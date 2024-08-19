Disney+: new shows streaming this week

Disney+: new to streaming

OceanXplorers (19 August)

Series. From James Cameron, the series takes audiences aboard the OceanXplorer, the most advanced research vessel ever built, to investigate the furthest frontiers of the world’s oceans. Armed with advanced technology, handpicked explorers and scientists embark on a global odyssey to solve some of the ocean’s greatest mysteries through the lives of its animals and their ecosystems.

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (23 August)

Film (2024). Lifelong best friends Odette, Barbara Jean and Clarice, known as The Supremes, share the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood from decades of weathering life’s storms. Through the joys and sorrows of life, marriage and children, happiness and blues, love and loss, new shades of heartbreak and illness threaten to stir up the past when the trio sees their bond put to the test as they face their most challenging times yet. Starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Uzo Aduba and Sanaa Lathan. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: recently added

Solar Opposites – Season 5 (12 August)

Series. The return of the animated show in which a family of aliens in middle America chew the fat over whether life is better there or on their home planet. Starring Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack. Watch the trailer.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Season 2

Animated series for children. The young Jedi take on new missions across the galaxy as they try to stop the rise of the pirates.

Science of Stupid – S1-8 (7 August)

Series. Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond takes a look at the science behind selected internet videos.

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue (9 August)

Documentary (2024). After creating one of the world’s largest marine protected areas in 2016 with National Geographic’s support, Niue invites Pristine Seas back to assess changes using advanced tech and plan a sustainable future for their waters. Starring Stars Mona Ainu’u, Alan Friedlander and Launoa Gataua.

Futurama – Season 12 (29 July)

The epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns with ten new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true five-million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee.

To Catch a Smuggler – Seasons 2-7 (31 July)

Series. Following the work of special agents to catch people smuggling contraband into and through US airports. Starring Tom Mulhall and David C Schweizer.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2 August)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Image: 20th Century Studios.

Film (2024). Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise with this action-adventure spectacle from 20th Century Studios. Set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species – and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan and Kevin Durand.

Family Guy – Season 22 (10 July)

Animated series. The return of the Griffins, a dysfunctional family in Rhode Island trying to cope with everyday life as they are thrown from one crazy scenario to another. Starring Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein and Seth Green.