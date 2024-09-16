Binge: new shows streaming this week

Binge: new to streaming

The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Live Show (16 September)

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will honour the best in American prime time television programming from June 1 2023 until May 31 2024, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, with the 76th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on 7 and 8 September at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

The Great Australian Bake Off (18 September)

Series. Twelve new bakers will be donning their aprons and taking their place in the iconic Bake Off shed under the attentive and encouraging eyes of esteemed judges, global culinary icon Rachel Khoo and Australia’s king of pastry Darren Purchese. Hosting the show are comedians Natalie Tran and the late Cal Wilson, who appears in four episodes.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (19 September)

Film (2024). When the discovery of an ancient artefact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age. Starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard.

The Penguin – Season 1 (20 September)

Series. Colin Farrell stars as Oz Cobb (The Penguin), continuing the epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman. In addition to Farrell, the cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Watch the trailer.

Binge: recently added

Taskmaster – Season 18 (13 September)

Series. A new line-up of contestants are set to compete in the 15th series of the critically-acclaimed task tournament. Greg Davies will resume his role as theTaskmaster, accompanied by his faithful sidekick Little Alex Horne who is poised and ready to provide stats, data and occasional comfort in the most bizarre yet cut-throat show on television.

Wonka (13 September)

Wonka. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Film (2023). With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Gustave Die and Murray McArthur. Watch the trailer.

Alf – Seasons 1–4 (3 September)

Series. It’s been 34 years since the wise-cracking alien life form last uttered his catchphrase ‘Ha! I Kill Me’ but, three decades later, the laughs haven’t died. This family sitcom follows the Tanner family and the cat-eating, beer-drinking alien they must keep secret from the outside world. Starring Max Wright and puppeteer Paul Fusco.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (5 September)

Series. Based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, the series follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the ‘Black Mecca’. When a hustler named Chicken Man hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Starring Kevin Hart, Samuel L Jackson and Don Cheadle. Watch the trailer.

Funny Woman – Season 2 (6 September)

Gemma Arterton returns as Sophie Straw in Funny Woman Season 2. Image: Potboiler Productions/ Sky UK Limited.

Series. Barbara Parker is frustrated as she’s fed up with being the comic muse in old school comedy shows. She tries branching out into art house cinema in the hope it will be more progressive but finds that is not the case either. Undeterred and as determined as ever, Sophie decides to create her own comedy show where she can tell her own stories and get her authentic voice heard. Starring Gemma Arterton, Tom Bateman and Arsher Ali.