Netflix: new shows and films streaming December 2023

Have a Netflix account but don’t know what to watch? Never fear – our December highlights guide will help you out.

7 Dec

My Life with the Walter Boys

A teen moves in with her guardian’s big family in a small town after a tragedy disrupts her life, and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship.

8 Dec

Leave the World Behind

A family’s getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices and two strangers appear at their door. Starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la and Kevin Bacon.

12 Dec

Singles Inferno: Season 3

Singles Inferno: Season 3. Image: Netflix.

A new set of singles embark on a journey of love on a remote island, navigating drama, passion and everything in between for a chance at Paradise.

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team

In this docuseries, the US women’s national team pursues its third consecutive title amid trials and triumphs at the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

14 Dec

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

With the Commonwealth irrevocably changed, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her life and legacy, and paves the way for her successors Charles and William.

15 Dec

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

From Academy award-winning studio Aardman, the sequel to the beloved 2000 classic Chicken Run sees a fearless band of chickens flock together to save their own kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that’s cooking up something suspicious.

20 Dec

Maestro

This love story chronicles the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro is an epic portrayal of family and love. Starring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan.

22 Dec

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

From Zack Snyder. When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival. Starring Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou and Ed Skrein.

25 Dec

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

A new stand-up special looking at end of humanity, political correctness, weddings, funerals and AI.

29 Dec

Berlin

Back to his golden age before the events of Money Heist, Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever. Starring Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann and Mark Ruffalo.