BritBox: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

After the Flood (13 May)

New and exclusive to BritBox. After a devastating flood, an unidentified man is found dead in a carpark. Police conclude he became stuck and drowned. However, main character Joanna Marshall thinks there could be much more to the story. What will she uncover? A crime thriller series starring Sophie Rundle, Matt Stokoe and Jonas Armstrong.

BAFTA TV Awards (13 May)

The BAFTA TV Awards return in 2024 to to honour the best British and international contributions to TV. The ceremony will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan for the second consecutive year.

A Street Cat Named Bob (16 May)

A Street Cat Named Bob. Image: Sony Pictures.

2016 film. Based on the true story of James Bowen, a busker and recovering drug addict whose life was turned around after meeting a stray ginger cat. Based on Bowen’s bestselling book of the same name. Starring Luke Treadaway, Ruta Gedmintas and, of course, Bob the Cat.

Added recently

Call the Midwife – S11 & Christmas Special 2021 (9 May)

It’s 1967, and the nurses are luxuriating in a new sense of security, thanks to their benefactor Matthew Aylward, who develops a friendship with nurse Trixie Franklin as he recovers from the loss of his wife. Starring Jenny Agutter, Laura Main and Linda Bassett.

Sitting in Limbo (30 April)

Sitting in Limbo. Image: BritBox.

Film (2020). A devastating and powerful story of immigrant Anthony Bryan, who was wrongfully detained by the Home Office. Anthony faces deportation after living in the United Kingdom for 50 years. This emotional drama follows Anthony, one of more than 80 real-life victims of the UK’s Windrush scandal, where people were wrongfully detained, denied legal rights and threatened with deportation in 2018. Starring Nadine Marshall (Criminal Justice, Silent Witness), Anna Madeley (All Creatures Great and Small, Deadwater Fall), and Patrick Robinson (Shetland, Six Four).

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders – Season 1 (2 May)

2018 miniseries loosely based on Christie’s 1936 novel of the same name. Starring John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot, alongside Rupert Grint, Andrew Buchan, Tara Fitzgerald and Shirley Henderson.

Fit to Rule: How Royal Illness Changed History (22 April)

Mini-series (2013). Chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces, Lucy Worsley, delves into how the physical and mental health of monarchs past has shaped the history of the UK.

Agatha Christie’s Ordeal By Innocence (24 April)

Agatha Christie’s Ordeal By Innocence. Image: BritBox.

In another iconic Agatha Christie crime series, Rachel Argyll, a wealthy heiress, is found brutally murdered in her lavish home, where she lives with her husband, Leo, and their five adopted children. Her adopted son Jack Argyll is arrested for her murder, to which he vehemently pleads his innocence. Starring Morven Christie (Payback, The Replacement), Bill Nighy (Love Actually, About Time), Matthew Goode (Discovery of Witches, The Good Wife) and Anthony Boyle (Tolkien, Tetris).