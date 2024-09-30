AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming

The Bench – S1 & 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (30 September)

Series. Set in a busy magistrate’s court in a small Welsh town, this award-winning drama follows the legal team as they face whatever challenges and dilemmas the justice system throws at them – from escaping prisoners and arsonists to accidental killers and jealous wives wreaking revenge. Not to mention the tensions, desires, frustrations, and outright resentment simmering under the surface of this high-pressured staff. Starring Mark Lewis-Jones and Eiry Thomas.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – Shudder & AMC+ (1 October)

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Image: Shudder & AMC+.

Dubbed Season 666, the next chapter of Emmy-nominated The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is the most ambitious and terrifying yet, with world-renowned actors and directors joining the judges’ panel, raising the stakes to hellish new heights. Every episode promises spine-chilling, extreme physical feats that will push the cast of drag superstars to confront their darkest fears. This ten-episode season is bigger, bloodier, and more brutal than anything that’s come before, featuring expanded ‘on location’ challenges, twisted new themes for the floorshows, cinematic sequences dripping with dread, and innovative drag that will leave viewers gasping.

V/H/S/Beyond – Shudder & AMC+ (4 October)

The popular film anthology features six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape. Segments include: Stork, directed by Jordan Downey, screenplay by Downey and Kevin Stewart; Fur Babies, written and directed by Christian Long and Justin Long; Live and Let Dive, Directed by Justin Martinez, story by Martinez and Ben Turner, screenplay by Turner; Dream Girl, directed by Virat Pal, written by Pal and Evan Dickson; Stowaway, directed by Kate Siegel, written by Mike Flanagan; and a special presentation by Jay Cheel.

Recently added

Oddity – Shudder & AMC+ (27 September)

Film (2024). When Dani is brutally murdered at the remote country house that she and her husband Ted are renovating, everyone suspects a patient from the local mental health institution, where Ted is a doctor. But, soon after the tragic killing, the suspect is found dead. A year later, Dani’s blind twin sister Darcy, a self-proclaimed psychic and collector of cursed items, pays an unexpected visit to Ted and his new girlfriend, Yana. Convinced that there was more to her sister’s murder than people know, Darcy has brought with her the most dangerous items from her cursed collection to help her exact revenge. From writer/director Damian McCarthy. Starring Carolyn Bracken and Gwilym Lee. Watch the trailer.

Candice Renoir – Season 10: AMC+ & Acorn TV (16 September)

Candice Renoir – Season 10. Image: Fabien Malot/ Acorn TV.

After a 10-year hiatus, Candice Renoir returns to a French port city, turning her perceived weaknesses into strengths as she solves cases, all while embracing her femininity. In the first episode, while sedated after being shot, Candice is torn between life and death; unexpectedly, this ends up having repercussions on the resolution of a case. Starring Cécile Bois.

The Tailor of Sin City: AMC+ (19 September)

True-crime series. Set in the glitzy nightlife of Las Vegas in the 1970s, the limited series reveals the star-studded, sequin-filled, stranger-than-fiction story of how a gifted small-town tailor, AJ Pratt, built a drug and fashion empire in the heart of Sin City. With the secret backing of the mob, and the unexpected friendship with Pablo Escobar, Pratt catapulted himself into becoming the Cocaine King of Las Vegas, and eventually found himself in the centre of two conflicting criminal empires, before it all came crashing down.