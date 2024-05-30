ABC iview: new shows streaming June 2024

4 June

The Art Of – Series 1

> Namila Benson in new series asking artists big questions – The Art Of. Image: ABC.

A new arts and culture show with an epic mission: to answer life’s big questions through art. Each episode asks a burning question: Why does sex make us uncomfortable? Is rage a blessing or a curse? How can we learn to embrace our imperfections? Hosted by Namila Benson who speaks to artists from across the vast creative landscape here and abroad to find answers.

The Cleaner – Series 1

Six-part comedy series. Wicky is a crime scene cleaner. When the detectives are done, he moves in, armed with his bleach and scrubbing brushes. His job brings him into contact with the strangest people: those who knew the victims, and sometimes even the killers themselves. But because he’s a chatty man, he tends to gossip rather more than he cleans. Written and starring BAFTA-winner Greg Davies

and Helena Bonham Carter.

Austin – Season 1

Australian/UK comedy drama series. A best-selling, but recently cancelled children’s author has a meltdown when approached by a neurodivergent 20-something claiming to be his son. He then realises that embracing the young man may be the path to redemption. Starring Ben Miller, Sally Phillips and Michael Theo.

5 June

Wreck – Series 2

British comedy horror series. Jamie and his misfit friends are now on the run. It’s do or die as they infiltrate a mysterious wellness festival. But it’s going to be the total opposite of a healing experience.

7 June

The Strange Chores – Series 3

Kids’ animation. Everyone’s favourite team of teenage monster hunters-in training are back to give household chores a supernatural twist! The Strange Chores turns ordinary life upside down, twisting the dullest parts of a kid’s life into a crazy tangle of monsters, magic and mayhem.

8 June

Hard Quiz Kids – Series 1

Gold-Logie-winning comedian Tom Gleeson is bringing an all new series of his hit show Hard Quiz to the kids!

9 June

Spicks and Specks – Season 11

Join Adam Hills, Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough for a brand new series of the favourite music quiz show. There’ll be brand new segments, the return of the secret song, fantastic live music, as well as all your old favourite games.

ABBA: Against the Odds

Documentary. The inside story of ABBA’s struggle: critical backlash, relationship break up and social change to becoming the biggest pop group of the ‘70s. Told by ABBA and those close to them.

16 June

Ladies In Black – Series 1

Six-part Australian drama series. Sydney, 1961. The women who work in Goodes ladieswear face tumultuous lives navigating societal shifts and personal challenges amidst the fashion transformation of the sixties. Starring Debi Mazar, Miranda Otto, Claire Hughes. Jessica De Gouw and Azizi Donnelly.

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Bluey Minisodes

A collection of funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and her family and friends. This collection of everyday moments from Bluey introduces some new characters alongside fan favourites.

17 June

Stuff the British Stole – Series 2

Eight-part documentary series. The British Empire looted thousands of artefacts that now live in museums and galleries. Marc Fennell takes you on a global adventure to unravel the true histories of how they got there.

Monday’s Experts – Series 1

Hosted by Tony Armstrong with Catherine Murphy, Monday’s Experts is a new sports entertainment show covering all that happens both on and off the field each week.

Note: More shows to be added as schedules become available.