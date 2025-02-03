BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new this week

Ghosts – Season 5 (3 Feb)

Series. The critically acclaimed and much-loved sitcom is back for a fifth season. Alison and Mike search for new ways to keep Button House going after the gatehouse fire, and receive some unexpected news that will bring about major changes for them and the ghosts.

Elsewhere, the ghosts investigate the mysterious details of Kitty’s death, Pat is inspired to create some new entertainment for the gang when the ghosts lose their appetite for Food Club, and the ghosts contemplate their legacies.

Starring Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Jim Howick.

Better – Season 1 (5 Feb)

Series. IMDb: A corrupt police detective has a painful moral awakening and decides to put right 20 years of wrongdoing. Starring Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan.

Agatha Christie: Mystery Queen (7 Feb)

Mini series. IMDb: A life as dramatic as her work. Lucy Worsley discovers the origins of Agatha Christie’s macabre magic – and with some compelling characters, uncovers carefully concealed secrets. Starring Lucy Worsley and Edgar Jones.

BritBox: recently added

Cause of Death: Inside the Coroner’s Office (28 Jan)

Cause of Death: Inside the Coroner’s Office. Image: BritBox.

Documentary series. Working alongside the Lancashire Police and Preston Royal Hospital, Senior Coroner Dr James Aderley runs a team that work from the moment a body arrives in the mortuary.

The Tower – Season 3 (22 Jan)

The Tower – Season 3. Image: ITV/ BritBox.

Series. Gripping crime thriller and global hit The Tower returns with a third instalment, based on the third novel in author Kate London’s bestselling series. Adapted by acclaimed screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, this season sees the drama of Portland Tower coming full circle in a new, high-stakes storyline that picks up 18 months after the events of series two.

Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan returns as DS Sarah Collins.

Watch the trailer.

Call the Midwife – Season 14 (16 Jan)

Series. Call the Midwife, based on the best-selling memoirs of the late Jennifer Worth, tells colourful stories of midwifery and families in London’s East End.

We follow the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care. Series 14 is set in the 1970s – and the world has changed in many ways, but the babies keep coming, and the need for the Nonnatuns is still all too obvious. Watch the trailer.

Call the Midwife – Christmas Special 2024 (9 Jan)

Call the Midwife – Christmas Special 2024. Image: Sally Mais Robert Viglasky/BBC Studios/ Neal Street Product/ BritBox.

Special. All the regular, well-loved characters will return for a Christmas set in 1969 where the Nonnatus midwives are in their element, all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to.

The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough – including influenza and the Hong Kong flu. Watch the trailer.

The Control Room (1 Jan)

The Control Room. Image: BritBox.

Series. The three-part drama tells the story of Gabe, an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Strathclyde Ambulance Service in Glasgow. His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him. With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences.

Starring Iain De Caestecker, Joanna Vanderham, Daniel Hill, Sharon Rooney and Daniel Portman.

Watch the trailer.