ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: Trump: The Comeback King (24 Feb)

Documentary. Exploring Donald Trump’s dramatic resurgence following his 2020 election defeat. Through unprecedented access, in-depth analysis and expert interviews, the film – presented by PBS Frontline – examines the pivotal moments and strategies that propelled him back to the political forefront, marking one of the most consequential comebacks in American history.

Play School: Mighty Machines (24 Feb)

Beep Beep! Mighty Machines are everywhere on Play School! Put on your hard hat and grab your high vis vest, it’s time to explore machines that move, float, fly, dig, mix, clean or build!

Under the Vines Season 3 (28 Feb)

Under the Vines – Season 3. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards star as two city slickers who inherit a failing vineyard in rural New Zealand … the only problems are that neither of them has ever done a hard day’s work – and they despise one another.

From ScreenHub’s review of Season 1:

‘So we have one British lead, one Australian lead, and a New Zealand setting and supporting cast. Welcome to the new world of international television production. Created by Australian Erin White (who worked on series such as At Home with Julia, Squinters, Sando, and Doctor Doctor) and produced by a string of global and local production companies – you’ll also see the NSW government and New Zealand Film Commission logos in the end credits – it’s a patchwork quilt with something for everyone.

‘Which is a fancy way of saying this is a story of city folk out of their element in a quirky country town (well, region), just like television has been reliably serving up since the dawn of time – it was definitely old news when Northern Exposure was new, and that was 30 years ago. The idea is to drop some relatable characters into a setting that looks really good, which these days is something of a New Zealand speciality, and the scenery here is worth the price of admission on its own.’ Read more …

Vera Season 12 (28 Feb)

Vera. Image: ABC iview.

Series. DCI Vera Stanhope leads her diligent team of detectives as they investigate some complex and murderous crimes. Inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves. Starring Brenda Blethyn. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: recently added

The Role of a Lifetime (18 Feb)

The Role of a Lifetime. Image: ABC iview.

Series. A series about how to parent in the rapidly changing world using a Sitcom family to play out parenting challenges which are then explored in the real world. Hosted by television and radio favourite Amanda Keller, and starring Kate Ritchieand Nazeem Hussain. Watch the trailer.

Double Parked Season 2 (18 Feb)

The Newsreader Season 3 (2 Feb)

The Newsreader – Season 3. Image: ABC iview.

Series. It’s 1989. After achieving their dreams, Dale reigns as ‘King of News’ and Helen’s fearless reporting earns her acclaim. But when a cynical network move pits the former lovers against each other, their bond will be tested like never before. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of The Newsreader Season 3:

‘It’s a sign of how confident The Newsreader has become that the first episode in its third and final season is focused almost entirely on its characters.

‘The show’s big hook – which it returns to in later episodes – is weaving news coverage of topical (for the 80s) events in with the personal struggles of its cast of reporters and producers. It’s been a winning balance of nostalgia and drama since the series became a breakout hit back in 2021; for now at least, drama has won out.

‘The year is 1989, and since we last saw them the journalistic careers of Helen Norville (Anna Torv) and Dale Jennings (Sam Reid) have taken them in very different directions. Helen is now a globe-trotting investigative journalist, skipping from one hotspot to another (the opening has her on the scene at the Lockerbie plane disaster). Dale is now the top news reader in the country, dominating the ratings and enjoying all the perks that come with it.’ Read more …