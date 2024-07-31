Binge: new shows streaming August 2024

1 August

Mr Bigstuff – Season 1

Mr Bigstuff. Image: Binge.

Danny Dyer stars in this six-episode comedy series that follows two estranged brothers and explores what it means to be a man. Lee (Dyer), an alpha male with a prescription drug addiction and a biscuit tin full of his dad’s ashes, re-enters his brother Glen’s (Ryan Sampson, Plebs) life, who’s mere months away from marrying his cheery fiancée, Kirsty (Harriet Webb). Havoc ensues as the trio adjusts to life under the one roof. Starring Danny Dyer and Harriet Webb.

ER – Seasons 1-15

The lives, loves and losses of Chicago’s County General Hospital are intense and plentiful in the 15 seasons of this classic series. Centred on the emergency room of the city’s teaching hospital, the series ran from 1994-2009. Starring George Clooney and Julianna Margulies.

Please Like Me – Seasons 1-4

Australian comedian Josh Thomas brings to life the semi-autobiographical story of twenty-something Josh who, after being dumped by his girlfriend, comes to the realisation he is gay. The comedy-drama follows Josh as he faces family and love-life dramas, moves back home and navigates getting through his twenties in one emotional piece. Starring Josh Thomas and Thomas Ward.

Strange Way Of Life

Short film (2023). Silva rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake, who he hasn’t seen for 25 years. They celebrate the meeting, but the next morning Jake tells him that reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their friendship. Directed by Pedro Almodovar and starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.

4 August

WWE SummerSlam 2024 (Premiere Live Event)

Dubbed The Biggest Party of the Summer, this annual wrestling event from WWE sees titans clash in a spectacle of athleticism and drama. Watch electrifying showdowns as champions defend their titles and newcomers strive for glory. Intense rivalries reach boiling points in a thunderous display of power slams and high-flying manoeuvres.

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes

Documentary. Elizabeth Taylor is one of the most dazzling stars in cinema history, but the icon, who was married eight times, is just as famous for the drama in her personal life as her movie roles. In this revealing new doco, around 40 hours of rediscovered recordings of the star provide an insight into the actor, who cemented her place in Hollywood after starring in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Cleopatra.

5 August

FBoy Island – Season 2

Reality series FBoy Island returns for its second season, hosted by podcaster and reality TV star Abbie Chatfield. The show follows three women as they head to a tropical paradise in search of love, but there’s a twist: half the men are self-proclaimed nice guys, while the other half are notorious FBoys: womanisers looking for fame and no-strings fun. With $100,000 at stake, emotions run high as alliances form and hearts risk breaking. In this social experiment-turned-dating-show, viewers are left guessing: who is there for love and who is just playing the game?

6 August

Taskmaster NZ – Season 5

Jeremy Wells acts as Taskmaster in this New Zealand edition of Taskmaster, with Paul Williams acting as his assistant.

8 August

Madame Web

Film (2024). Cassandra Webb is a New York metropolis paramedic who begins to demonstrate signs of clairvoyance. Forced to challenge revelations about her past, she needs to safeguard three young women from a deadly adversary who wants them destroyed. Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced.

12 August

Industry – Season 3

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Tensions escalate as the young graduates of Pierpoint & Co. navigate a high-stakes world of finance amidst personal and professional challenges. With ambitions soaring and rivalries intensifying, they must navigate ethical dilemmas and power struggles while grappling with the consequences of their choices. As relationships deepen and fractures emerge, they discover the true cost of success in an unforgiving industry. Against the backdrop of a volatile market, each character faces pivotal decisions that will define their futures, both within the firm and beyond. Starring Myha’la, Marisa Abela and Harry Lawtey.

13 August

The Ark – Season 2

Series. We’re back with the survivors of the spaceship Ark One, who have to do their best to survive and thrive following a catastrophic event that caused massive loss of life. Starring Christie Burke, Reece Ritchie and Richard Fleeshman.

14 August

Googlebox Australia – Season 20

Reality series. The return of the series in which some of Australia’s most opinionated and avid TV viewers comment on the best, worst and controversial shows and news stories of the past week, all from the comfort of their sofas.

19 August

Chimp Crazy – Season 1

Series. In this four-part series, the unique and often highly controversial relationship between chimpanzees and humans comes under the microscope. Produced and directed by acclaimed conservationist Eric Goode (Tiger King), the docuseries follows an unfolding story in the secretive world of chimpanzee business, from Hollywood chimp stars and chimps in captivity to the chimp

‘mums’ who love them. Starring Tonia Haddix.

24 August

The Killer

Film (2023). Following a near-miss, an assassin takes his employers and himself to task, engagong in an international manhunt he says isn’t for revenge. Starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton.