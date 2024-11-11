News

Netflix: new shows streaming this week

From 11 to 17 November 2024 – discover the best new shows to stream on Netflix.
11 Nov 2024 9:15
Paul Dalgarno
Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 2. Image: Netflix.

Best new shows.

Netflix: new shows streaming

Sprint – Season 2 (13 Nov)

Series. Fuelled by speed and determination, the world’s top sprinters gather in Paris, ready to break records and compete for Olympic gold.

Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 2 (15 Nov)

Series. With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory. Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand and Mary Mouser.

Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson (16 Nov)

LIVE at 11:00 AM AEDT November 16, 2024. Jake Paul battles Mike Tyson as they headline this must-see boxing mega-event streaming live in five languages from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Netflix: recently added

Outer Banks – S4, Part 2 (7 Nov)

Series. Buried secrets surface as the Pogues race to find a legendary artifact with a dangerous gang of rival treasure hunters hot on their trail. Starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North. Watch the trailer.

Countdown: Paul Vs. Tyson (7 Nov)

Go inside Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s training camps and personal lives as they prepare for their must-see heavyweight boxing match live on 16 November. Starring Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Arcane – Season 2 (9 Nov)

Series. Alliances are forged, allegiances are smashed and fresh dangers emerge as the battle between Piltover and Zaun inspires both glory and heartbreak. Starring Hailee Steinfield, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, Kevin Alejandro and Brett Tucker.

Martha (30 Oct)

Documentary. Told in her own words, this candid documentary charts the unstoppable rise, sudden fall and hard-won comeback of lifestyle icon Martha Stewart. Starring Martha Stewart.

The Manhattan Alien Abduction (30 Oct)

Series. A woman claims to have been abducted from her bedroom in Manhattan. This docuseries explores whether it was an elaborate hoax – or proof of alien life.

Time Cut (30 Oct)

Film. A teen in 2024 accidentally time-travels to 2003, days before a masked killer murders her sister. Can she change the past without destroying the future? Starring Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry and Griffin Gluck.

The Diplomat – Season 2 (31 Oct)

Series. When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government. Starring Keri Russell, Allison Janney and Rufus Sewell. Watch the trailer.

Territory (24 Oct)

Series. When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear heir, rival factions descend as a fierce generational struggle upends the land’s future. Starring Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor and Sam Corlett. Watch the trailer.

Read ScreenHub’s four-star review of Territory:

‘How Aussie is the new Netflix series Territory? Sure, it’s set on a Northern Territory cattle farm bigger than Belgium; that’s pretty Aussie.

‘The series opens with a lot of sweeping shots of the landscape that could have come from a tourism commercial while we’re told that everything up north will try to kill you but people stick around for the ‘beauty’. Sounds Aussie enough. Then in the first ten minutes, someone gets torn apart and eaten alive by dingoes. Australia!

‘Across six one-hour episodes of prime export beef, Territory uses the settling of a modern-day industrial farming operation to play out the kind of story that used to be the territory (as it were) of trashy 80s mini-series, only today they’d rather you compared it to shows like Succession and Yellowstone.’ Read more …

Discover more recent Netflix highlights on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
