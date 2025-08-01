Marvel’s new plans: what shows and films come after Fantastic Four (and how to watch them in Australia)

As of July 2024, the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise has grossed over US$30 billion at the worldwide box office, according to The Walt Disney Company. This makes the MCU the highest-grossing film franchise in history.

Marvel’s latest flick Fantastic Four: First Steps was a box office smash and received well critically (read our four-star review here). So, what’s next for the multi-billion dollar MCU?

Here are all the next film and TV projects that Marvel has lined up.

Eyes of Wakanda – Disney+, August 2025

Eyes of Wakanda. Image: Marvel/Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Eyes of Wakanda is an upcoming animated anthology television miniseries on Disney+. It follows warriors known as the Hatut Zeraze – from the fiction world of Wakanda – as they travel globally to secure dangerous vibranium artifacts. It marks the first series of Phase Six of the MCU.

Eyes of Wakanda, produced by Marvel Studios Animation with Proximity Media, is the 15th television series in the MCU, and it shares continuity with the films of the franchise – namely, the Black Panther films.

The show, which debuts soon on Disney+, features a hand-painted animation style inspired by contemporary African-American artists such as Ernie Barnes, as well as illustrator Dean Cornwell.

Todd Harris serves as showrunner, with a voice cast that includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher. Ryan Coogler, who directed Black Panther, serves as executive producer.

There are four episodes in this series, comprising of 30 minutes each. Each episode drops simultaneously on 1 August.

Marvel Zombies – Disney+, October 2025

Marvel Zombies logo. Image: Marvel/Disney .

No, it’s not a revival of beloved characters from Phase 1 – rather, it’s a spin-off from a Season 1 What If…? episode. In Marvel Zombies, various Marvel characters will attempt to survive a zombie apocalypse.

The series features an ensemble cast including:

Awkwafina (Katy Chen in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), David Harbour (Red Guardian in Black Widow), Simu Liu (Shang Chi in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlett Witch in WandaVision and various MCU films), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova in Black Widow and Thunderbolts*), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop in Hawkeye), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams in Ironheart), and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel), reprising their roles from previous MCU media, alongside Todd Williams (The Chicago Code).

It’s created by Zeb Wells, who also serves as head writer, with Bryan Andrews as showrunner and director.

Marvel Zombies, which comprises only four episodes, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on 3 October 2025.

Wonder Man – Disney+, December 2025

Wonder Man logo. Image: Marvel/Disney .

Wonder Man is a live-action television series, the 17th in the MCU, created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest and based on the comic book character that first appeared in October 1964.

In the comics, Simon Williams moonlights as the superhero Wonder Man, using his ion-based abilities to fight evil. He first appeared as an enemy of the Avengers, but later became a member of the team, notably facing off against his evil brother Eric (AKA the Grim Reaper).

What we know about the series so far is that this Wonder Man will be a superpowered actor and stunt person who auditions for the lead role in a superhero television series. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told The Official Marvel Podcast in June 2024 that the series is ‘extremely different’ from the others.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, The Trial of the Chicago 7) will star as Simon Williams/Wonder Man, alongside Ben Kingsley (reprising his role as Trevor Slattery/The Mandarin), Demetrius Grosse as Grim Reaper, Ed Harris as Neal Saroyan, and Arian Moayed as P. Cleary.

Lauren Glazier, Josh Gad, Byron Bowers, Béchir Sylvain and Manny McCord have also been cast, though we don’t yet know their roles.

Wonder Man is scheduled to debut on Disney+ in December 2025 and will consist of eight episodes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – in cinemas 31 July, 2026

Spider-Man: No Way Home. Image: Marvel/Disney .

This is officially the next feature film in the MCU and the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe overall, and the second installment of the planned Phase Six.

Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. As per its three Spider-Man predecessors, this one also stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as his paramour MJ, and Jacob Batalon as his bestie Ned Leeds.

It’s also been confirmed that we’ll see Daredevil star Charlie Cox, Stranger Things breakout talent Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas from The Bear, and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher in this fourth Spidey outing.

Feige revealed in a 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly that the film’s story had been completed and that writers were beginning to pen the film’s script. However, plot details remain unknown to us.

Avengers: Doomsday – in cinemas 18 December, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday logo. Image: Marvel/Disney .

Arguably the most anticipated film of Phase 6, Avengers: Doomsday will see the emergence of a new Avengers team, since the last crew broke up and went their separate ways.

According to reports, the film will take place fourteen months after the events of Thunderbolts*, and follow the new Avengers, along with a group of Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, as they team up to face Doctor Doom (who is played by Iron Man‘s Robert Downey Jr.).

Lots of rumours are swirling around this flick, but we can say that it will star Chris Hemsworth as Thor in a front-and-centre leadership role, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss Bachrach as their Fantastic Four: New Steps characters.

It’s the fifth Avengers film (following 2019’s Avengers: Endgame) and the 39th film in the MCU.

The Punisher (special) – Disney +, 2026

Prior to Daredevil: Born Again‘s March 2025 debut, news emerged about a Punisher special episode in development.

The project is scheduled to release alongside Born Again‘s second season in 2026. Jon Bernthal will return as Frank Castle/The Punisher while also co-writing the script with director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who previously collaborated with Bernthal on We Own This City.

Jason R. Moore and Roe Rancell will also star in the special

Green is helming the episode. As expected, specific plot details remain under wraps.

Vision Quest – Disney+, 2026

Vision Quest (working title) is a scheduled spin-off from the series WandaVision (2021). Paul Bettany reprises his role as Vision from previous MCU media, starring alongside James Spader (returning as Ultron), Todd Stashwick, Ruaridh Mollica, T’Nia Miller, and Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H.

Vision is a superpowered android and former Avenger created using the artificial intelligences J.A.R.V.I.S. and Ultron as well as the Mind Stone. The character was killed in the film Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and then resurrected in WandaVision, now with an all-white appearance.

Development of the series began in October 2022, with Terry Matalas as showrunner.

Avengers: Secret Wars – in cinemas 17 December, 2027

Avengers: Secret Wars will serve as the finale for both Phase Six and The Multiverse Saga. In other words The Multiverse Saga, which began in 2021 with WandaVision, will conclude in 2027 with this film.

The title draws from two major Marvel Comics storylines: the original Secret Wars where heroes and villains were transported to Battleworld by the Beyonder, and the 2015 version featuring multiverse collapse and Doctor Doom’s control over reality. The comics also introduced significant elements like Spider-Man’s black suit and Miles Morales joining the main Marvel universe.

Joe and Anthony Russo return as directors for both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. While Michael Waldron was initially attached to write the script in October 2022, it remains unclear if his draft will be used. Anthony Russo has expressed enthusiasm about adapting the original Secret Wars comic that inspired his love for the medium.

The film is expected to significantly transform the MCU landscape, potentially setting up future storylines and character introductions.

Armor Wars – in cinemas, TBA

Armor Wars logo. Image: Marvel/Disney.

Armor Wars was originally developed as a Disney+ series about Iron Man technology falling into the wrong hands, with War Machine as the sole defender.

Yassir Lester was attached as head writer in August 2021, and the project was converted from series to feature film in September 2022.

However, the project’s future appears uncertain. Marvel producer Nate Moore recently confirmed that Armor Wars is ‘no longer on the front burner’ and not a current priority for the studio. With minimal updates since 2022, fans speculate the film may have been quietly shelved.

The X-Men (reboot) – in cinemas, TBA

We know very little about the planned X-Men reboot, except for the fact that it’s definitely happening and will be more youth-oriented than previous efforts.

We also know that the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday will bring back much of the original X-Men cast, including Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Famke Jansen as Jean Grey and James Marsden as Cyclops.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes screenwriter Michael Lesslie will pen the reboot script, and Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier was recently confirmed to be directing.

Sources say that Marvel is casting for X-Men soon, with the studio indicating to representatives that it’s searching for younger talent, rather than A-listers, to ‘keep the cost down.’

Shang-Chi 2 – in cinemas, TBA

Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Image: Marvel/Disney .

In November 2023, Destin Daniel Cretton stepped down as director of the next Avengers film to concentrate on other Marvel projects, including the Shang-Chi sequel. However, priorities shifted when Cretton signed on to direct Spider-Man 4 in September 2024.

According to reports, Spider-Man 4 has become the current priority over the Shang-Chi sequel.

Cretton, who previously directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is now set to helm Spider-Man: Brand New Day and has been involved with Wonder Man episodes.

Black Panther 3 – in cinemas, TBA

Denzel Washington inadvertently revealed Black Panther 3‘s development during a November 2024 interview, stating that director Ryan Coogler was crafting a role specifically for him.

Kevin Feige subsequently confirmed Black Panther 3 is officially in development. This confirmation emerged during announcements about Marvel executive Nate Moore’s departure, where leadership specifically referenced ‘the next Black Panther’ film.

While the project is confirmed, key details remain undisclosed, including Coogler’s official return as writer-director, Washington’s casting confirmation, returning cast members, and plot specifics.

Blade – in cinemas, TBA

Blade logo. Image: Marvel/Disney .

The long gestating reboot of the Blade franchise, starring Mahershala Ali, is still strangely holding out on any updates.

We know that alongside Ali as Eric Brooks/Blade, scream queen Mia Goth will play Lillith, John West Jr. will portray DEE, and Milan Ray is cast as an as-yet-unknown character.

Marvel Studios regained the Blade film rights all the way back in 2011. Then, in 2019, Kevin Feige announced at the San Diego Comic Con that a Blade film was in development. By 2021, Stacy Osei-Kuffour had been tapped to pen the film’s script, and Bassam Tariq was confirmed to direct the film.

Production was due to start in 2022 but was pushed back. On November 1, 2023, Variety reported that Michael Green would be writing the film’s new script from scratch. Tariq soon stepped down as the director due to shifts in the film’s schedule, and he was replaced by Yann Demange. Demange then left the project in 2024.

In one word: this film is cursed. No further updates have been given.

