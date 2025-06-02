City of Voices is a bright new Golden Idol-like that easily stokes emotion

Perhaps I’m projecting, but the opening of City of Voices – a new Golden Idol-like detective tale from Kini Games – made me incredibly emotional. There’s just something about seeing childhood bullying in action that inflames my sense of justice. Nobody deserves to feel so alone.

In its mean, snappy opening, City of Voices immediately creates that empathy and connection, introducing you to the game’s protagonist in devastating fashion. She’s fallen into a mud pit, the book she was reading is destroyed, and her shoelaces are tied together. Overhead, a teacher complains that she’s ruined her school outfit. Meanwhile, two girls looking on are pointing and laughing at her demise.

To speak plainly, it’s a situation I’ve been in. While not quite the same circumstances, City of Voices sharply evokes the shame and embarrassment of being the target of bullies, of facing pressure to fit in, and most awfully, the feeling of betrayal by friends. While on the surface, this game is charming and beautiful, it opens on ugly scenes, in a way that makes you desperate to forge onwards, to find a happier path.

Buoyed by neat investigation and clue-finding mechanics, you will eventually grasp at the hem of justice, finding answers across an array of novel puzzles. Kini Games has made no secret of its connection to the Golden Idol series – City of Voices has been developed by one of the writers and designers of this series – and there is much familiar for Golden Idol fans.

Image: Kini Games

The key remains being observant and patient with your conclusions. Justice must be done, and the culprits must be found. But you shouldn’t rush to decide who’s responsible for each in-game dilemma, or how they might’ve been influenced.

As with Golden Idol, it’s all about spotting clues, and then working backwards, while questioning your assumptions. In one part of a scene, you might spot a book with an age rating for 7-8 year olds. In another part, you might find a notice that indicates the game’s protagonist is 11-12 years old. If the book is lying in the mud, and girls are laughing at the protagonist, what connection is there? Look even closer, and you’ll note her shoelaces have been tied together, suggesting some subterfuge.

What’s most effective about these scenes is the logic chain, and how much personal insight can help your way towards a solution. City of Voices is a game that focuses on very real themes and situations, and while I’ll admit I put more of myself into this game than others might, its subject matter feels universal enough to be relatable, and understandable.

It also means logic has more of a place in solutions, than perhaps is found in the Golden Idol games. I can’t say I have personal experience of a prison break, for example. But figuring out the pressures that young girls face, and what might lead to personal betrayal? Well, unfortunately, that feels all too relatable.

Image: Kini Games

It’s a very rich backdrop for City of Voices, and these themes are explored well, without being too ridiculous or heavy-handed.

As the game’s demo tumbled toward its conclusion, I knew in my heart that I’d protect the game’s protagonist through anything. Even as her circumstances change, and her future path grows wilder – for a brief spoiler, this game is about “a young girl who is catapulted from her suburban life into the mysterious world of the ancient Maya” – I want to do my best for her, to make everything right. I know I’m seeing a lot of my younger self in her design, and her story.

While only short in nature, the City of Voices demo is a must-play, particularly for those who love a good puzzler, or novel storytelling. Not only does it sport lush, vivid scenes, its central story is one of intrigue and strong emotions. Its primary mechanics, adapted from the Golden Idol series, also create plenty of reasons to keep digging for clues, and to feel so satisfied when you finally tie the newest mystery together.

It may be dark in parts, and evoke grim emotions from childhood, but City of Voices remains a bright adventure worth embarking on. I’m certainly keen to see where its pathway leads, and what justice it delivers to its snarky, horrible villains.

City of Voices is currently in development, and does not have a firm release date. There’s a new demo out on Steam for those keen to check it out early.