Binge: best new shows streaming this week

Binge: new this week

The White Lotus – Season 3 (17 Feb)

Series. Mike White’s Emmy-winning series returns with a whole new host of characters, secrets and hijinks – this time set within an exclusive Thai resort over the course of a week. Season three’s ensemble cast includes Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Watch the trailer.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 12 (17 Feb)

Series. It’s Season 12 of the weekly satire program hosted by John Oliver.

Grimsburg – Season 2 (17 Feb)

Series. The return of the adult animation series in which the detective Marvin Flute tries to crack the puzzling mystery of his family. Starring John Hamm and Rachel Dratch.

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour (18 Feb)

Series. In this entertaining new series, British TV personalities Rob Rinder and Rylan Clark are setting off on a Grand Tour – an odyssey for eighteenth-century aristocrats to become educated gentlemen. The good friends will follow in the footsteps of Romantic poet Lord Byron, exactly 200 years after his death, soaking up the art, history and culture of Venice, Florence and Rome.

I Kissed a Boy – Season 1 (20 Feb)

Series. The UK’s first-ever gay dating show, with pop icon Dannii Minogue playing cupid. Ten single guys are invited to stay in a beautiful country house in sun-soaked Italy, but before the summer of love starts, they are matched up based on what they want in a partner. Then they get to meet for the first time… starting with a kiss.

Puppy Bowl XXI (23 Feb)

Rescue puppies compete in the cutest contest of the year, the annual Puppy Bowl – created to raise awareness of adopting pets from shelters and rescuing abandoned animals. For the 21st game, there will be more puppy play, more puppy tales and more feel-good moments. Watch their real-life stories unfold from birth to adoption.

Binge: recently added

Gogglebox UK – Season 24 (7 Feb)

Series. Each week, households across the UK will be asked to critique and review a number of programs from the comfort of their own sofas. These shows may include a high-profile soap or drama, the latest news, the biggest live entertainment offering that week, or more factual series, hard-hitting documentaries and feature films.

The Great North – Season 12 (10 Feb)

Series. The return of the adult animated series following the adventures of a single father and his family in Alaska. Starring Nick Offerman and Janny Slate.

Summer House – Season 9 (12 Feb)

Series. Nine favourites return to the Hamptons for the summer, along with two fresh faces ready to escape New York City and have some fun in the sun. This season, the housemates are not sure where they stand, but are determined to get back to their carefree days as a group – and find themselves bonding over the excitement of a growing ‘wombmate’.