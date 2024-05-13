ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Budget 2024, ABC TV, Tuesday 14 May, from 7:30pm

Join the ABC expert team for the most extensive coverage and analysis of Budget 2024, and what it means for you. The Federal Budget of 2024 will be handed down on Tuesday, 14th May. Treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver his third budget as the government weighs ongoing concern about inflation against calls for it to provide more cost-of-living relief to struggling households, followed by ABC analysis.

Creative Types With Virginia Trioli, episode 6 (14 May)

Patricia Piccinini, the visual artist who creates strange creatures from the frontiers of science and technology, tells us of the future that is already here and why she is compelled to ‘create the worlds’ that live in her mind.

Patricia Piccinini and Virginia Trioli in Creative Types. Image: ABC.

Gruen, Series 16 (15 May)

The world’s gone ad, but the algorithm has delivered a brand new season of Gruen. Returning for an unprecedented and ill-advised 16th season (10 episodes) Wil Anderson and a panel of know-it-alls will pull you out from under the influence.

Hard Quiz, Series 9, Episode 15 (15 May)

Hosted by Tom Gleeson. Raise your glasses to another classic episode of Hard Quiz! Chasing the Big Brass Mug in this episode are champagne lover Dave, Mata Hari aficionado Dawn, Grand Theft Auto gamer Sonny, and The Hobbit fan Lillian.

Britain By The Book (16 May)

Explore the spectacular scenery and iconic locations made famous by some of Britain’s favourite books and films. Inspired by her passion for books, Mel Giedroyc teams up with her friend and Dorset local, Martin Clunes.

Recently added

This is Going to be Big

Two-part documentary. A humorous and heart-warming coming-of-age story unfolds as teenagers living with disabilities share their dreams, desires and confront challenges while preparing for their high school musical.

Creative Types With Virginia Trioli, Episode 5

The comedian’s comedian, Tom Gleeson’s had no other job but standing on a stage making people laugh since his university days. What’s the secret to his incredible work ethic and success? He’ll do anything to land the joke – and he doesn’t care who might be offended.

After the Party

NZ drama series. Penny (Robyn Malcolm) loses everything when she accuses her husband of a sex crime against her daughter’s teenage friend and no one believes her.

Read: After the Party, ABC review: a sharply observed, smartly told NZ drama

White Fever

When Jane, a Korean-Australian adoptee, is accused of having ‘white fever’, she tries to reprogram her libido, only to learn she’s out of her depth. Looks like popping her ‘Asian-guy cherry’ is just the start of her journey. She sets out to try and reprogram her libido, reignites a connection with her childhood friend Yu Chang (Chris Pang, from Crazy Rich Asians) and stumbles into the process of finding out where she belongs and who with.

Read: White Fever review: More than ‘maybe I need to bang Asian dudes’