four spectacular British gardens: Christopher Lloyd’s Arts and Craft Great Dixter; Georgian Stowe; Victorian Biddulph Grange; and Nyman’s. Starring Paul Copley.

AMC+, Acorn TV & Shudder

Granite Harbour – Season 2 (AMC+ and Acorn TV) – 1 July

Series. The drama follows RMP Sergeant Davis Lindo and DS Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett as the police team investigates two fatal cases with dark consequences at their heart, immersing the Major Investigations Team in the granite city’s criminal underworld. When drug kingpin Grace McFadden’s notorious fixer turns up dead, the MIT have their work cut out to find the source of a new cocaine and ketamine compound flooding the streets. Starring Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson.

The Walking Dead: Dead City – AMC+ (7 July)

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. Starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Cast Diaries – AMC+ and Shudder (7 July)

Fans can dive deeper into The Walking Dead: Dead City with special bonus episodes featuring exclusive interviews with cast and creators.

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: The Walking Dead: Dead City Special – AMC+ and Shudder (7 July)

Joe Bob, Darcy the Mail Girl, and the rest of The Last Drive-In crew celebrate the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Paramount+

Fake – Season 1 (Paramount+)

Series. Eight-part series exploring love in a world of liars, cheats, fantasists and phonies. Inspired by Stephanie Wood’s memoir Fake, it follows Birdie Bell, a magazine features writer who thinks she’s found her perfect match when she meets successful grazier Joe Burt on a dating app. But as the relationship intensifies, Birdie is torn between Joe’s magnetic pull and the instinct that her boyfriend isn’t all he has led her to believe. Starring Asher Keddie and David Wenham.

Binge

Secrets of Hells Angels – Season 1 (7 July)

Docuseries. Delving into the notorious motorcycle club’s hidden world. With access to former chapter presidents, undercover agents who risked their lives to infiltrate the group, and others who witnessed the criminal activities, this series unveils the inner workings and complex dynamics of loyalty and lawlessness that define the Hells Angels.