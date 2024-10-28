AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming

Candice Renoir – Acorn TV & AMC+ (28 Oct)

Candice Renoir. Image: Fabien Malot/ Acorn TV.

‘Halloween’ Feature Length Special. Now a financial investigator, Candice is bored out of her mind. With Halloween approaching, she accompanies Antoine to pick pumpkins on a farm with his daughter, Suzanne. Attracted by a marmalade shop run by a witch, Candice forgets to watch over Suzanne and, a few seconds later, the child is kidnapped by Jack O’ Lantern, the scarecrow from the field.

There are numerous tracks but Candice, frustrated to no longer be a field investigator, can only act in secret.

Also on 28 October:

‘Corsica’ Feature Length Special. Following their non-proposal, Candice and Antoine go on a honeymoon in Corsica. They spent their savings on a dream stay in a luxurious hotel on a beach with turquoise waters. During dinner, a man notices Candice in her pretty flowered dress and her bright laugh – but perhaps the attention is a little too much?

Antoine gets into a fight with a man he thinks is a flirt, and the couple spends the night apart, deciding to go home. But the next day, the pseudo flirt is found dead in the trunk of the car.

The Exorcism – Shudder & AMC+ (30 Oct)

Film (2024). Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play.

The film also stars Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, and David Hyde Pierce. Watch the trailer.

Doc of Chucky – AMC+ Shudder (1 Nov)

Documentary (AMC+ & Shudder). The ultimate account of the Child’s Play film franchise and Chucky, a horror villain for the ages. With contributions from cast, crew, critics, historians, and experts, as well as clips, photographs, archival documents, behind-the-scenes footage, experience the making-of story that proves you can’t keep a good guy down in a series of films that have created an icon.

Recently added

Whistable Pearl – S3 – Acorn TV & AMC+ (21 Oct)

Whistable Pearl Season 3. Image: Acorn TV & AMC+.

Series. The Whitstable Pearl is thriving and so is Pearl’s (Kerry Godliman) detective sideline. After a short hiatus, DCI Mike McGuire (Howard Charles) returns to Whitstable, reenergised, and determined to make progress in his quest for self-healing. He and Pearl continue to make a formidable team as they work through various cases together – Pearl never needing Mike’s help as much as he needs hers.

Azrael – Shudder & AMC+ (25 Oct)

Film. In a world in which no one speaks, a mysterious, devout community hunts down a young woman named Azrael who has escaped their imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, she is to be sacrificed to pacify an evil which resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – but Azrael will stop at nothing to ensure her own freedom and survival.

From the seeds of this gritty, relentless parable of sacrifice and salvation, comes an immersive, real-time, action horror tale from the visionary minds of Simon Barrett and E.L. Katz and starring Samara Weaving. Watch the trailer.

MadS – Shudder & AMC+ (18 Oct)

MadS. Image: Shudder & AMC+.

Film (2024). Eighteen-year-old Romain has just graduated and makes a stop at his dealer’s place to try a new pill. As he heads off to a party, he sees an injured woman on the side of the road and decides to help her, but when she gets in his car, she suddenly smashes her own head against the dashboard, bleeding out until she dies.

Is this a bad trip? Or is it something else? One thing is for sure, it’s only the beginning of the night. Filmed in one continuous shot and starring Xiomara Melissa Ahumada Quito, Lucille Guillaume and Laura Pavy.

The Night Caller – Acorn TV & AMC+ (7 Oct)

The Night Caller. Image: Acorn TV & AMC+.

Series. A contemporary thriller based in Liverpool about a lonely taxi driver’s growing obsession with a late-night radio DJ. Tony Conroy (Robert Glenister), in his 50s, drives a black cab on the night shift in the city. He used to be a popular and respected teacher but after losing his job, his confidence plummeted and his marriage collapsed.

Now increasingly isolated, his only lifelines are cafe-worker Rosa, whom he forms a growing attachment to, and a radio DJ named Lawrence Brightway (Sean Pertwee), whom he spends his nights listening to. One day Tony plucks up the courage to call Lawrence and soon becomes a ‘friend of the show’. Watch the trailer.