Most anticipated horror films coming to Australian cinemas in 2025

From Wolf Man to Opus, here are the most anticipated horror and thriller films heading to Australian cinema screens in 2025.

It looks as though 2025 is blessing us with two Steven Soderbergh horror/thrillers. For those that love the jump-scares and/or chilling existential dread, look out for Australian director Leigh Whannell’s brutal Wolf Man, and Ryan Coogler’s take on vampires in the South with Sinners.

January

Wolf Man

Wolf Man. Image: Universal Pictures

Director: Leigh Whannell

Release date: 16 January

With his marriage fraying, Blake persuades his wife Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit his remote childhood home in rural Oregon. As they arrive at the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. But as the night stretches on, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable. Directed by Australian director Leigh Whannell.

Watch the trailer for Wolf Man here:

Companion

Companion. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: Drew Hancock

Release date: 30 January

Hey you. Tired of swiping? Sick of getting ghosted? Are you feeling like a part of you is missing? FindYourCompanion.com is guaranteed to find you a Companion who’s made for you. Starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid.

Watch the trailer for Companion here:

February

Presence

Presence. Image: Neon

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Release date: 6 February

A family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they’re not alone in this Steven Soderbergh thriller starring Emmy-nominee Lucy Liu and Julia Fox (Uncut Gems).

Watch the trailer for Presence here:

The Monkey

The Monkey. Image: Neon

Director: Osgood Perkins

Release date: 26 February

Emmy-nominee Theo James (The Gentlemen), Emmy-winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), and Elijah Wood star in this Stephen King adaptation from writer-director Oz Perkins (Longlegs). When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start occurring all around them.

Watch the trailer for The Monkey here:

March

Black Bag

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Release date: 13 March

Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender lead this mystery-thriller from director Steven Soderbergh. When his beloved wife Kathryn is suspected of betraying the nation, intelligence agent George Woodhouse faces the ultimate test – loyalty to his marriage or his country. Co-stars Regé-Jean Page, Marisa Abela, Naomie Harris, Tom Burke and Pierce Brosnan.

Watch the trailer for Black Bag here:

April

Sinners

Sinners. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: Ryan Coogler

Release date: 17 April

Following Creed and Black Panther, director Ryan Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan unite once again for this IMAX-shot horror film. In the 1930s, identical twin vampires return to their Southern hometown to leave their troubled lives behind and start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Watch the trailer for Sinners here:

The Ritual

Director: David Midell

Release date: TBC

Follows two priests who must put aside their differences to save a possessed young woman through a difficult and dangerous series of exorcisms. Stars Al Pacino and Dan Stevens.

The Housemaid

Director: Paul Feig

Release date: Possible December, TBC

Millie is a struggling woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina and Andrew, an upscale, wealthy couple. She soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own. Stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

Opus

Director: Mark Anthony Green

Release date: TBC

A young writer is invited to the remote compound of a legendary pop star who mysteriously disappeared thirty years ago. Surrounded by the star’s cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, she finds herself in the middle of his twisted plan. Stars Ayo Edeberi (The Bear) and John Malkovich.

