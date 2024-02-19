News

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on ABC iview from 19 to 25 February in Australia.
19 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

New this week

Better Date Than Never (20 Feb)

We’re back with a group of diverse singles as they take their first step into the dating world. As their stories develop connections will be made, hearts will break, love will blossom.

25 Feb

House of Gods

A new six-part drama series focusing on the lives of an ambitious Iraqi Australian family grappling with newfound power and privilege when their charismatic patriarch is elected Head Cleric of their local mosque. 

Read: House of Gods on ABC iview: need to know

Added last week

Midsomer Murders – Season 24 (16 Feb)

DCI Barnaby and his trusty sidekick, DS Winter, endeavour to solve perplexing crimes while also exploring the quirks of this delightful yet deadly county of Midsomer.

Death in Paradise – Season 12 (18 Feb)

Death in Paradise. Image: ABC.

The sun-soaked whodunnit returns for more murder mysteries with a light touch and a warm heart.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

