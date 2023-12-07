Disney: Australian cinema release dates for 2024

Release dates have been confirmed for the following films by Disney, coming to Australian cinemas in late 2023 and throughout 2024.

26 Dec

Wish

An all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force – a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe: the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favourite goat, Valentino.

26 Dec

Poor Things

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical

evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox

scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry

for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and

debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her

times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Read the 5 star ScreenHub review:

‘Stone’s physically transformative performance is surely Oscar-worthy, swaddled in a swathe of magnificently monstrous costumes by Lady Macbeth designer Holly Waddington, running rampant with overblown Victorian ruffles.

‘It’s a treasure to traverse this fantastic realm, conjured by set designers Shona Heath and James Price, and captured by The Favourite cinematographer Robbie Ryan, favouring fish lenses when Bella is captive and panoramic wonder when set free.

‘Stone once again proves to be more than a match for Lanthimos’ beguilingly odd odyssey through cinema. To borrow from James Whale’s 1935 black and white masterpiece Bride of Frankenstein: ‘She’s alive! Alive!’’

Read more: Poor Things review: a fabulous feminist odyssey

2024

1 Jan

Next Goal Wins

Directed by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok), Next Goal Wins follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for their brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) hoping he will turn the world’s worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy.

18 Jan

All of Us Strangers

All Of Us Strangers. Image: Disney.

One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance

encounter with a mysterious neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his

everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the

past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home

where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they

died, 30 years before.

Read the 5 star ScreenHub review:

‘A deeply confronting, cathartic film wrought in the silvery starlight of Living cinematographer Jamie Ramsay’s graceful camera, Haigh has surpassed even Weekend (2011).

‘Mescal and Scott’s dance will speak to anyone who has never felt able to be held, to those with words left unspoken and others lost in search of answers never coming. I’ll never get to have that conversation with my dad, almost 15 years gone, awkward truths or not.’

Read more: All of Us Strangers review: beautiful and cathartic

4 April

The First Omen

A prequel to the classic horror film franchise. When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. Stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), and Bill Nighy (Living).

23 May

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

13 June

Inside Out 2

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust have been running a successful operation but when a new character – Anxiety – shows up, there are sure to be some concerns.

Read: Inside Out 2 trailer racks up most views in Disney history

25 July

Untitled Deadpool Film

Wolverine is just about over his his injuries when he runs into Deadpool, with whom he joins forces to confront a common enemy.

7 Nov

The Amateur

This spy thriller, directed by James Hawes and written by Gary Spinelli, is based on Robert Littell’s 1981 (same name) novel.

19 Dec

Mufasa: The Lion King

A new musical drama, directed by Barry Jenkins, written by Jeff Nathanson, and produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pastel Productions.