Best of the fest: the films we saw at MIFF and why you need to watch them

The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) is over for another year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch the best the festival had to offer. Here’s everything we saw at MIFF 2025, and our opinions on why these films should be on your watchlist.

The best of MIFF 2025:

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, MIFF 2025. Image: A24.

Director: Mary Bronstein

Synopsis: With her life crashing down around her, Linda attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist.

Paul Dalgarno’s verdict: ‘Rose Byrne is quite incredible in this claustrophobic psychological comedy horror about motherhood, womanhood and the unrealistic – in this case overwhelming – burdens both can entail.

‘Conan O’Brien and ASAP Rocky provide great support, but this is Byrne’s film all the way.’

Watch the trailer.

The Golden Spurtle. Image: Umbrella. Showing at MIFF 2025.

4 out of 5 stars.

Director: Constantine Costi.

Synopsis: In a quaint Scottish village in the Highlands, contenders from around the globe gather to compete for the title of World Porridge Champion armed only with oats, salt and water. As the ailing Porridge Chieftain’s tenure ends, he embarks on a mission to find a successor. Amidst intense rivalries and the charm of eccentric locals, this documentary delves into the legacy of the village and unveils a captivating culinary spectacle.

Stephen Russell’s verdict: ‘Everyone’s a winner when it comes to Costi’s big bear hug of a doco. The Golden Spurtle is no reality TV show where everyone’s a traitor, looking to stick in the knife in and out, damned spot.

‘It’s refreshingly wholesome, like porridge itself. Even when potty-mouthed Carrbridge artist Alison deploys a perfectly Scottish ‘shiiiiiiiiite’, then later reveals you must stir porridge clockwise or unleash a force far too funny to spoil here, easily the film’s funniest mic drop amongst many.’

Deeper

Deeper. Image: MIFF

Director: Jennifer Peedom

Synopsis: In a remote part of New Zealand, lies a cold, dark and mysterious cave system with the potential to be the deepest dived cave in the world.

Paul Dalgarno’s verdict: ‘Richard “Harry” Harris was named Australian of the Year for his pivotal role in the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue. This latest documentary by Jennifer Peedom follows Harry – and his obsessional, misfit crew – as he attempts to dive deeper into the dark, unforgiving waters of New Zealand’s Pearse Resurgence cave than anyone ever has.

‘Why? Well, that’s the question. Take it easy with this one: it could give you the bends.’

One More Shot. Image: MIFF/Stan

Director: Nicholas Clifford

Synopsis: New Years Eve. 1999. Minnie discovers a bottle of time travelling tequila. Each shot takes her back to the start of the night – giving her a bottle’s worth of shots to win back her old flame Joe, and change the course of her millennium.

Silvi Vann-Wall’s verdict: ‘Fuelled by booze and bad decisions, Browning’s Minnie is relatable and fun to watch, a true Melbourne suburbs gal whose determination to fix her life in all the wrong ways could rival Crazy Ex Girlfriend. Her character arc, as well as the arcs of her former-lover Joe, friend and former classmate Rodney, and even the snivelling chauvinistic crack guy (who is only known, fittingly, as C-Word) surprises in how deep it can go.

‘As an Australian answer to Groundhog Day (Wombat Day?), One More Shot works about as much as you’d expect it to. Time-loop narratives, in other words, aren’t new fodder, but rather an ol’ reliable conceit that you can paste other bits onto, give it a bit of a polish and voila, you’ve got a Stan Original film.’

Watch the trailer.

Eddington. Image: A24.

4.5 stars out of 5.

Director: Ari Aster

Synopsis: In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.

Stephen Russell’s verdict: ‘Eddington isn’t simply about the folly of chest-beating men, though that’s an undeniably big factor in our broken world. Aster more keenly discerns that the clashing concentric circles of society’s collapse are slumping into a Venn diagram of doom.

‘Eddington is a lot in the very best way. Truth be told, I’m a little surprised by just how many US critics railed against it out of Cannes. Perhaps it’s a little too close to the bone, as that rotten empire teeters out of democracy?’.

Iron Winter

Iron Winter. Image: MIFF

Director: Kasimir Burgess

Synopsis: In Mongolia’s remote Tsakhir Valley, Batbold faces the greatest challenge of his young life: safeguarding 1,000 horses during the deadliest winter on record.

Silvi Vann-Wall’s verdict: ‘The Australian-directed and produced Iron Winter is a phenomenal achievement of documentary filmmaking. While coming of age, Mongolian youth Batbold faces a tough choice: to keep alive a dying tradition, whereby he sees hundreds of horses die in horrible freezing conditions each year, or ditch all of it for a different life.

‘The gasp-inducing cinematography will linger with you long after the credits roll.’

Ghost Boy

Ghost Boy. Image: Anonymous Content.

Director: Rodney Ascher

Synopsis: A South African boy emerges from a vegetative state with no memories, silently observing the world around him while trapped in his own body. As his consciousness returns, he fights to reconnect with life and discover who he truly is.

Silvi Vann-Wall’s verdict: ‘Whether you’re familiar with the name Martin Pistorius or not, Ghost Boy is a moving, essential documentary to see at MIFF (or indeed anywhere).

‘I loved the creative decision to have actors recreate key moments on a sound stage, and to accurately show us how Pistorius “talks”. You’ll need the tissues for this one, but there’s always a silver lining.’

The Toxic Avenger

The Toxic Avenger. Image: Umbrella.

Director: Macon Blair

Synopsis: A horrible toxic accident transforms downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze into a new evolution of hero: The Toxic Avenger. Now wielding a glowing mop with super-human strength, he must race against time to save his son and stop a ruthless and power-hungry tyrant bent on harnessing toxic superpowers to strengthen his polluted empire.

Silvi Vann-Wall’s verdict: ‘When you hear the name The Toxic Avenger, you’re either immediately excited to talk about great B-movie schlock from the 80s, or wondering confusedly which comic book universe he’s a part of.

‘Revived for a modern audience, this version of Toxie is bigger, better, and blisteringly hi-def. The waste oozes, the blood gushes, the prosthetic limbs are torn off in glorious ways. It’s hands-down one of the funniest films I’ve seen all year.’

Good Boy

Good Boy. Image: IFC.

Director: Ben Leonberg.

Synopsis: A loyal dog moves to a rural family home with his owner Todd, only to discover supernatural forces lurking in the shadows. As dark entities threaten his human companion, the brave pup must fight to protect the one he loves most.

Silvi Vann-Wall’s verdict: ‘While mostly carried by the loveable performance of Indy the dog, Good Boy is a highly entertaining and original concept.

‘The conceit starts to tire out after a while, which will make or break the general public’s opinion.

‘Alternate titles for this charmer of a horror film that I would pitch: Scare Bud. Old Screamer. Turner and Who Goes There? Marley & Me & Malevolent Spirits. Milo and Ghostis.‘

Spreadsheet Champions. Image: MIFF/Madman Entertainment

3 out of 5 stars

Director: Kristina Kraskov

Synopsis: Spreadsheet Champions follows six students as they put their Excel-lent skills to the ultimate test in Microsoft’s most prestigious and difficult category. A heartwarming tale of formulas and friendship, Spreadsheet Champions reveals the far-reaching influence of spreadsheets in today’s world and the power of young minds to shape our future.

Silvi Vann-Wall’s verdict: ‘Spreadsheet Champions follows a predictable but sturdy formula most often seen in documentaries about sports contests. A good amount of time is taken up getting to know each of the six subjects, which allows us to empathise with them and root for their success before the big day.

‘The usual beats happen where they usually do: someone’s tech fails, someone’s stumped, someone’s soaring above the others, someone makes a critical error while the clock ticks away on screen. Smiles and laughter juxtapose with tears and frustration as these sheet freaks discover exactly how freaked their sheet is.’

Pasa Faho. Image: SBS/Screen Australia/MIFF

4 out of 5 stars

Director: Kalu Oji

Synopsis: When Azubuike’s 12-year-old son moves in with him, the struggling shoe salesman finds himself balancing fatherhood and the slow collapse of his small shop. As the pair navigate their estrangement, the unspoken becomes a language of its own; one shaped by pride, duty, and the quiet weight of expectation. With the future of both the shop and their relationship hanging in the balance, father and son must find a way to bridge the distance between one another.

Silvi Vann-Wall’s verdict: Beautiful, tender, and so well-acted, this gem of an Australian film should go on your watchlist straight away.

Zombucha! Image: MIFF.

4 out of 5 stars

Director: Claudia Dzienny

Synopsis: After one particularly catastrophic day at their respective workplaces, busy professionals Maddie and Leo find themselves both unemployed. Dreaming of a fresh start, the couple have a chance encounter with a kombucha artisan. Seeing dollar signs, Maddie and Leo swipe Kai’s kombucha culture to kickstart their own enterprise, but when they mix in some mysterious herbs from a neighbour’s garden, the culture gains sentience and proves deadly.

Stephen Russell’s verdict: ‘Just like kombucha took over the wellness-obsessed world, this yeast of war demands total domination, like Levi Stubbs’ ravenous Audrey II from Little Shop of Horrors, manifesting a zombie army from all who dare sup from her cup.

‘With the off-kilter sensibility of early Tim Burton’s eerie comedy, it’s a thirst-quenching delight that really spills the tea.’

Lesbian Space Princess. Image: Umbrella.

Director: Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese

Synopsis: A space princess is thrust out of her sheltered life and into a galactic quest to save her bounty hunter ex-girlfriend from the Straight White Maliens.

Silvi Vann-Wall’s verdict: ‘LGBTQIA+ (and allies) unite and get thee to a cinema! Lesbian Space Princess is the must-see Australian film of the year. Bursting with colour, sass, and smartly written gags, this little indie flick has already garnered praise and awards from around the world – and for good reason.

‘Come for the juicy lesbian drama, but stay for Aunty Donna as the hilarious Straight White Maliens!’

Watch the trailer.

First Light

First Light. Image: MIFF

Director: James J. Robinson

Synopsis: Set in the remote mountains of the Philippines, First Light sees the death of a young construction worker force an elderly nun to confront the muddied ethics of an institution she has dedicated her life to.

Silvi Vann-Wall verdict: ‘A superb debut from filmmaker James J. Robinson, First Light is a gorgeous slow-burn that quietly interrogates what it means to have faith when faced with blatant corruption.

‘The cinematography had me gasping in many scenes, and the subtle but powerful lead performance from Ruby Ruiz was a highlight. In a word? Exquisite.’

Journey Home, David Gulpilil. Image: Allan Collins.

4 out of 5 stars

Director: Maggie Miles and Trisha Morton-Thomas.

Synopsis: A powerful record of grief, community and ceremony in which the renowned Indigenous actor is laid to rest on his Homeland of Gupulul in Arnhem Land, NT.

Stephen Russell’s verdict: ‘Narrated by Hugh Jackman, with contributions from Limbo star Natasha Wanganeen and also featuring storytelling from Baker Boy – a sure sign of just how high esteem Gulpilil was held in by his colleagues – this thoughtful and sensitively told doco allows the audience a remarkable insight into cultural practices that would normally remain far from the eyes of Balanda (non-Indigenous people, in Yolŋu Matha) as preparations are made for his Bäpurru (funeral). There’s no understating the generosity of this gift.

‘It’s one heck of a journey, involving boats, jeeps, planes and a helicopter, no less, with representatives from many clans guiding the way with great reverence as Gulpilil’s procession visits countless communities along the way. He’s also honoured in the NT parliament; a suitably epic send-off for someone who will shimmer for eternity on the silver screen.’

Parasite (2019), directed by Bong Joon-ho. Image: Madman Entertainment.

5 stars

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Synopsis: All unemployed, Ki-taek’s family takes peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks for their livelihood until they get entangled in an unexpected incident.

Silvi Vann-Wall’s verdict: ‘A great film needs a great score – and Jung Jae-il, the composer for 2019 Oscar winner Parasite, knows this well. From the opening piano notes to the subversive pop-rock finale, Parasite’s score sings with subtlety, enhancing the story of the desperately poor Kim family and their dark obsession with the wealthy Parks.

‘Watching the orchestra and Jae-il play was nearly as mesmerising as watching the film itself. Flanked by two iPad-like screens, Jae-il watched the film in his peripheral vision, along with a guiding white line that would count in 4/4 time and flash to cue the next measure. The set up was incredibly efficient, enabling him and the orchestra to play with military-like precision. While I have seen other live-score events where improvisation is encouraged, the spectacle here is witnessing a around 30 people timing a score to a film that moves at a pace.’

The Great History of Western Philosophy

The Great History of Western Philosophy. Image: MIFF/Miyu.

Director: Aria Covamonas

Synopsis: A cosmic animator is hired by the Central Committee of the People’s Republic to realize a philosophical film under the gaze of Chairman Mao, who is displeased and sentences them to death right at the start.

Silvi Vann-Wall’s verdict: ‘This bizarre little experiment – a stop-motion feature from Mexico – will either charm you or bore you to tears.

‘Immediately evoking the early works of Terry Gilliam (see Monty Python’s Flying Circus), this film is best enjoyed with an open mind and an open schedule, so one can freely contemplate what it was all really about’.

Beast of War. Image: MIFF.

4 out of 5 stars.

Director: Kiah Roache-Turner

Synopsis: When their boat sinks while crossing the Timor Sea during World War II, a troop of young Australian soldiers must find a way to survive the harsh seas on a quickly shrinking raft. Hundreds of miles from anywhere, they must confront interpersonal conflicts, enemy attacks, and the advances of one very large, very hungry great white shark.

Stephen Russell’s verdict: ‘Very loosely based on the sinking of HMAS Armidale by Japanese fighter jets in 1942, Beast of War has hints of the reverence of The Narrow Road to the Deep North, but swims much closer to the absolute pandemonium of shark-adjacent final girl flick, Dangerous Animals.

‘The camera loves [Mark Coles] Smith, who cuts a handsome dash in uniform, then cracks us up with his proudly ocker outbursts, including preferring his own piss, when thirsting to death, over a Queenslander’s penchant for Fosters (Leo’s a VB man). Depending on your cinematic persuasion, the fact that the only food they have to hand is a tin of peaches might increase Beast of War’s homoerotic tendencies – in truth, present and correct in all war movies.’

