Binge: new shows streaming this week

Binge: new to streaming

Chimp Crazy – Season 1 (19 August)

Series. In this four-part series, the unique and often highly controversial relationship between chimpanzees and humans comes under the microscope. Produced and directed by acclaimed conservationist Eric Goode (Tiger King), the docuseries follows an unfolding story in the secretive world of chimpanzee business, from Hollywood chimp stars and chimps in captivity to the chimp

‘mums’ who love them. Starring Tonia Haddix. Watch the trailer.

The Killer (24 August)

Film (2023). Following a near-miss, an assassin takes his employers and himself to task, engaging in an international manhunt he says isn’t for revenge. Starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton.

Binge: recently added

Industry – Season 3

Harry Lawtey and Kit Harington in Industry S3. Image: Binge.

Tensions escalate as the young graduates of Pierpoint & Co. navigate a high-stakes world of finance amidst personal and professional challenges. With ambitions soaring and rivalries intensifying, they must navigate ethical dilemmas and power struggles while grappling with the consequences of their choices. As relationships deepen and fractures emerge, they discover the true cost of success in an unforgiving industry. Against the backdrop of a volatile market, each character faces pivotal decisions that will define their futures, both within the firm and beyond. Starring Myha’la, Marisa Abela and Harry Lawtey. Watch the trailer.

The Ark – Season 2 (13 August)

Series. We’re back with the survivors of the spaceship Ark One, who have to do their best to survive and thrive following a catastrophic event that caused massive loss of life. Starring Christie Burke, Reece Ritchie and Richard Fleeshman.

Googlebox Australia – Season 20 (14 August)

Reality series. The return of the series in which some of Australia’s most opinionated and avid TV viewers comment on the best, worst and controversial shows and news stories of the past week, all from the comfort of their sofas.

FBoy Island – Season 2 (5 August)

Reality series FBoy Island returns for its second season, hosted by podcaster and reality TV star Abbie Chatfield. The show follows three women as they head to a tropical paradise in search of love, but there’s a twist: half the men are self-proclaimed nice guys, while the other half are notorious FBoys: womanisers looking for fame and no-strings fun. With $100,000 at stake, emotions run high as alliances form and hearts risk breaking. In this social experiment-turned-dating-show, viewers are left guessing: who is there for love and who is just playing the game?

Taskmaster NZ – Season 5 (6 August)

Jeremy Wells acts as Taskmaster in this New Zealand edition of Taskmaster, with Paul Williams acting as his assistant.

Madame Web (8 August)

Film (2024). Cassandra Webb is a New York metropolis paramedic who begins to demonstrate signs of clairvoyance. Forced to challenge revelations about her past, she needs to safeguard three young women from a deadly adversary who wants them destroyed. Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced.

Mr Bigstuff – Season 1 (1 August)

Mr Bigstuff. Image: Binge.

Danny Dyer (EastEnders) stars in this six-episode comedy series that follows two estranged brothers and explores what it means to be a man. Lee (Dyer), an alpha male with a prescription drug addiction and a biscuit tin full of his dad’s ashes, re-enters his brother Glen’s (Ryan Sampson, Plebs) life, who’s mere months away from marrying his cheery fiancée, Kirsty (Harriet Webb). Havoc ensues as the trio adjusts to life under the one roof. Starring Danny Dyer and Harriet Webb.