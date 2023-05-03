Mark Coles Smith: ‘I came away from Mystery Road a reassembled person’

Mark Coles Smith, who you will remember from ABC’s Mystery Road: Origin, is headlining this week at the Screen Forever conference on the Gold Coast.

Working as an actor/presenter/writer/sound designer/producer, Coles Smith could easily be called a ‘slashie’ in the screen industry, juggling multiple gigs at once in a seemingly expert fashion.

His upcoming work includes The Clearing for Disney+, and Jub Clerc’s debut feature Sweet As. Because that’s clearly not enough, he’s also co-producing, co-writing and presenting a documentary on Indigenous suicide entitled Keeping Hope.

Coles Smith sat down for a chat with ScreenHub ahead of the conference.

Mark Coles Smith as Jay Swan & Hayley McElhinney as Max, Mystery Road Origin. Photograph by David Dare Parker.

Hi Mark! What are you going to talk about at Screen Forever?

I’ve got the esteemed pleasure of presenting some of the 2023 SPA awards, including Documentary Series of the Year and Feature Documentary of the Year. Additionally, I’ll be taking part in a Q&A panel called Celebrating First Nations Filmmaking and exploring the importance of Indigenous storytelling. I’ll be sharing my own experiences as an Indigenous artist and First Nations storyteller.

You’ve got an amazing list of credits – Mystery Road, Savage River, Sweet As, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and many more. What’s been your favourite so far and why?

Oh, that’s a difficult question to answer. I end up empathising with different characters for such different reasons. It’s like being asked to pick your favourite song! They each serve a different purpose, or lesson, and I get to walk away from each story having had an enriched experience because of it. I can say that it’s hard to come away from months of work on a project like Mystery Road and not feel reassembled as a person. To be front and centre on the field for so many days definitely left an impression, and left me appreciating the scale of mythology I had taken part in.

Is there something you’ve learnt from one of those sets that’s stuck with you throughout your career?

I’ve learnt that there are many worlds, and that it’s important to be kind and respectful while traveling the bridges that arc between them. The politics of set life, the search for insights within the story, the value of listening to your team and staying open to the ghosts of creation. My brain chemistry naturally philosophises the whole affair. I say things to myself like, ‘stay humble, but stay hungry’. And whenever it all inevitably gets a little too confusing, I follow the sage advice of an older, more experienced thespian –like Marco Chiappi, who once offered me the most distilled solution to the craft as whole when he said, ‘Just get on with it’.

You’re next set to appear in Disney’s The Clearing – what can you tell us about that?

I can tell you that it was an absolute joy to work alongside Teresa Palmer and the cast, and that it explores some very dark and complex events drawn from the real life story of an early Australian cult. It’s an absorbing examination of trauma and the choices people make because of it. I’ve seen the first teaser for the series in the last week and it looks spectacular.

What are some of the differences between working with the US screen industry versus the Australian one?

The pay rates, haha. But, no, in all honesty, most of the US projects I have worked on have been shot on home soil anyway. So my experience on either set has largely been alongside a domestic crew and culture. I think there’s an industrious edge to the US machinery that is a product of its scale of output, and there’s an innovative edge to the Australian scene that still echoes a bit of ‘mateship’ for the process. The factor that makes the biggest difference is not the country but the production team itself.

You also work as a sound designer under the alias Kalaji – tell me more about that!

Sound is a medium I have been obsessed with for just over two decades now, and the Kalaji project has been an alias that I have used to bring together all the tools and techniques I learnt across that time. I’m kind of hooked on this idea of sound as a storytelling device, and the psycho-acoustic emotional relationship to texture and harmonics. The songs are a way to combine multiple love letters and explore a poetic vision of Nyikina country and mythology. They’re a balancing act of field recordings, spoken word, acoustic and synthetic instrumentation. Feel free to get the Spotify plays up!

So many others like yourself are balancing multiple gigs and even professions in the screen industry – how do you personally manage that balancing act?

By saying yes to things that I’m passionate about, and by cultivating a sense of purpose and curiosity that connects all the various endeavours into something that pretends to make sense.

How to find the balance and keep things healthy is a long-play affair. It’s like DJ mixing for your brain, but instead of two separate channels of disco classics, it’s 64 channels of a live improvised orchestra. Taking control of the faders, and learning how to mute and solo the focus of the mix, is a part of the art. There are elements of chance and there are elements of intent.

Is there a dream role you would like to play (or wish you had got the chance to play if you’d been able to)?

I’ve always been inspired by the scale and imagination of fantasy and science fiction. I’m a true nerd at heart, and would love to find myself on the set of a high concept genre production like Battlestar Galactica, or Dune. The vastness, and sense of awe and possibility. My dream role? The Goblin King from the Labyrinth.

What are you most looking forward to seeing at Screen Forever?

There will be a host of wonderful events and industry sessions taking place across the festival. I’m looking forward to making good use of my VIP pass and immersing.

Screen Forever 37 is on now on the Gold Coast.