BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new to streaming

Britain’s Scenic Railways (8 October)

Series. Traversing tantalising mountains and splendid shorelines, enjoy the luscious landscapes that can be seen during a selection of Britain’s most scenic railway journeys. Starring Bill Paterson, Alex Hunter and Mike Maher.

Shetland – Season 8 (10 October)

Series. The award-winning crime drama set in the remote Scottish Shetland Islands returns. Policing in the ultra-remote communities found in the northern Scottish Shetland islands requires both grit and ingenuity. Season 8 sees a brand new leading character to keep viewers captivated. Watch Detective Investigator Ruth Calder as she is challenged to head up a tricky London gangland murder investigation that takes her back to her childhood hometown in the Shetland Islands. Starring Ashley Jensen, Phyllis Logan and Dawn Steele. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

Silent Witness – Seasons 22–25 (1 October)

Silent Witness – Season 22. Image: BritBox.

Series. This award-winning series follows forensic pathologist Dr. Nikki Alexander and forensic pathologist Jack Hogson as the pair uncover the mysterious goings-on behind a trail of murders and assassinations only to discover that the source of the murders might be closer to home than first anticipated. Starring Emilia Fox, David Caves and Richard Linten. Watch the Season 24 trailer.

Avoidance – Season 2 (26 September)

Avoidance – Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Series. Season 2 of the comedy series follows Jonathan after his recent reinvention. He may have a new body, a new hobby and a lot of lycra, but he’s still stuck avoiding conflict and all the mess that it causes. Primarily, he’s determined to win back his ex-partner, Claire, and rebuild his family and make his son, Spencer, happy. Starring Romesh Ranganathan, Matthew Lewis, Aisling Bea and Lisa McGrillis.

Whisky Galore! (20 September)

Whisky Galore. Image: Whisky Galore Film/ BritBox.

Film (2016). In this comedy based on Compton Mackenzie’s 1947 novel of the same name, Scottish islanders try to plunder cases of whisky from a stranded ship during World War II. Starring Naomi Battrick, Gregor Fisher, Sean Biggerstaff and James Cosmo. Watch the trailer.

Call the Midwife – Season 13 (9 September)

Call the Midwife – Season 13. Image: BritBox.

Series. The return of group of midwives living in East London from the late 1950s to the late 1960s. It is now 1969, and more babies are being born in hospitals than ever before, putting added pressure on maternity beds across the country. But Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births with the support of the Sisters. Starring Vanessa Redgrave, Laura Main and Jenny Agutter.

6 Days (6 September)

Film (2017). In this thriller directed by Toa Fraser, gunmen storm the Iranian Embassy in London and hold everyone inside hostage, after which the SAS sends their best soldiers to pull off a dangerous rescue mission. Starring Jamie Bell, Mark Strong and Abbie Cornish. Watch the trailer.

The Jetty (4 September)

The Jetty. Image: BritBox.

Series. This new four-part thriller series explores how a fire, murder and an illicit love triangle are connected after a fire tears through a boat club in a scenic Lancashire town. Detective Ember Manning must uncover how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls. As she gets closer to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home. Starring Jenna Coleman, Archie Renaux, Laura Marcus and Tom Glynn-Carney.