All the biggest video games releasing in October 2025

Ghost of Yōtei (2 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

‘Set 300 years after the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yōtei is a standalone experience set in 1600s rural Japan. The story follows a haunted, lone mercenary named Atsu. Thirsty for revenge, she travels through the beautiful, rugged landscapes of northern Japan, hunting those who killed her family many years earlier.’

The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits Expansion Pack (2 October)

Platform(s): PC, Xbox, PlayStation

‘Explore three neighbourhoods – Wanderwood Wilds, Crystal Valley, and Jellyfish Junction – in the adventurous world of Gibbi Point. There are engaging Sims to meet, quests to uncover, and sights to see including an erupting geyser, a bioluminescent bay, and a lagoon glowing with jellyfish (the locals love jellyfish). Attend festivals on the boardwalk, and start a career as a Park Worker that can lead to working as a Park Ranger or a Camp Counsellor. You might even spot the mysterious Plumbird!’

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (2 October)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch 2

‘Embark on an enhanced pair of interstellar escapades in Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2! Journey into space on the hunt for Power Stars, overcome a universe of challenges and most of all – stop Bowser!’

Digimon Story: Time Stranger (2 October)

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

‘Digimon Story: Time Stranger is an RPG with monster-taming elements that explores the deep bond between humans and Digimon in an epic story that unravels the mystery of the world’s collapse. Embark on an adventure that spans across the human world and Digital World, collecting and raising a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles.’

Battle Suit Aces (7 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch

‘From the creators of Battle Chef Brigade comes Battle Suit Aces, a charming card-battling RPG. You’ll recruit, befriend, and upgrade mech pilots on a heartfelt hunt for alien superweapons: the Relic Suits. Command them across monster-infested galactic wilds through sci-fi shenanigans and disasters.’

Yooka-Replaylee (9 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch 2

‘Embark on an epic 3D platforming collectathon adventure with Yooka and Laylee! Yooka-Replaylee is packed with new moves, more story, exciting challenges, hidden secrets, and more than double the collectibles to uncover. Can you help them rescue the world’s biggest treasure?’

Little Nightmares III (10 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2

‘Little Nightmares III is an atmospheric adventure game in which you follow the journey of Low and Alone, two best friends in search of a way out of the Nowhere. In 2 players online cooperation or solo with an A.I., work together to solve puzzles and survive in this nightmarish world.’

Battlefield 6 (10 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘The ultimate all-out warfare experience. In a war of tanks, fighter jets, and massive combat arsenals, your squad is the deadliest weapon.’

Just Dance 2026 Edition (14 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

‘Gather your friends and family and turn your home into a dance floor with Just Dance 2026 Edition, featuring 40 exciting new tracks! From chart-topping hits to timeless classics, there’s something for everyone.’

Ball x Pit (15 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

‘Ball x Pit is a brick-breaking, ball-fusing, base-building survival roguelite. Batter hordes of enemies with ricocheting balls and gather the riches of the pit to expand your homestead, generate resources and recruit unique heroes.’

Pokémon Legends: Z-A (16 October)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2

‘Whether you’re a die-hard Pokémon fan or about to toss your first Poké Ball, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has plenty to offer for Trainers of all types. Experience classic gameplay with modern twists that are sure to revolutionise your Pokémon RPG experience.’

Keeper (17 October)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘From Lee Petty and Double Fine Productions, Keeper is an atmospheric puzzle adventure in which a long-forgotten lighthouse is awakened and, joined by a spirited seabird, it embarks upon a heartening tale of unlikely companionship, and an unexpected journey into realms beyond understanding.’

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (21 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘You are the Nomad – an elder vampire awakening from a century-long slumber, new to the modern nights. Trapped in your Blood is a stranger’s voice. This entity, a vampire detective known as Fabien, will be your guide to 21st-century Seattle.’

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (21 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘Build your own Jurassic World. Nurture generations of dinosaurs with the series debut of juveniles, create and manage sprawling prehistoric parks around the globe, and let your imagination roar with powerful new creative options.’

Ninja Gaiden 4 (21 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘The definitive ninja action-adventure franchise returns with Ninja Gaiden 4! Embark on a cutting-edge adventure where legacy meets innovation in a high-octane blend of style and no-holds-barred combat.’

Isopod: A Webbed Spin-off (21 October)

Platform(s): PC

‘You’re a tiny pill-bug in a big world! Roll, zip, and slam your way through the gorgeous landscapes of the Australian bush, unite your fellow bugs, and fight back the greedy Fire Ant Conglomerate!’

Dispatch (22 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PC

‘Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy where choices matter. Manage a dysfunctional team of misfit heroes and strategise who to send to emergencies around the city, all while balancing office politics, personal relationships, and your own quest to become a hero.’

Double Dragon Revive (23 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

‘The Double Dragon series has defined the belt-scroll action genre ever since it hit the arcades in 1987. Now it returns as Double Dragon Revive, thanks to the passionate support of retro game fans over the years!’

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (23 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘Live the double life of a fearless adventurer and a crafty merchant! Dive into vibrant dimensions brimming with shiny loot and pesky enemies. Grow your shop, tinker with weapons and gadgets, as well as make your mark among a ragtag community of castaways.’

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted (23 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

‘The classic Plants vs. Zombies returns in glorious HD! The original battle between Plants and Zombies is back – bigger, brighter, and crazier than ever before! Experience the game that started it all, now remastered with stunning HD graphics and packed with new secrets and content to uncover.’

Once Upon a Katamari (24 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

‘Once upon a time a katamari rolled through both past and present. In this story across time, the adage endures: let the good times roll! Now onward through new worlds to roll up thy heart’s desires and to restore the stars!’

Escape Simulator 2 (27 October)

Platform(s): PC

‘Escape Simulator 2 is the sequel to the best-selling escape room game. With immersive new environments, deeper puzzles, and innovative builder tools, it’s the ultimate first person escape room experience.’

The Séance of Blake Manor (27 October)

Platform(s): PC

‘The Séance of Blake Manor is a supernatural detective mystery, set in 1897 Ireland, where you investigate the disappearance of Evelyn Deane in a remote hotel full of secrets and other-worldly occurrences.’

Wreckreation (28 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘Wreckreation hands you the keys to your very own driving and building open world called MixWorld! Explore 400 square kilometres of pure sandbox joy as you create, race and wreck alone or together with your friends.’

Simon the Sorcerer Origins (28 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

‘Experience the Magical World like never before in Simon the Sorcerer Origins, the highly anticipated prequel to the cult classic point-and-click adventure series. In this new adventure, Simon, the most sarcastic wizard in video game history, returns to reveal secrets and stories from his past!’

The Outer Worlds 2 (29 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘The Outer Worlds 2 is the eagerly-awaited sequel to the award-winning first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment (just look at the exciting number of dashes in this sentence!). Time to clear your calendar – get ready for an action-packed adventure with a new crew, new weapons, and new enemies in a new colony! So much newness!’

ARC Raiders (30 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘ARC Raiders is an upcoming multiplayer, extraction adventure, set in a lethal future earth, ravaged by a mysterious mechanised threat known as ARC.’

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (30 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2

‘Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is a stunning re-imagination of the first two legendary adventures in The Erdrick Trilogy, brought together in one package.’

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (30 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2

‘Step into the arena and choose your fighter! Experience the legendary origins of Mortal Kombat with the iconic arcade classics that started it all – alongside a curated selection of most-loved home versions and rare, fan-favourite releases – a celebration of the franchise’s groundbreaking legacy.’

Mina the Hollower (31 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2

‘Take control of Mina, a renowned Hollower hurtled into a desperate mission to rescue a cursed island. Whip foes, burrow through the ground, and explore a pixel-perfect world in Mina the Hollower, a brand new game from the developers who brought you Shovel Knight!‘

Terminator 2D: No Fate (31 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

‘Experience the thrill of Terminator 2: Judgment Day with arcade action and pixel-perfect graphics! In this unique story blending iconic scenes from the movie with original scenarios and multiple endings, humanity’s fate is yours to decide.’

Tales of Xillia Remastered (31 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

‘Experience Tales of Xillia, remastered for the first time ever. Dive into the magnificent world of Rieze Maxia as either Jude Mathis, an aspiring medical student from the capital, or Milla Maxwell, a mysterious woman accompanied by four powerful spirits.’

