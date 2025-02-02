Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new this week

Love You to Death (A muerte) (5 Feb)

Spanish-language series. This drama tells the story of the cautious Raúl (Joan Amargós), who reconnects with free-spirited and newly pregnant Marta (Verónica Echegui) following his heart cancer diagnosis.

They resume a friendship that began in childhood, and in a relationship brought together by fate, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can the commitment-phobic Marta fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life? Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: recently added

Mythic Quest – Season 4 (29 Jan)

Mythic Quest. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Back under the same fluorescent office lights, the reunited team at Mythic Quest (the biggest multiplayer game of all time) confronts new challenges among a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more ‘work work’ life balance.

You can expect entertainment with a suitably nerdy hoot.

From creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the comedy ensemble stars alongside McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin.

And yep, Seasons 1–3 are currently available to stream on Apple TV+, so get off that PS5 or whatever it is you’re playing on and start watching …

Watch the trailer.

Prime Target (22 Jan)

Series. A brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall), is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world.

Soon, he begins to realise an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (Quintessa Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behaviour.

Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.

Severance – Season 2 (17 Jan)

Severance – Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller and created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson, returns for its second season.

Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In Season 2, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s 4.5 star review of Severance Season 2:

‘There’s always a risk, with a tightly wrapped mystery show halfway between The Office and gloriously oddball ‘60s UK show The Prisoner, that you’ll fast run out of places to go, a bit like Mark’s Doctor Who-like sprint through endlessly repeating corridors at the open of Season 2.

‘Thankfully, the six episodes we’ve had a chance to see – half of which are directed by Ben Stiller – avoid the pitfalls of Lost by answering just enough to keep us satisfied while spinning what we do and don’t know into intriguing corners.’ Read more …

The Secret Lives of Animals (18 Dec)

Documentary series. Inspiring and delighting viewers with its vibrant exploration of extraordinary animal behaviours, many captured on film for the first time. Each episode delves into pivotal moments in the life cycles of various animals – from birth and leaving home to raising a family, and from finding food to growing old – showcasing their striking intelligence and adaptability.

Hosted by Hugh Bonneville, the series highlights include an orb-weaving spider constructing a deceptive ‘self-portrait’ puppet to deter predators; the first-ever recorded vocalisations between olive ridley turtle hatchlings while still inside their eggs; and an unexpected relationship between a reticulated humming frog and a burrowing tarantula. Watch the trailer.